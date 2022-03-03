Things to Do in Gulfport and the Beaches Mar. 3-10

Thursday, March 3

Tortugas Thursdays It’s turtle time at the North End Taphouse courtyard. Jam out to the local band’s “acid-spiked pop” and grab a North End brew. The North End Taphouse, 2908 Beach Blvd. S. 6-9 p.m. facebook.com/thenorthendtaphouse

Find Your Art It’s that kind of Friday – an arts Friday! Join more than 30 artists each First Friday as they show one-of-a-kind art up and down Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Fine artists, from emerging to professional, show up to chat with the public and sell art. Beach Boulevard South. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk

Trashed Atelier de SoSi’s seven-week show, Trashed, is 85% composed of what would otherwise be, well, trash. Participating artists transformed landfill-bound items into functional and abstract pieces. Atelier de Sosi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. atelierdesosi.com

Saturday, March 5

Swap Greens Southside Fresh Market’s plant swap is on. Bring one (or more) plants to the market and swap pots until you have your new leafy treasure. Visit plant-related vendors and grab a snack while you’re there. Donations appreciated. Southside Fresh Market, 3415 21st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. 727-755-6134

Got Crafts? Lopez Hall hosts a craft show just in time for spring. Shop arts and craft classics, participate in a charity raffle, and get lunch. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-244-1859

The Patch Needs Hands Excuse the dust, and oh, the huge elephant sculptures. The Blueberry Patch, an artists retreat and music venue, relies on volunteers every Saturday to maintain the outdoor space. Show up at 11:11 a.m. on the dot to truly abide by the Patch’s magic. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 11:11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-914-0226

Better Home and Gardens Need some inspiration? Gulfport’s Pink Flamingo Home Tour invites the public into the beautiful and eclectic homes of the Gulfport Marina District. This year’s tour features both indoor and outdoor sneak peeks. Tourgoers check in at the Boca Ciega Yacht Club and wander throughout the waterfront neighborhood. You can walk the tour, but you can also drive, bike, or scoot – and the city trolley will make laps, too. Boca Ciega Yacht Club, 2901 Miriam St. S. $25. visitgulfportflorida.com/pink-flamingo-home-tour MR (some homes)

Kirtan Call Come to Sacred Lands for a spirited evening of healing calls, response chanting, and inspirational music with renowned mantra artist and sacred musician, David Newman. With 30 years of practical experience as a foremost educator on the yoga of sound, and as a chant artist, David brings to life the essence and practice of mantra as a self-reliant tool to guide your mind into a state of balance, peace, positivity, and other blissful and beautiful possibilities. Leave your worries at the door and get ready to sing and chant the night away. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $20-30. davidnewmanmusic.com/events/sing-for-love-kirtan-concert-st-pete-fl , 727-347-0354

Sunday, March 6

Shop on Corey Yet another fresh-air market to peruse this Sunday funday. Shop more than 60 vendors and brag about all the raw honey, fresh spices, sustainable veggies, and local art you stumbled upon. Corey Avenue., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com/corey-avenue-sunday-market

Tuesday, March 8

Mad Stretching Start your day with a breath (many breaths) of fresh air at this Madeira Beach Yoga Class. This all-level-welcome practice features sitting, standing, and floor poses. Bring a beach towel, mat, and water bottle for maximum comfort. Park on the right side of the Snack Shack and walk onto the beach using the northernmost entryway. You’ll see your instructor near a sign that reads “yoga.” Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 9 a.m. madeirabeachyoga.com/classes/schedule

Wednesday, March 9

Studio Time Jump into the “Anything Goes … in Art” open studio workshop at the Garden Room of the Treasure Island Community Center. Artist Patricia McEntire facilitates the artsy fun and creators can work with the instructor or go their own way. Bring your projects and supplies – and enjoy the garden. Treasure Island Community Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 9:30 a.m. $5-10 theartguild.board@gmail.com

Book It The subject of March’s Gabber Book Club: “You Don’t Know What I Have Done” by Sheila McNaughton. This thrilling mystery follows an 85-year-old World War II Irish war bride’s fight with a severe case of Alzheimer’s. Her family is unsure if her outbursts and memories are made up or locked in truth, and they aren’t sure which is the worst reality. Discuss, theorize, and share a book-loving space every second Wednesday of the month. Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S. 7 p.m. 727-623-4823

Musical Chairs Get your Wednesday night bingo on at Caddy’s in Gulfport. Free musical games happen every week, and players get 20% off their tab. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S. 7-9 p.m. 727-592-2842

Thursday, March 10

Still Life Workshop Local artist Bruce Kotchey teaches the art of still life each Thursday. Painters set up in the Garden Room at Treasure Island Community Center and get still life inspiration and supplies. One Thursday a month features a guest artist hosting the workshop. Attendees will leave with a completed piece of art every class. Treasure Island Community Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $5-10. theartguild.board@gmail.com