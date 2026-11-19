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Sanding Ovations, a Christmas Recycle Sale, and a Two-Headed Calf Festival: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Nov. 19-26 in South Pinellas.

Thursday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 22

Sanding Ovations See towering sand sculptures, enjoy live music, and browse an arts and crafts marketplace at this free beach festival. Food, a beer garden, kite displays, and Saturday fireworks round out the fun. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. sandingovationsmasterscup.com, 727-547-4575.

The Gulfport Community Players Presents: The 39 Steps The Gulfport Community Players bring Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps to the stage as a fast-paced comedy packed with spies, villains, romantic mishaps, quick costume changes, and theatrical chaos. Just four actors take on more than 150 roles in this madcap spoof of the classic thriller. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through Nov. 22; Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20-25. gulfportcommunityplayers.org, 727-322-0316.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Potluck & Artist Talk Meet Morean Center for Clay’s new artists in residence, Jess Rossi, Kira Straub, and Quinn Hanna, at its annual community potluck and artist talk. Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. moreanartscenter.org, 727-821-7162.

Puzzle Panic Race to finish a 500-piece mystery puzzle in teams of four. Come solo or with friends; all ages and skill levels welcome. Reserve ahead. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. $12 per person. stpeteshuffle.com, 727-822-2083.

Friday, Nov. 20-Saturday, Nov. 21

Holiday Book Sale Give the gift of a good read! Browse new and pre-owned books for all ages, with paperbacks $1-$2 and hardcovers $3; buy by the bag for extra savings. Cash or check only; proceeds benefit the library. North Community Library, 861 70th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. splibraries.org, 727-893-7214.

Friday, Nov. 20

Gulfport Land Blessing and Thanksgiving Address A community ceremony of gratitude for the land and the people who call Gulfport home. Leaders, families, and students participate in this celebration of the natural world. Includes a free Time Capsule exhibit. RSVP requested. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4-6 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org, 727-201-8687. Village Friday at John’s Pass Spend Friday evening at John’s Pass with live music, waterfront dining, food and drink specials, and plenty of local shopping. Stroll the boardwalk and kick off the weekend early. John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk, 12800 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. 6-9 p.m. pinellasbeacheschamber.org, 727-360-4121. Y Files: An Improvised Sci-Fi Mystery The truth is out there — but nobody knows what it is yet. Y Files turns audience suggestions into a completely improvised sci-fi mystery inspired by The X-Files, Fringe, and Twin Peaks. Spitfire Comedy House, 1920 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9-10 p.m.; doors at 8:30 p.m. Ages 16+. $28.10. spitfirecomedy.vbotickets.com, 727-329-6290.

Saturday, Nov. 21-Sunday, Nov. 22

Indian Rocks Beach Community-Wide Garage Sale Spend the weekend hunting for secondhand treasures and bargains throughout Indian Rocks Beach. Various locations, Indian Rocks Beach. Sat. & Sun., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. indian-rocks-beach.com, 727-595-2517.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Clam Bayou Nature Park Invasive Plant Removal Give Clam Bayou a hand by helping remove invasive plants that threaten native vegetation and wildlife habitat. No experience is needed, and supplies are provided; wear closed-toe shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Clam Bayou Nature Park, Miriam Street South, Gulfport. 8:30-10:30 a.m. eventbrite.com.

*Sponsored Event* Christmas Recycle Sale Deck your halls without decking your wallet! Shop gently loved Christmas treasures, baked goods, jewelry, plants, and more. Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. gardenclubstpetersburg.org, 727-381-8920.

Swap & Drop Your clutter could be a neighbor’s next great find! Drop off unwanted household items and swap usable goods at this free community event promoting reuse and reducing waste. 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1118.

Two-Headed Calf Festival Two heads, one birthday party! Celebrate the 101st birthday of Half & Half, the St. Petersburg Museum of History’s two-headed calf, with free museum admission, a petting zoo, a live mermaid, and family activities. St. Petersburg Museum of History, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. stpetepier.org, 727-894-1052.

Cats & Mats Yoga Stretch, flow, and try not to get emotionally attached to every single cat in the room. (Or do — they need homes!) This all-levels yoga class pairs movement with adoptable kitties roaming freely. Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Friends of Strays — Cat Box Community Room, 3015 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10-11 a.m. $25. friendsofstrays.org, 727-522-6566.

*Sponsored Event* Holiday Bazaar Browse gently used treasures at Unity of Midtown’s Holiday Bazaar, including vases, punch bowls, platters, glassware, and more. A silent auction will feature a Casio keyboard, Bluetooth speakers, Columbia hiking boots, jewelry, and other items, with drinks and snacks available. Unity of Midtown Church, 511 Prescott St. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 727-317-3749.

Holiday Artisan Market Shop local for the holidays at the Beach Art Center’s Holiday Artisan Market. Browse original art, jewelry, pottery, photography, textiles, glass art, ornaments, candles, plants, specialty foods, and more from local artists and makers. Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. beachartcenter.org, 727-596-4331.

Gulfport Night Market Spend Saturday night shopping local along Beach Boulevard. Browse art, jewelry, clothing, handmade goods, pet products, artisan foods, and more from local makers and vendors. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport Waterfront District. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com, 727-222-3252.

Haunted Gulfport Ghost Tour Gulfport has more ghosts than just the one at the Peninsula Inn. Take a 90-minute walking tour through town based on Deborah Frethem’s research into Gulfport’s haunted history, with proceeds supporting Gulfport Arts & Heritage. Advance registration is recommended; the tour is free for members. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-7:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Beer Yoga Start your Sunday with a stretch in the beer garden with Crystal Kage. The all-levels yoga class includes a complimentary beer afterward, with the taproom opening at noon. Bring your own mat, towel, water, and sunscreen. Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $20 presale; $25 at the door. grandcentralbrew.com, 727-202-6071.

Witchy Friendsgiving Market, Ritual & Potluck Celebrate Friendsgiving with a witchy twist at Handmade Mystic. Browse local vendors, connect with Gulfport makers and neighbors, and gather for a community potluck. Handmade Mystic, 5226 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m. handmademystic.com, 727-900-1087.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market Spend your Tuesday strolling Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District at this year-round market packed with vendors, shops, galleries, restaurants, and plenty of Old Florida charm. Parking is free, so make a whole day of it. Beach Boulevard below 28th Avenue South, Gulfport. Every Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com, info@visitgulfportflorida.com.

Gulfport Armchair Adventures Take a trip to Thimphu, Bhutan, without leaving Gulfport. Themed snacks and drinks will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Gulfport Senior Center. 2 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1231.

Gulfport Run Club Blow off some steam, then grab a beer at Gulfport Brewery’s weekly Run Club every Tuesday night. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportbrewery, 727-954-4109.

Buzzcocks at Jannus The legendary English punk band brings its North American tour to downtown St. Petersburg. Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $38. jannuslive.com, 727-565-0550.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Coffee Pot Turkey Trot Kick off Thanksgiving morning with the 10th annual Coffee Pot Turkey Trot, a family-friendly timed 5K looping around Coffee Pot Bayou. The race benefits North Shore Elementary and includes a shirt and medal for paid participants. North Shore Elementary School, 200 35th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 7:45 a.m. Adults $48; children ages 5-11 $20; children 4 and younger free. runsignup.com/coffeepotturkeytrot.

Looking for more things to do Nov. 19-26 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.