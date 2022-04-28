Things to do in Gulfport & St. Pete April 28-May 5

Thursday, April 28-Sunday May 1

The Sunshine Screen The 17th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival is the weekend for independent film fanatics. For four days, the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Film Commission presents panels, workshops, parties – and awards – all centered around film and filmmaking. See the full-blown lineup with times online. AMC Sundial 20, 151 2nd Ave. N., St. Pete. $10-150 sunscreenfilmfestival.com

Thursday, April 28

Coyote 101 The coyote incites both fear and curiosity in Floridians. Learn more about the species from Pinellas County Animal Services’ Jordon Sinick at the Gulfport Public Library. An adaptable animal, the coyote’s home gets smaller the more Florida develops real estate. Gulfport has frequent sightings – protect your animals and learn at this free class from the Circle of Friends. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us

Mix and Mingle Thinking about doing business on the beach? The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts its April mixer at the Daiquiri Shak. This is a chance to meet chamber members and talk business. Registration includes one free drink and appetizers. Daiquri Shak, 14995 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 5-6:30 p.m. $10-15. timbchamber.org

Hang Tight You don’t need to be grounded to practice aerial yoga. The Centre on St. Pete Beach offers aerial yoga classes for all skill levels. Get in a hammock and stretch! The Centre SPB, 7525 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $22-30. thecentrespb.com

Saturday, April 30

Farm Day Want to work? The St. Pete Youth Farm needs volunteers willing to get their hands dirty on Global Youth Service Day. Workers will tend the garden and crops at St. Petersburg’s place for plants. Volunteers can take home some of the harvest. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Pete. 9 a.m. stpeteyouthfarm.org

Green with Envy The Centre on St. Pete Beach is throwing a belated 420 Festival in Horan Park. Veg out on the lawn (bring chairs, blankets, snacks) and listen to Josh Heinrichs and Badda Skat live. There will be 420 contests, a med lounge and vendors. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 12-5 p.m. $10-50. thecentrespb.com

Tacos and Margs Anyone? Sample sips of tequila and go on a taco hunt for the 3rd annual The Taco & Tequila Crawl in downtown St. Petersburg. This is an all-afternoon fiesta that gets wristband holders a taco and a tequila shot at each stop. There’s also a vote for the winning margarita and the best taco. Participating places: Park & Rec, The Avenue, Crafty Squirrel, Pour Judgment, Five Bucks Drinkery, One Night Stand and Thirsty First. Downtown St. Pete. 1-6 p.m. $20-38 eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-taco-tequila-crawl-st-pete-fl-tickets-226383257417

Sunday, May 1

Mayday Those who remember Gulfport’s Springfest have a chance to re-live the fun for May Day in Clymer Park. Celebrants are encouraged to dress as faeries, elves, trolls, and gnomes and participate in the traditional maypole dances and a march through a tiny village. There will be ribbons, miniature houses, and everything fantastical you can think of. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S. 1-5 p.m. Witches of Gulfport Facebook page.

Voices for Change One City Chorus returns with a smaller chorus, but the same hopeful sounds. This is a social justice-based group that sings for a better world, and to raise awareness. They’ll take a goodwill collection for UNICEF, a charity current aiding Ukrainian causes. Lakewood United Methodist Church, 5995 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. S. 4 p.m. onecitychorus.org

Monday, May 2

Buzzing with Albert Interested in beekeeping? Gulfport resident and beekeeper Albert Risemberg has had his Registered Treatment Free Beekeeper registration for eight years, and he’s ready to share his knowledge on ethical honey harvesting. Albert will discuss honey, beekeeping startups, and the ins and outs of his 10 home hives. Donations to the Sustainable Urban Agricultural Coalition welcome. Enoch D. Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave., St. Pete. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Bromeliad Power The Annual Bromeliad Auction for the Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society is the place to be for flower lovers. Auction items will include unusual or hard-to-find bromeliads along with bromeliad-related items such as artwork, posters, ceramics, and books. The auction will be in two parts: a live auction and a silent auction. Come, bid early, and bid often. Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. 7:30 p.m. lsheetz@tampabay.rr.com

Thursday, May 5

Cheers to Cinco St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens is throwing a Fiesta in the Garden. Enjoy margs, Mexican appetizers, live music, and learn about the garden’s new history center from a docent. The famed flamingos will be available for selfies. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th S. N., St. Pete. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $45. 727-551-3100

Movies in the Park Preserve the ‘Burg May movies are back! Catch an outdoor showing of “Summer of Soul” along the waterfront. Kyah Robinson plays live music, and food vendors have food, beer, and wine for sale. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Pete. 5:30 p.m. Donations encouraged. preservetheburg.org