Things to Do in Gulfport, St. Pete: Jan. 12-16

Thursday, January 12

Emergency Training Program Learn how to assist someone in need until EMS arrives at this free community emergency training program for bystanders. Participants will learn hands-only CPR, how to operate an AED, how to stop bleeding, and opioid overdose awareness. Register beforehand by calling Captain Rene Fernandez at the Gulfport Fire Department. Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St., Gulfport. 5 p.m. 727-893-1059.

An Everglades Exploration Explore the Everglades, but in St. Petersburg. The Explore Florida program at OLLI brings Everglades Day to the ‘Burg. This all-day program teaches participants about the history, agriculture, animals, and nature of the Everglades through speakers and a short film. Save your spot by registering online. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $65-85. 727-864-7542, campusce.net

Friday, January 13

Drink, Eat, + Laugh Get your tickets now to laugh the night away at this local stand-up comedy showcase. Enjoy the humor of Florida’s best comedians featuring C.P. Post, Gordon Dixon, Roo Nafasat, and Dylan Vattelana. The Chelsea St Pete, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $8-10. 727-200-6083, eventbrite.com

Saturday, January 14-Sunday, January 15

High as a Kite Join Treasure Island as it holds its 26th annual Kite Festival. This two-day event will present kite demos, show kites, a hot tricks competition, kite ballet to music, and free stunt kite lessons. Spend the weekend at the beach admiring some really cool kites. 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. business.tampabaybeaches.com

BBQ Festival Picture this: Smokey barbecue, cold beer, live music, lawn games, and a view of the water. That’s right, St. Pete’s Bacon and BBQ Festival is finally here. Check out more than 30 vendors cooking up the BBQ dishes of your dreams. Sit back and listen to local bands as you wash down some smokey brisket with great craft beer and cocktails. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Sat. 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. $12-45. stpetebaconandbbq.com

Saturday, January 14

Fire Department Open House Tour the South Pasadena Fire Department and enjoy the free fun activities. Get the rundown of a Police K-9 demonstration, a vehicle extrication demo, and a home fire sprinkler versus a standard fire attack presentation. Check out the on-site public safety displays from The American Red Cross, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue Public Education, and Sunstar Paramedics. There will be free food, so grub out while you educate yourself. Fire Station 20, 911 Oleander Way S., South Pasadena. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-344-1666.

Music and Art Festival Spend your Saturday afternoon at St. Pete’s MLK music and art festival where you can indulge in art, live entertainment, and other vendors. Listen to the universal language of music from local musicians and admire art pieces from local artists. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. mlkdreambig.com

Saturday Art Showing The Treasure Island Art Guild presents art from local artist Robert Simone. Enjoy some light refreshments during Simone’s art demonstration. If you love contemporary art, this American artist will absolutely wow you with his vibrant oil paintings. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 12:30 p.m. 727-547-4575.

Sunday, January 15

MLK Band Showcase A Sunday full of music! In honor of MLK Day, come out to experience the drum lines and brass sections from the top marching bands in the country. Gates open at 5 p.m. so bring your friends and family to this free entertainment event. Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. mlkdreambig.com

Monday, January 16

MLK Day of Service Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service at the St. Pete Youth Farm. This annual event consists of prepping garden beds, composting, weeding, planting, and working on their new sidewalk community garden. All are welcome to pay it forward on this honorable day. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. stpeteyouthfarm.org

St. Pete MLK Parade Head downtown to celebrate MLK Day by attending St. Pete’s annual MLK Day Parade. Grab your friends and family to support local organizations and groups as they march the streets of St. Pete. Enjoy the local vendors, family activities, and performances. East to west on 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. mlkdreambig.com

Family Fun After St. Pete’s MLK Day Parade, catch the Family Fun Day activities for all ages to enjoy. This free event includes festivities such as face painting, bounce houses, market vendors, live entertainment, and much more. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg. 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. mlkdreambig.com