Things to Do in Gulfport, St. Pete Dec. 8-15

Thursday, December 8-10

Wildlife Photography Engage with the wildlife of St. Petersburg through the photography of Rod Hurley. This Westminster Shores Art Show exhibits St. Pete native animals and landscapes in the wild. This show supports the Westminster Shores Foundation with all sales. Westminster Shores, 5560 Bahama Shores Dr., Second floor, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. 727-291-4683.

Thursday, December 8

One-Woman Performance Check out this one-woman show by Becca McCoy who creates a theatrical event about her year-long journey traveling somewhere different every month. This show will display hundreds of photos and short stories exploring the diversity and commonality in our world. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. $25. 727-202-7019. studiograndcentral.com.

Friday, December 9

Holiday Lights Contest Do you think your outdoor holiday decorations are the best? Sounds like you should throw your house in the ring for the St. Pete Beach’s Light Up the Neighborhoods 2022 contest. Get your creative juices flowing as you set up your lights to create a fun and unique outdoor holiday display. Entry is free for all interested residents. Deadline to enter is Dec. 9. Winners receive between $75-$1,000. St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org

Vegan Wine Tasting Have you tried vegan and gluten-free wine? St. Pete’s Rollin Oats hosts a wine-tasting night with their speciality vegan and gluten-free wines. Chat with your St. Pete friends and neighbors while sampling local wine. Rollin’ Oats, 2842 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-821-6825. rollinoats.com

Saturday, December 10

Raptor Run 5K Run to raise funds for conservation efforts and the Birds of Prey Program with the Friends of Boyd Hill’s Raptor Fest. The Raptor Run is a 5K race that brings you through five side trails showcasing various habitats. This is a human-only race, so leave your furry friends at home. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. $22-40. 727-893-7326. eventbrite.com

Home Holiday Gift Bazaar Looking for a creative gift for someone special? This one-day event boasts jewelry, fiber art, home decor, holiday decorations, and other creative items. 6445 2nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Skateboards + Art Check out pro skateboarder Kris Markovich’s latest art show, BELONG. This exhibit presents pieces that combine the experience of skateboarding with the experience of life. If any pieces catches your eye, many of his originals are available to purchase. Enjoy live music from DJ Alexander Charros, try some drink specials from Grassroots Kava, and bring your boards for a mini ramp set up. Grassroots Kava House, 957 Central Ave, St. Petersburg. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. 727-220-3041. grassrootskavahouse.com

Sunday, December 11

Chase The Dreidel 5K Are you part of a Turkey Trot family? Here’s a holiday road race you, your friends, and family need to join. Chase a life-sized dreidel in this chip-timed 5k down the streets of St. Pete and the Pinellas Trail. All are welcome to participate and afterward a latke supper will be available. Congregation B’nai Israel, 300 58th St. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $36-50. 727-381-4900.

Wednesday, December 14-19

Gingerbread House Contest Check out Gulfport Senior Center’s 2nd annual Gingerbread House Contest. All are welcome to vote on which gingerbread house is the most original, most festive, and your overall favorite. Your vote matters in this friendly holiday competition. Winners will be announced on Dec. 19. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1231.

Thursday, December 15

Art for a Cause Apply to be a part of the DRV Gallery’s Art for a Cause exhibition. This first 50 applicants have the chance to present any of their 2D or 3D work in this exhibit. Artists will choose a cause to support during the showings, and 10% of the commissions of sold art will go to the artist’s chosen cause. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. $25. 727-382-7004. deserievalloreo.square.site

Holiday Saxophone Concert Enjoy your holiday favorites with the Circle of Friends Saxophone Quartet in concert. Listen to local musicians perform a combination of songs from the American Songbook, which include holiday classics, big band tunes, and contemporary music. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074