Things to Do in Gulfport, South Pinellas Oct. 20-27

Thursday, October 20

Free Yoga Yoga is yoga, by chair or by mat. South Pasadena hosts two classes every Thursday morning. The early-morning class is a chair yoga option and the subsequent is a traditional mat-on-the-floor class. Both classes include deep breathing, easier yoga poses, and deep relaxation. Veteran yogi, Barbara Moeller, leads the class. Namaste, South Pasadena. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. & 10:40 a.m. mysouthpasadena.com

Dancing in the Sunlight Looking for a release? Dance on the beach. The St. Pete Beach Fun and Fitness Club hosts a gathering on the shores of Upham Beach, and anyone who wishes can come move, watch, or just relax in a safe space. You’ll find this fun group south of the concession stand. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/groups/beachfunandfitnessclub

Thursday, October 20-Friday, October 21

Gulfport Ghost Tour Want to get in the Halloween spirit and learn about Gulfport History at the same time? Then join the Gulfport Historical Society on one of their ghost tours this October. The 90-minute-long walking tour, designed by historian Deborah Frethem, author of “Ghost Stories of St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Pinellas County,” tends to sell out, so reserve your ticket(s) in advance. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport. 8 p.m. $15. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org/event-4919523

Friday, October 21

Supernatural Book Signing If you’re going to get spooky with anyone, it’s ghost hunter, professor, and author of ”Supernatural St. Petersburg & Paranormal Pinellas” Dr. Brandy Stark. Enjoy a talk with the author and get all your ghostly questions out with Dr. Stark, founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg paranormal investigation team. St. Pete Beach Library, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4 p.m. spblibrary.com

Spirit of the Springs with Rick Kilby Florida’s springs are a magic all their own, and Florida author Rick Kilby knows all about why. Join him at the Gulfport History Museum as he talks about his book, “Florida’s Healing Waters.” Learn why people used to travel from all over the world to visit Florida’s springs, and also learn what challenges they face today. Kilby’s the preeminent Florida springs expert, so don’t miss your chance to hear what he has to say and check out the historic images of Florida springs. Dogs and well-behaved kids welcome. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., talk. BYOB; members have access to Square Mullet Clubhouse. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

Rock of Ages ProjectFree presents “Rock of Ages,” a colorful musical featuring 40 actors with diverse abilities. It’s a six-show act paying homage to the grit and glamour of the ’80s. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.$15. 727-851-9165

Saturday, October 22

SPIFFY! Come celebrate the diversity of St. Petersburg at the 47th St. Petersburg International Folk Fair. There will be more than 20 cultural groups sharing their own special type of arts and crafts, food, music, and dance. Albert Whitted Park will become a mini village of vendors and artists. At 2 p.m., the Grand Parade of Nations will feature performances from cultures all over the world. Adults, there’s a beer tent, and for the kids, activities and exhibits. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St Pete. spiffs.org/folk-fair.html

American Stage Audition Class Attention actors and performers in Pinellas! Do you want to ace your next audition? Don’t leave it up to chance by only preparing in front of the mirror. American Stage producing director Helen R. Murray and associate artistic producer, Patrick Arthur Jackson, will lead a pay-what-you-want audition master class. These two industry pros will dive into the best practices for standing out while auditioning. See you on stage! American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Pete. 1 p.m. americanstage.org/community-engagement

Art Chat American art pottery expert and TV personality David Rago chronicles another ceramist’s journey (Fredrick Hurten Rhead) in this art and history chat. Rhead ventured from England and through America with his carefully curated pottery. Using stunning examples of Rhead’s work – on display at MAACM – learn how his work personified the Arts and Crafts movement. Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement, 355 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $15. 727-440-4859

Drinks and Treats Shop for your Halloween accessories while enjoying free spooky drinks, music, and food. There will be silver Day of the Dead necklaces, rhinestone bat purses, murder bracelets, amethyst skull rings, gold skeleton earrings, and anything else a witch can dream up. Shoppers are welcome to visit the other stores in Samos Corner and drink or treat your way along the plaza. Century Jewelers, 6801 Gulfport Blvd. S., #12, South Pasadena. 2-7 p.m. 727-344-2524

Sunday, October 23

Party on the Beach Summer’s over, but the beach bum fun is not. Caddy’s Madeira Beach is the spot for music, drinks and dancing every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It’s not live music, but a live DJ will spin fun tracks, classic and new, only a few feet from the beach. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-4 p.m. caddys.com

Tuesday, October 24

Hey Teens! Ages 12-18 are invited to come talk, work on projects, watch movies, or just hang out. Teen Space is a new program by the Gulfport Public Library that provides teens a safe space to chill out without pressure. Give it a try. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. 727-893-1074.

Thursday, October 27

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlej– Preserve the ‘Burg’s Movies in the Park is back, just in time for great weather! This St. Pete tradition invites locals and visitors to lounge in the park, watch a (spooky) movie and enjoy live music before the show. Picnic baskets highly encouraged. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. preservetheburg.org/events