Things to Do in Gulfport and St. Pete Jan. 6-12

Thursday, January 6

Benvenuta The Italian American Society of St. Petersburg kicks off the spring season with Italian lessons! All levels of Italian speakers can attend either the 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. hour-long class. Whether your knowledge stops at ordering at Olive Garden or you’re a pro, cleaning up your skills, here’s your chance to attend a weekly class for less than the cost of a textbook. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S. 6 & 7 p.m. $15-30. iasosp.org

Friday, January 7

Opening Night Meows Catch six weeks of toe beans and whiskers at the Atelier de SoSi for the all cat art show, Feline. The studio is partnering with the St. Pete Sunshine Kitty Catfe for a month-long celebration of all things cats. Check out the “gallery” of adoptable cats at the end of the reception. Atelier de Sosi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Feb. 19: 6-9 p.m. atelierdesosi.com

Art Fiends It’s that kind of Friday again. Join more than 30 artists this First Friday as they exhibit their art along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Fine artists – from emerging to professional – show up to chat with the public and sell art. Downtown Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Saturday, January 8-Sunday, January 9

Cosplay Comes to St. Pete Two days of comics, cosplay, anime, fantasy and everything in between (elf ears, we’re looking at you) when St. Pete Comic Con 2022 takes over the Coliseum. The Con boasts a roster of Florida’s top cosplayers, comic artists and voice actors. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $20 stpete.floridacomiccons.com

Saturday, January 8

Arrgh! Litter Who said pirates are all bad? Set up ship with the MAD Beach Trash Pirates and head out for the monthly community cleanup at Archibald Memorial Beach Park. Saturday warriors get the chance to win a bag of swag while scouring the beach for litter. Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970

Tell Your Tales true or tall at the 2nd Saturday Story Tellers of Old Tampa Bay open mic. Express your spoken word for three-eight minutes in front of fellow story lovers. The stories are for grown-ups, but family friendly. Tellers present their favorite myths, humorous, personal, family history or other stories, often new stories they have created. Knock them out, (verbally, that is). Skyway Marina Mall, 4301 34th St. S., St Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-418-5578

Gardeners on Wheels! The Garden Club of St. Petersburg hosts a Botanical Road Rally that leads drivers along 10 stops and 35 miles of St. Petersburg for a scavenger hunt that will solve the identity of a mystery plant. Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St Petersburg. 1-5 p.m. $20, pre-event; $30, door. gardenclubstpetersburg.org

Sunday, January 9

Flute On with a classical concert by the Flute Amici ensemble at the historic Saint Mary Our Lady of Grace Church. This Winter Concert Series features a combination of contemporary and old-school music with a flutter of flautists. St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church, 515 4th St. S., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-896-2191

Monday, January 10

Mugs and Memories A coffee-friendly chat for LGBTQ+ seniors right here in Gulfport. Senior Center staff invites community members to share kind words and conversations over a cup of coffee. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 8:30 a.m. 727-328-5524

Wednesday, January 12

Gab About Books Dive into Tara Lush’s “Cold Brew Corpse” at Gulfport’s gabbiest book club. As usual, the crew will meet on the string light-lit front porch the Historic Peninsula Inn. The cozy mystery centers around a big-time reporter who becomes the owner of a small town coffee shop – and (you guessed it) helps solve a murder. Stick around for a talk with the author. The Historic Peninsula Inn, 2937 Beach Blvd S. 8 p.m.