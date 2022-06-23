Thursday, June 24

Meet Miss Sherry Madeira Beach yoga guru Sherry Duquet is taking a break from the beach to give a story time and book signing centered around her best-selling book, “Violet the Hugging Octopus.” Children (and adults!) can learn how to self soothe and practice the art of self care. The story time event is part of the Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 3 p.m. 727- 363-9238.

Friday, June 25

Shalom to the Gays Congregation B’nai Israel of St.Petersburg invites everyone to its 7th annual Pride Shabbat, a day before the St. Pete Pride Parade. B’nai Israel will host a prayer service attended by guest speaker Rabbi Joshua Lesser of Bet Haverim, Atlanta. Rabbi Lesser’s temple was founded by LGBTQ Jews. Celebrate the service with a signature cocktail reception. Congregation B’nai Israel, 300 58th St. N., St. Peter. 6 p.m. 727-381-4901.

Final Friday on the Boardwalk Support local beach businesses at Final Friday on John’s Pass Boardwalk. There’s live music, vendors, and Johns Pass restaurants will serve food and chilled drinks until late. John’s Pass, 190 Boardwalk Place East, Madeira Beach. 6-9 p.m. 727- 290-1463.

Rainbow Rides Golf cart-drivers and bike riders are invited to participate in Gulfport’s Pride Ride Bike and Golf Cart Parade. Deck your vehicle in Pride flourishes and rainbow lights for a 1.8 mile parade though Gulfport, starting at the Gulfport Rec Center. Wave, shout, and celebrate your way to unsuspecting (or maybe suspecting) people in Gulfport. The route ends at the Gulfport Casino. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8 p.m. facebook.com/events/712985796572494

All aboard! Lopez Hall is hosting the Regal Railways Toy Train Show, featuring vendors selling and showing their tiniest toy trains. There will be a running layout wrapping around the tracks for the kids, and Girl Scouts will sell lunch – which they promise will be more than Tagalongs and Samoas. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. regalrailways.com

Saturday, June 26

Saturday Shopping You’ve shopped at the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market, IndieFaire, and every Gulfport market and fest in between, but have you been to Gulfport’s Fourth Saturday Fresh Market? Shop a street of local sellers offering art, clothing, food, and drink in downtown Gulfport. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. mygulfport.us/events

Block Party It’s the last Saturday Gulfport Boulevard Block Party, and everyone’s invited. Shop all four bustling locations, Sail Market(ing), The Boulevard Shoppe, Beach House 5317, and Thai Orchids & Leis. Throughout the day, jam to live music while you browse this undiscovered collection of indie shops in Gulfport. 5300 block of Gulfport Boulevard South, on the north side. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

The Pride Parade You’ve Been Waiting For It’s time for St. Pete to get its parade on. The St. Pete Pride Parade boasts the title of Florida’s largest Pride Parade and includes a downtown street party with thousands of marchers. Electro-pop trio SHAED will host the mainstage as it welcomes mainly LGBTQ+ performers. At nightfall, the City will set off fireworks visible from most spots downtown. Party on – safely. Downtown St. Pete. 4-8 p.m. stpetepride.org

A Salty Celebration Looking for a party after St. Pete Pride? The Salty Nun is hosting an afterparty featuring live music from The Cheaters. Wear your best colors and show up for cold beer and live music. The Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. facebook.com/events/453282199941666

Sunday, June 26

The Dogs of St. Pete need a chance to dress up for Pride, and here it is. Sustainable fashion designer Tailor Sallee is throwing a Pride carnival-themed Pet Fashion Show. Using Sallee’s upcycled designs, people and pups will walk the runway in their best rainbow smocks and slippers. At 12 p.m., dog-lovers can browse a Tailor Salle pop-up shop outside Dog Bar. The fashion shows start at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. dogbarstpete.com

Pour It You don’t have to be a fine artist to enjoy pour painting. Create a colorful, abstract piece of art by pouring paint onto a fresh canvas. In this Centre-hosted class, learn the techniques of pouring, canvas prep, and how to use silicone in this art form. The Centre SPB, 7525 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 2-5 p.m. $60. thecentrespb.com

Tuesday, June 28

Line Dancing 101 It’s line dancing time, y’all. Head to the grassy area outside Gulfport’s Scout Hall to partake in a rootin’ tootin’ beginners line dancing class hosted by the Gulfport Senior Center. You don’t have to have dance moves, but you should wear shoes with good soles. Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. myactivecenter.com/#centers/USA.FL.Gulfport.Gulfport-Senior-Center/activities/8632

Thursday, June 30

Toastmasters Picnic Everyone is invited to join Gulfport Toastmasters at their annual beach potluck picnic. There will be food, drink, and the celebration of new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. facebook.com/GulfportToastmasters