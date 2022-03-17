Things to Do in Gulfport, Beaches: Mar. 17-Mar. 24

Thursday, March 17

Shh! It’s a Party Certified Fresh Events brings St. Pete the chance to disco sans hearing damage. Tickets to the Silent Disco get party-goers a headset and a draft beer. DJs will spin a mix of rap, dance, old school jams, Latin, and more. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Pete. 6 p.m. $15. 3dbrewing.com

Friday, March 18-Sunday, March 20

Reggae Rise Up St. Pete, are you ready for three days of reggae in Vinoy Park? The Reggae Rise Up Florida Festival returns with headliners such as Rebelution and Slightly Stoopid. Jam out and check out food trucks, merch, and good vibes all weekend long. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St Pete. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $85-215. reggaeriseupflorida.com

Friday, March 18

Bike Gulfport Trek nine miles of Gulfport, via the best two-wheeled option we’ve found so far. Bike Your City offers a group bike tour through Gulfport in celebration of Florida Bike Month. The first 100 participants receive a free t-shirt, and registered participants get bike lights, water, and refreshments, too. Bikers begin at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom and meander past local sights, including the Gulfport Spur of the Pinellas Trail. Organizers want you to make sure you can make the full nine miles of this active tour. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 8:30 a.m. 727-464-8250; forwardpinellas.org/document-portal/bike-your-city-2022-the-city-of-gulfport-pdfs

Saturday, March 19

Pick Me Check out all the stuff for sale in Gulfport this Saturday. Thrift your way through Gulfport’s vintage and necessary offerings, starting at sunup, at Gulfport’s citywide yard sale. Have stuff to sell? Have at it. City of Gulfport. Dawn until it’s gone, but no later than dusk. mygulfport.us/gulfport-city-wide-yard-sale

Home & Music Tour For the first time, the Historic Roser Park Neighborhood Association combines its Tour of Homes event with a fundraiser: Porchfest! In the morning, visitors can tour the inside of a selection of St. Petersburg’s most historic homes. In the afternoon, several homes will host low-key performances from local musicians. Neighbors and friends will hang out under the trees and soak in the sounds – and you can find food trucks nearby. Historic Roser Park, Roser Park Dr. S., St. Pete. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $15-20. historicroserpark.org/events/porchfest

Rummage Sale Extra, extra! Get your gently used arts and craft supplies, as well as artwork, prints, frames and mats, fabric, tiles, jewelry, art books and more during the Artsy Rummage Sale. It’s the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance’s annual fundraiser, and your chance to stock up on low-cost art equipment. Proceeds go toward the programs of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, a 501c(3). St. Pete Artworks, 635 Central Ave., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 813-390-2846

An Apple a Day Everyone’s invited to the Gulfport Health & Wellness Expo for free health screenings, demonstrations, and wholesome food tastings. Plus, you’ll find a wealth of information about healthcare, recreational activities, legal support, and housing for seniors. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1244

Dinner & Show Enjoy a night of food, live entertainment, and stand-up comedy. “Flambé Cabaret: A Dinner Theater Experience” features performances from Oriana, Sheba Queen of the Night, and Holly Louya, among others. This is a prix-fixe menu and an 18+ show. Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport, 2832 Beach Blvd. S. 7 p.m. 727-914-0112; cantina.seadogbrewing.com/gulfport

Sunday, March 20

Whatever Floats your Goat Goat Yoga Tampa brings a cast of hooved yogis for an hour of morning yoga. Goats will jump, play, and nibble while you get a good stretch in. After class, enjoy a beer or wine on the house. Bring your own mat, but leave your goats at home; these are professionals. Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St Pete. 11 a.m. $40. goatyogatampa.com

Fun Fasting Have you ever had a hunger pain that runs deeper than your gut? Replenish Thyself has a class on fasting, the health benefits of it, and how it can positively impact your mind and spirit. The class also covers the mental strength from and deep intention of why one chooses to fast, and all the life-lasting benefits gained. Replenish Thyself, 2335 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 3:15 p.m. jessica@replenishthyself.com

Monday, March 21

Pass the Green Step into the monthly Botanicals and Brews market at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery for all your plant-based needs. The brewery’s outdoor garden becomes a pop-up space for vendors and green thumbs every third Monday of the month. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. 5-8 p.m. botanicalsandbrews@gmail.com