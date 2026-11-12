Things to Do in Gulfport, St. Pete: Nov. 12-19

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Gulfport’s City-wide Yard Sale, Historic Kenwood Porch Music Day, and bonsai building on the beach: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Nov. 12-19 in South Pinellas.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Helping Your Orchids Look Their Best Join the Florida West Coast Orchid Society for a presentation by Corinne Arnold on keeping your orchids healthy and beautiful. Beginners can learn basic repotting with Bret Ullery at 6 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. parnold3@tampabay.rr.com. 727-475-0750.

Zee’s Barbeque Fall Night Market Shop from more than 30 local vendors, grab some barbecue, and support Friends of Strays at this fall night market. Bring your pup along for the fun! Foodie Labs, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m instagram.com/zeesbarbeque, 727-238-5063.

Hot Tonic at Mazzaro’s Jazz and wine are a classic pairing. Sip your way through Mazzaro’s Wine Event while Hot Tonic brings the live music. Mazzaro’s, 2909 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30-8:30 p.m. mazzarosmarket.com, 727-321-2400.

Happy Hour with the Historian: Tampa Bay’s Criminal Underworld Did Al Capone have a house in St. Petersburg? Author Scott Deitche explores Tampa Bay’s organized crime history and its ties to the Sunshine City. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $7-$15. historystpete.org, 727-894-1052.

Native Plants Learn which native plants can thrive in your yard at this Thursday night class. IFAS Extension Agent Steve Robinson discusses Pinellas County’s native plants, soils, and climate, with practical advice for local gardeners. Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. boydhillpreserve.com, 727-893-7326.

Friday, Nov. 13

FloridaRAMA Fest Get a first look at new installations, the Mobile Mini Museum, and diorama entries inside FloridaRAMA’s immersive experience. Tickets include early festival access, the Artists’ Reunion, and two drink tickets. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. $35. floridarama.art, 850-896-1639.

Deer Tick Grab a cold one and catch indie rockers Deer Tick as they bring their rowdy, roots-tinged sound to St. Pete, with special guests opening the night. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-11 p.m. $30-$35. deertick26.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Gulfport City-wide Yard Sale Spend the day hunting for bargains and secondhand treasures throughout Gulfport. Pick up a brochure of participating addresses at City facilities now or at Gulfport Public Library on sale day; locations will also be mapped online. Throughout Gulfport. Dawn to dusk. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1000.

Black History Bike Tour Explore St. Petersburg’s Black history on a five-mile bike ride with local historian Josette Green, followed by a conversation with Mr. B about his lived experiences. Ages 13 and older are welcome; youth must attend with an adult. Bring your own bike and helmet; RSVP required. 2198 15th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $25-$40; free for those unable to contribute. blackhistorybiketour.com, 727-503-4736.

Gulfport Blues, Art & Seafood Festival Come hungry for seafood and stay for live music, local art, and vendors at this celebration of Gulfport’s 49th Street corridor. Catch Henry Ashwood, Delta Swamp Rats, Tony & Sal, and Tommy Z, who takes the stage at 6 p.m. Trolley Market Square, 4900 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. facebook.com/fusion49thdistrict, 727-710-6676.

The Market Marie Shop more than 125 local vendors, browse fresh produce, and enjoy DJ music, kids’ activities, and pet adoptions at this free waterfront market. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. facebook.com/themarketmarie, 727-667-3060.

*Sponsored Event* “The Gift of Art” – Holiday Gifts, Show and Sale This Saturday evening, shop handmade gifts, ornaments, jewelry, small artworks, and mystery grab bags at this holiday show and sale. Meet the artists at the reception with refreshments and live music by Grey and Dented. The show runs Nov. 12-Jan. 2. GCAA ArtWorks, 5546 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. gcaa-artworks.com, 727-738-8010.

Second Saturday ArtWalk Explore galleries and studios across St. Petersburg’s arts districts, meet local artists, and discover new exhibitions. Various locations, St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. stpeteartsalliance.org, 727-754-6404.

A Wreath for Every Soldier Enjoy live music by the Surfin Racoons and support remembrance wreaths for Bay Pines National Cemetery at the eighth annual fundraiser. Sponsor a wreath for $17; food and drinks are available for purchase. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7705 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. wreathsacrossamerica.org/fl0519.

*Sponsored Event* Painting with Both Sides of the Paint Watch artist Steve Pennisi demonstrate his technique, peeling away film to reveal the hidden side of the paint, during Second Saturday ArtWalk. His exhibition runs Nov. 1-Dec. 31. Mirella Cimato Gallery in the St. Pete Opera Building, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. pennisiart.com, 207-318-3080

Sunday, Nov. 15

Historic Kenwood Porch Music Day Enjoy 30 musical acts across 14 porches, featuring Americana, Celtic, pop, classic rock, and more. Bring a portable chair and cash to tip the musicians at this neighborhood event. Throughout Historic Kenwood, St. Petersburg. 1-5 p.m. historickenwood.org, 513-223-2599.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market Spend your Tuesday strolling Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District at this year-round market packed with vendors, shops, galleries, restaurants, and plenty of Old Florida charm. Parking is free, so make a whole day of it. Every Tuesday. Beach Boulevard below 28th Avenue South, Gulfport. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com, info@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Conversations with the Mayor Pull up a chair with Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks to share ideas, ask questions, and hear about City projects and priorities. DeLosa’s Pizzeria, 12800 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-391-9951.

Bonsai & Brews Sip a beer by the beach while creating your own bonsai tree. Thunderstruck Bonsai will guide guests through the basics of bonsai design, and everyone takes home their finished living creation. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. $75. facebook.com/mastrysbrewingco, 727-202-8045.

Everything is Fragile: Artist Talk with Becca McCoy Meet artist Becca McCoy as she discusses her solo exhibit, “Everything is Fragile,” and demonstrates the cyanotype process. Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. facebook.com/leafmorestudios, 727-202-7019.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Paint the Holidays Bright Get creative for a cause with Gulf Coast JFCS at this holiday pottery fundraiser. A $36 donation includes painting and firing two winter-themed clay items, holiday treats, story time, and a pop-up shop with local artist Jenipher Lyn. Practically Pikasso, 6850 Central Ave., Suite A, St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. $36. gulfcoastjfcs.org, 727-479-1800.

Trivia Wednesdays at Neptune Grill Test your knowledge with host Greg Anderson in three rounds of trivia, with prizes for winners. Play solo or as a team using your phone. Free to play! Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. facebook.com/neptunegrillgulfport, 727-623-4823.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Collage for Adults Use tape to transfer magazine images and create layered collages at the Gulfport Arts Center. Supplies are limited; register ahead! Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 5-6:45 p.m. artscenter@mygulfport.us, 727-893-1162.

Potluck & Artist Talk Meet Morean Center for Clay’s new artists in residence, Jess Rossi, Kira Straub, and Quinn Hanna, at its annual community potluck and artist talk. Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. moreanartscenter.org, 727-821-7162.

Puzzle Panic Race to finish a 500-piece mystery puzzle in teams of four. Come solo or with friends; all ages and skill levels welcome. Reserve ahead. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. $12 per person. stpeteshuffle.com, 727-822-2083.

Looking for more things to do Nov. 12-19 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.