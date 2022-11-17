Thursday, November 17

Sand Sculptures Exhibit. Bring your friends and family to check out some talented sand sculptures. Sanding Ovations Master’s Cup invites world champion sculptors to exhibit their best sand art for everyone to see. There will be live entertainment and local vendors as well. 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Nov. 17-20. 727-547-4575.

Friday, November 18

Holiday Tree Lighting. Are you ready to see holiday lights? Get ready for the holiday season as City of South Pasadena hosts its annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Bring friends and family to watch as Mayor Arthur Penny flips the switch to light up South Pasadena. Not only will there a holiday lights countdown, but while you’re there, listen to festive music and enjoy some refreshments for the night. Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 6:30 p.m. mysouthpasadena.com

Early Thanksgiving Dinner. Enjoy an early Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family full of cranberry sauce, gravy, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and, of course, turkey. Freedom Square provides meals for dinner, meanwhile the pumpkin pie comes from Village Inn. Seats are limited, so buy tickets ahead of time online. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. $10. 727-893-1231.

Saturday, November 19

Paddle for Pie Food Drive. Join Good Vibes Kayaks and Goko Kayaks as they host two different navigated paddle sessions in an effort to collect canned goods and fundraise for Tampa Bay families who need help this Thanksgiving. Ticket price includes t-shirts, a slice of pie, money, and kayak gear. This event has limited spots available, so book your spot ahead of time. Shell Key Preserve, 2800 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 9 a.m. $40-60. 727-565-6421

Holiday Concert. Listen to holiday tunes from classical guitarist Charles Mokotoff. Bring your friends and family to enjoy a holiday classic guitar concert benefitting Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. Buy tickets online and come early for some wine and socializing. Food, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available by donation. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4:30 p.m. $20-30. 727-201-8687, eventbrite.com

Show Us Your Gulfport Every third Saturday of the month, Gulfport hosts the IndieFaire night market. As the sun sets, the fun begins. While you’re downtown, make a stop at the Gulfport Arts Center to see Show Us Your Gulfport, an exhibit featuring Tampa Bay artists’ perception of Gulfport. Leave time to stroll Beach Boulevard’s IndieFaire to take in art, crafts, and family-friendly live music Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. 727-201-8687

Sunday, November 20

A Doggy “S-Paw” Day. Get your pooch pampered for a good cause! Neon Dreams Productions and Tailor Sallee presents their Bikini Dog Wash and S-Paw Day. Inexpensive dog baths and air dryer blowouts for your pups. Even if your pup doesn’t need a bath, come see the pet-friendly market full of food, drinks, and vendors. A portion of the proceeds goes towards Project PUP. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport. 3 p.m. $5-10. 727-954-4109

Monday, November 21

Jazz Jams. Do you enjoy smooth jazz? Check out St. Pete’s weekly authentic jazz night brought to you by the Al Downing Tampa Bay Jazz Association. Grab some drinks and enjoy a lovely meal while accompanied by the soothing sound of jazz. You are welcome to request your favorite jazzy tunes for everyone to hear. The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge, Second Floor Albert Whitted Airport, 540 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-823-7767.

Tuesday, November 22

Interactive Psychic Medium Show. Do you ever wish to communicate with your passed loved ones? Join psychic medium Victor Paruta as he presents a two-hour mediumship for audience members to receive messages from loved ones in spirit. To further the experience, Paruta has VIP tickets available for personal meet and greets after the show. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $30-75. 727-893-1231. eventbrite.com

Wednesday, November 23

Are you lonesome tonight? Bring your friends and family to watch “Elvis,” a film exploring the life and music of Elvis Presley played by Austin Butler. The film tells the story of his career while shining a light onto the complex relationship he had with his deceptive manager, Colonel Tom, played by Tom Hanks. This film reveals the backstories to all his unforgettable songs, iconic performances, and behind-the-scenes relationships. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com