Things to Do in Gulfport, South Pinellas Nov. 10-17

Thursday, November 10

BINGO! Stop by the Treasure Islettes Bingo event every Thursday where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. This group is a nonprofit where all the money raised each Thursday goes toward college scholarships in the area. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6 p.m. $7-22. 727-547-4575.

Friday, November 11

Veterans Day Celebration Come celebrate the services of your local U.S. military veterans as the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation dedicates a “memorial ribbon of engraved pavers.” Community leaders plan to commemorate our local heroes with a few speeches, a moment of silence, and Taps. Organizers encourage veterans to attend in their uniforms. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.

Rescue Dog Show This dog show needs “all paws on deck.” Come attend St Pete’s Best in Rescue Dog Show as they tell the stories of 25 rescue dogs, and you get to vote for the “top dog.” This dog-friendly event includes dog swag, vendors, raffles, and prizes. All proceeds go towards Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-822-4562.

Sunday, November 13

Exploring Beyond the Ego Is it difficult to quiet your mind and fully enjoy the present? Do you know that is related to ego? Come to a discussion called Beyond the Ego. It is an evening exploration into how the ego is involved in pain, emotion, mental challenges, and how it can make it difficult to move on from the past. The evening ends with a Q&A session. Creative Play Children’s Learning Center, 2624 54th St. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. $75-85. 727-201-4537, eventbrite.com

Monday, November 14

Community Conversations Your perspective matters. Let your voice be heard at Gulfport’s Finding Common Grounds discussion event. This event allows you to engage in respectful dialogue with your Gulfport neighbors. Come share your thoughts on important topics regarding your community while also hearing the perspectives of others around you. The organizers encourage online reservations and welcome all. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Tuesday, November 15

Fall Recipe Swap Do you believe your mom has the best apple pie recipe? Now you have the chance to share her recipe with everyone. Invite your friends and family to join St. Pete’s Fall Recipe Swap. All you have to do is bring your favorite seasonal recipes and you’ll leave with more autumnal recipes to prepare at home. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Wednesday, November 16

Donut Happy Hour By The Beach Keep your booze at home; this happy hour only requires your favorite donuts and coffee. Strawberry frosted or glazed? Black or cream and sugar? This donut happy hour is an opportunity for yourself and others to socialize over morning essentials. Free donuts and coffee for all. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Thursday, November 17

St. Pete Beach Non-Profit Luncheon Are you thinking about giving back to your community? Stop by the annual Be Thankful Lunch where they celebrate local nonprofit organizations by recognizing their great efforts. Organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, Bikes For Christ, Empowered To Change International Inc, Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, John’s Pass Rescue, Tampa Bay Watch, and The American Legion Post 305-St. Pete Beach. Postcard Inn, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m. $15-20. 727-367-2711.

Beach Book Club Have you ever wanted to be a part of a book club? Here’s your chance to get involved. Join the St. Pete Beach Book Club as they talk about the novel “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christi Lefteri. The circulation desk at the St. Pete Beach Library has copies. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Beginners Ukulele Class Have you ever wanted to learn how to play an instrument? Check out this beginner ukulele class that teaches you how to hold, strum, simple chords, and some basic knowledge on the instrument. The class teaches students how to play two to three songs with provided ukuleles and everyone receives a free lei. The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th and Shore, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $25. 727-498-8826.