Things to Do in Gulfport, Beaches: Jan. 20-Jan. 26

The Legend: DF – dog-friendly V – vegan options available MR – masks required SD – social distancing protocols observed. VT-Virtual

All Week

Cast of Castaways The Gulfport Community Players presents “Gilligan’s Island: the Musical”. This musical version of the ’60s hit TV show features seven castaways fighting for survival on a shipwrecked island. In Gulfport’s version, the survivors come face to face with an alien. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. Through Jan. 23: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $22. gulfportcommunityplayers.org

Thursday, January 20-Sunday, January 23

Weekend Fish Four days of crab legs, peel-and-eat shrimp, buckets of Cajun fish, and other saltwater fare at the 40th Annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival. Seafood addicts can explore John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk in search of fresh seafood, live music, and sea-friendly vendors and artists. John’s Pass, 12902 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. 3-7 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov

Thursday, January 20

Gulfport Boulevard Block Party Everyone is invited to the Third Thursday Gulfport Boulevard Block Party. Shop all four bustling locations, Sail Market(ing), The Boulevard Shoppe, Beach House 5317 and Thai Orchids & Leis without going farther than a block. 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S. 3-7 p.m. fb.com/visitgulfportfl

Friday, January 21

Student Night On Fridays at Caddy’s in Gulfport, a student ID gets you cheap drinks and bites. From 7-10 p.m. Caddy’s offers $10 all you can drink, 25% off appetizers, and, of course, live music. It’s a weekend party, and Monday’s still a few days away. Caddy’s in Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S. 7-10 p.m. $10. 727-592-2842

Seedlings, Anyone? The City of Gulfport will once again plant a tree to celebrate the Arbor Day. Kids from the Gulfport Rec Center’s after-school program will recite poetry and educate people about the seedlings the city’s offering for free. Attendees can get live oak and crape myrtle seedlings – so attend the event and bring home your own baby tree. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. 3:45 p.m. mygulfport.us

Paint a Cat Put your paws together for a cat-themed painting class. Atelier De SoSi hosts a community painting class featuring toe beans, whiskers, and wet food’s biggest fan. Running alongside the gallery’s “Feline” exhibit, this laid-back community paint class lets participants create their own kitty painting. Atelier de Sosi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $49. atelierdesosi.com

Hey Mon Get your reggae fix at Sacred Lands with an outdoor concert by Jamaican performer Greg Roy. Roy, known for story-telling and chill jams, opens the botanical gardens at 7:30 p.m. Arrive at 7 p.m. for an early dinner on the grounds (reservation required; limited seating). Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N. 7:30 p.m. $15. 727-347-0354

Saturday, January 22

Back Seat Driver Love boating but don’t know a thing about running a boat? Take this class for boating partners who aim to stay safe on the seas. Instructors from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla in Gulfport will teach people what to do if the captain gets incapacitated and can’t drive the boat. Learn how to call for help, stop the boat and keep yourself safe. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-893-1074

Read My Palm See the Gulfport Casino Ballroom in an entirely different light at the Mind Body Spirit Expo, featuring more than 20 spiritual wellness vendors and more than 50 physics and mediums. Whether you need a tea leaf reading or a lotion made from bamboo, you’ll find it here. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us

Tokyo Dreaming Experience a Japanese fire dance, a symbol of good luck in the New Year, brought to you by the artists of Creative Clay. The performance celebrates 60 years of a sister city partnership between St. Petersburg and Takamatsu. Choreographers Helen Hansen French and Paula Kramer worked with Creative Clay students to prepare for the traditional dance. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE., St. Petersburg. 2-3 p.m. creativeclay.org

Hog Heaven Spend a Saturday chowing down on pulled pork, hickory-smoked by Kansas City Barbecue Society competitor and judge John Verville. A ticket gets meat lovers a plate of pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread, and dessert. Get your comfy pants ready. First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, 2728 53rd St. S. 5-7 p.m. (takeout only) $11. gulfportumc.org

Tuesday, January 25

Caddy’s Class A free one-hour yoga class right on the beach, steps away from Caddy’s on Treasure Island. Nancy leads the class, and yogis should bring a mat or a towel and “let worries drift away while looking out onto the Gulf of Mexico.” Caddy’s on Treasure Island, 9000 W Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 9 a.m. 727-360-4993

Art Therapy Thursdays If Gulfport artist Kat Silver knows anything, she knows the healing power of art. Join Silver for the weekly Creative Chaos art therapy class program where participants “experiment with different art materials, guided imagery, and connect to creative sources.” This class rolls for 6 weeks with drop-ins welcomed.. All Things St. Pete, 4116 8th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 4-6 p.m. $180. artistkatsilver.com

Wednesday, January 26

Give-a-Day Show support for Tampa Bay natural wildlife and waterways with the Give-A-Day for the Bay cleanup. This community effort will focus on wood and plastic debris removal from the green space around St. Petersburg College’s STEM Center. Bagged lunch included. Bay Pines STEM Center, 4723 Bay Pines Terrace, St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. kpbcares.org