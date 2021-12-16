Looking for the best Gulfport Christmas parties and St. Petersburg markets this coming week? The Gabber has you covered. This list is only part of the picture; for even more merriment and things to do, check out our event calendar for Gulfport, Pinellas beaches from Pass-a-Grille to Madeira Beach, and the surrounding areas.

Friday, December 17

Cookies and Carols Ever wondered what your neighbors’ holiday cookies taste like? Sample (or bake!) frosted sweets at the Gulfport Historical Society Holiday Cookie Contest and Caroling Party. Along with the coveted cookies, the Gulfport History Museum will be chock full of Gulfportians singing spirited seasonal tunes (on the lawn) and chugging hot cocoa. The town’s best bakers are invited to bring a plate of homemade treats to determine Gulfport’s Finest Holiday Cookie. The judges: Gecko Queen Elizabeth Hendricks, Golden Dinosaurs’ Audrey Dingeman, and A Friend Who Bakes’ Brittney Sherley – the winner takes home cash. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 7-9 p.m. $5 cookie entry fee; no charge to sing or taste. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org. Dog-friendly; vegan options.

Snow on the Gulf Enjoy a (snowless) Snowfest complete with toboggan slides in North Straub Park. Play on inflatables, ride toboggans, explore arts and crafts tents, and soak in the merriment. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. stpeteparksrec.org/holidayevents Dog-friendly.

Another Santa Sighting! Catch Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Hoyt Field for photo poses, courtesy of the The Boomerangs, the Gulfport Senior Softball League. See the cozy couple and discuss Christmas wishes. Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. drroscop@aol.com.

Candy on Canes Gulfport’s third Saturday Indie Faire is back with a theme: Cocktails and Candy Canes. The Beach Boulevard favorite showcases holiday art and vendors throughout downtown. There will be a visit from Santa and the regular Gulfport lineup. Downtown Gulfport. 1-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com Dog-friendly; vegan options.

The Ugliest Digs Get your ugliest sweater ready to blow into Hurricane Eddie’s in Gulfport. The first-place winner gets a $50 gift card, second place wins a $30 gift card – plus drink specials all night. Best of luck! Hurricane Eddie’s, 5413 Shore Blvd. S. 6 p.m. 727-592-4983.

Get Down for Xmas Nobody does it like the Blueberry Patch. Jam out to funky psychedelic jam band “The Reality” and fusion rock “Row Jomah” as they share the big blue’s stage. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 6 p.m. $10. 727-914-0226.

Holiday Schnockered Burlesque Show Dress in your worst most reindeer-splattered ugly sweater and head to Mastry’s Co Brewing on St. Pete Beach for an 18 and up burlesque show. Burlesque performers and comedic entertainers like Mayven Missbehavin and Ruby Vesper will take the bar by storm. The owners of the most terrible holiday sweater (or outfit) will win “sexy and ridiculous” prizes. Mastry’s Brewing Co, 7701 Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-202-8045.

Tuesday, December 21

Ask a Question Do you have some questions about your city? Here’s your chance to ask a Gulfport council member questions, make suggestions or just discuss all things local. This month, chat with Vice Mayor and Ward 1 Representative April Thanos. Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Blvd. S. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-826-7138.

Movie Night Ft. Elf It’s the time of year where we watch Will Ferrell dress up as an oversized elf and traumatize the people of New York City. Catch a showing of “Elf” at St. Petersburg’s Atelier de SoSi. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Atelier de Sosi, 2380 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m., doors and snack line; 6:30 p.m., film. 727-370-4192.

Scrooge Who A holiday favorite theater classic visits the Catherine A. Hickman Theatre for a pre-Christmas weekend of the classic characters. Destination Theater presents a two-person cast – one man plays Scrooge and a one-man acting legend depicts every other character (Tiny Tim, the three ghosts). Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. 7:30 p.m. $21. calliopestagecompany.ticketspice.com/a-christmas-carol-st-petersburg

Thursday, December 23

Night Giftage Shop a vendor paradise of gifts and fresh produce at Sunshine Fresh Market in South St. Petersburg. The market opens at night, and will offer local goods, vegan and island eats and an open mic. Where else can you get stir fry and essential oils at 11 p.m.? Sunshine Fresh Market, 1335 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 8-11 p.m. 727-421-5325. Dog-friendly; vegan options.