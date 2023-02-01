Things To Do in Gulfport, St. Pete Feb. 2-8

Thursday, February 2–Sunday, February 5

Crimes of the Heart It’s the last week to check out American Stage’s most recent production, Crimes of the Heart. This show tells the story of three sisters trying to find freedom from the past “to seize the future.” This play won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for drama and its dark humor through tough times. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. $45. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Thursday, February 2

Madeira Beach Candidate Forum Get to know the Madeira Beach mayoral candidates running for this upcoming election when the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce hosts a candidate forum. Hear from the candidates themselves as they introduce their goals and stances on issues in the community. Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 5:30 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov

Show Us Your Pet Exhibit Enjoy 2D and 3D art depicting Gulfport’s lovable pets, represented by three age groups. You may even see some of Gulfport’s Pet Mayor candidates for 2023 throughout the exhibit. Be sure to cast your vote for your favorite pet art on your way out. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

History Speaker Series Want to learn more about Florida’s history? Join author James Abraham as he explores Florida’s voter suppression over the past 100 years. He will discuss moments in history such as the 1921 election riots in Ocoee and modern day incidents, as well as the prime figures who worked for equal access to the polls. Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-893-7326, boydhillpreserve.com

Friday, February 3–Sunday, February 5

Attention Vintage Shoppers! Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night online or pay at the door. 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. $5-10, Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com

Friday, February 3

Creative Art Market Start your weekend with a night full of great art, food, and music. Check out the handmade pieces by Creative Clay Transition student artists and member artists from the Community Arts Program. Enjoy their ceramics, paintings, greeting cards, and more. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

The History of LBJ Boost your knowledge on American history from historian David Busch as he continues his discussion on Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency. This history lesson examines LBJ’s efforts to win in Vietnam and how it became “Johnson’s War.” The discussion will also touch on LBJ’s decision to not run for reelection. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org

Seven Continents. One Night. Take a journey through seven continents at Jude Bagatti’s photography exhibit. Experience the world’s powerful places, spiritual spaces, and human and animal faces all captured by a camera lens. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-893-1070

Saturday, February 4

Softball With the Mayor Join the 52nd annual Mayor’s Softball Game. Watch the preliminary games of Kids & Kubs vs. TASCO Teens then later watch younger men and women play against the younger generations. This event will be collecting non-perishable foods for the St. Petersburg Free Clinic Food Bank. North Shore Park, 901 North Shore Dr., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 517-420-6358

RaptorFest! Everyone’s favorite bird “show” swoops back into South Pinellas, with everything from birds of prey in free flight to bird walks. Ever had your photo taken with a beaky bird of prey? You can! All the raptors here can’t live safely in the wild, and the rangers at Boyd Hill make sure these birds live their best lives. RaptorFest raises more than $10,000 for the preserve every year. This annual fest draws flocks of kids, families, and grown-ups, so show up early! (Unless you have a disabled parking permit, park at Lake Vista Rec, 1401 62nd Ave. S.. and at Lakewood High, 1400 54th Ave. S. – shuttles will bring you to the park). Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. raptorfest.org, 727-893-7326.

The Beatles’ Abbey Road This is remix you need to hear live. Join Jeans ‘N Classics as they perform the entire album of Abbey Road by The Beatles. Here’s the twist – it’s all classical music. You won’t want to miss these orchestrated versions as well as their other great hits like Come Together, Here Comes the Sun, and many more. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $23-65. 727-892-3331, floridaorchestra.org

Sunday, February 5

It’s All About the Kids Support young entrepreneurs every first Sunday of the month by attending Kids Market. All vendors are between the ages of six and 14 trying to progress their own business or start one. Stop by to be amazed with what they have to offer. Teaki Tavern, 530 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. 727-954-7588

Monday, February 6

Sip & Paint Valentine’s Edition Get into the spirit of love by painting your own Valentine’s Day teacup with the Foundations of Art’s sip and paint night. Guests will be able to take home their beautiful art as well as an individually wrapped charcuterie plate. Freshly poured wine, soft drinks, and bottled water will be available for registered guests. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $30. 727-893-1231, eventbrite.com

Mayoral Candidate Forum Meet the candidates running for mayor at St. Pete Beach’s candidate forum. This forum gives voters the opportunity to hear candidate’s stances on community issues as well as the issues important to them. The League of Women Voters St. Petersburg Area plans to receive questions from residents prior to the event. St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org

Thursday, February 9

The Secret of Wine Become a wine connoisseur with OLLI’s course on understanding wine and its secrets. The course will show you what makes certain wines more expensive or cheaper than others, how and why to properly taste test, and of course, how wine is made. Expand your knowledge on wine with information only an insider would know. Westminster Suncoast, 1095 Pinellas Point Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 1:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m. $25. 727-864-7600, campusce.net

Support Local Bands Enjoy South Pasadena Band’s concert where they play a mixed variety of music for everyone. This hour-long concert welcomes all, so bring your friends and family. Donations are appreciated but not required (the musicians are all volunteers). South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. 727-337-0442 , southpasadenaband.com