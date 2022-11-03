Things to Do In Gulfport, Gulf Beaches Nov. 3-10

Your weekly list of don’t-miss events in South Pinellas, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches.

Thursday, November 3

Growing Up, Growing Old Talk If you’re born gay, you age gay. The LGBTQ Resource Center hosts a free discussion on what it means to grow up (and age) as a queer person. Experts Dr. Milton Wendland and Ariana Drew will discuss the role of social media and image, accepting your age, and what it means to age in a culture that celebrates youth. Attend at the library or in person. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Avenue S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. mygulfport.us/gpl

Friday, November 4

Arts About Town (Shores) Featuring art from the Town Shores Art Guild members. Meet the artists and see their work at this opening reception. Artists include members like Dianne Marlene Hargitai, Bridget Marshall, Michael Arnold, Cora Marshall, Elmer Dey, Janice Stephenson, Barbara Zegarek, Madelyn Corradino, Lyubov Alyeynik, Audrey Lynch, Jay A. Lynch, Pat Gallagher, Pat Flaherty, Cheri Labelle, Linda Weesies, Dr. Beverly Boyarsky, and Susan Winnail. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m.; exhibit runs through Nov. 22. 727-893-1070.

Date Night with Clay Bring your own beer, leave with four pieces of handcrafted pottery. The Hive has a date night special every Friday that brings couples together over the wheel. BYOB and BYOS (bring your own smock.) Things can get messy. 559 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $79. 727-290-6515

Thor-oughly Fun Because who doesn’t love watching Chris Hemsworth? Thor takes on Gorr the God Butcher, along with some friends. Bring some friends of your own, and settle in for a free film and popcorn. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 12 p.m. 727-363-9238.

Saturday, November 5

Taste the Beach For the love of crab bisque! The Indian Rocks Taste of the Beaches is hosting its 16th year, and seafood lovers – be ready! Chic-a-Si Park will fill up with more than 20 restaurants, cooks, and vendors all eager to showcase some of their best bites. Enjoy crab from Crabby Bills, delectable pie from The Pie Factory, local vendors selling beach wear, and much more. Chic-a-Si Park, 4th Avenue and 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach. 3-9 p.m. Bring money for food. indian-rocks-beach.com

Yard Art Meet local Gulfport artists and buy their art at this semi-annual event that takes place at artist homes across the city. Walk, bike, or drive the event, but make sure to plot your route in advance so you don’t miss even one of these taleted and dedicated artists. Throughout Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us/gulfport-art-in-the-yard

Monday, November 7

Blueberry Open (Mic Night) Bring your talent to the open mic night at everyone’s favorite hard-to-describe-why-we-love-it-but-we-do music venue, the Blueberry Patch. Musicians, writers, and comedians can take the stage, and if you don’t feel so moved to get up on stage, that’s OK, too – come for a night of chill listening. BYOB. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport. $5 suggested. 7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., start. blueberrypatch.org.

Worst. VRBO. Ever. Mystery write Lisa Unger is releasing her 20th novel, “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six.” Join her in celebrating this spooky read with a launch party to remember. Hear Unger speak about her book with Colette Bancroft, book editor at the Tampa Bay Times. Enjoy drinks and the company of other cozy mystery-lovers. Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com

Wednesday, November 9

Meditate Under a Tree Did you know Gulfport has a meditation tree? It does, in Veterans Park, and you can join a class of like-minded individuals for group meditation underneath it every Wednesday. Can’t make it in person? The organizer, Gulfport Unity, livestreams the meditation, too, so you can get your om on wherever you are. Veterans Park, 5530 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 11:30 a.m. unityofgulfport.org

Salty Trivia Think you know it all? Prove it! With three rounds of questions that run the gamut from sports to animals, you have your chance to be a know-it-all (and getting bragging rights for same.) Bring a team or play solo, and remember, winners get prizes. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Pete. 6:30 p.m. gregandersonevents.com.

Swingers, Unite! Every Wednesday, meet a group of swingers for a weekly swing dance at the Casino. These weekly dances, a proud Gulfport tradition, bring dancers – newbies and seasoned alike – from across the region, and although it’s a dance, not a singles meet, a few couples did find their happily ever after at one of the dances, so you never know. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10. 727-893-1070, swingtime.info