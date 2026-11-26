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St. Petersburg’s Tree Lighting, Shopapalooza, and a Gulfport Town Hall: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in South Pinellas.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Buffet at The Birchwood Skip the cooking this year and celebrate Thanksgiving with a buffet at The Birchwood. This holiday feast features roasted turkey, maple-glazed ham, salmon, seasonal sides, and desserts. Reservations are encouraged. The Birchwood, 340 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $75 per adult; $20 per child; children under 3 eat free. thebirchwood.com, 727-896-1080.

Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Nov. 29

Sanding Ovations It’s the second weekend of giant sand castles! See towering sand sculptures, enjoy live music, and browse an arts and crafts marketplace at this free beach festival. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Fri., 3:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. sandingovationsmasterscup.com, 727-547-4575.

Friday, Nov. 27

Black Friday Photos with Krampus Skip the traditional mall Santa and give your holiday photos a spooky twist at FloridaRAMA! For five hours only, Krampus takes his seat on the throne for one-of-a-kind photos with adults and kids. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. floridarama.art, 727-210-5450.

Sip & Stroll on Corey Avenue Kick off the weekend with an evening of shopping, sipping, and exploring Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach! This monthly event invites visitors to browse local shops, enjoy drink specials and tastings, and discover unique experiences at participating businesses. Corey Avenue, 7395 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 5-8 p.m. coreyave.com, coreyavestpete@gmail.com.

Saturday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Nov. 29

Shopapalooza Festival Shop small and celebrate local businesses at the annual Shopapalooza Festival in St. Petersburg. This two-day waterfront event features more than 350 local vendors offering handmade goods, art, fashion, home décor, and holiday gifts. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. shopapaloozafestival.com.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Birds of Prey Aviary Tours Get up close with the feathered residents of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve! Meet ambassador birds of prey and learn about the wild birds that call the preserve home. All ages are welcome. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10-11 a.m. stpeteparksrec.org, 727-893-7326.

HeARTful Market Shop small and celebrate local creativity at Gulfport’s annual HeARTful Market! Hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber on Small Business Saturday, this free event features local artists, makers, handcrafted gifts, and unique holiday finds. Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com, 727-222-3252.

Shop Local Saturday Celebrate Small Business Saturday at FloridaRAMA with a day dedicated to local artists, makers, and creatives! Browse handmade goods, discover unique artwork, and shop from talented local vendors. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. floridarama.art, 727-210-5450.

St. Pete Santa Parade & Tree Lighting Kick off the holiday season with St. Petersburg’s 98th annual Santa Parade & Tree Lighting! Enjoy festive activities, food trucks, and an illuminated parade through downtown, then gather at North Straub Park for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting. The parade starts at Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg, followed by the tree lighting at North Straub Park, 301 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org.

The Rockus Band at Mastry’s Brewing Co. Rock out with The Rockus Band during an evening of live music at Mastry’s Brewing Co. in St. Pete Beach! The kitchen will be open. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7705 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-10 p.m. facebook.com/mastrysbrewingco, 727-202-8045.

Hot Tonic at Green Light Lounge Enjoy an evening of live jazz with Hot Tonic at Green Light Lounge in downtown St. Petersburg. Green Light Lounge, 225 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7:30-10 p.m. greenlightstpete.com, 508-816-8968.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Zeta the Babe at Gulfport Brewery Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Zeta the Babe at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery! She’s known for her soulful vocals and saxophone performances. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportbrewery, 727-954-4109.

Elf at The Beach Theatre “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” Get into the holiday spirit with a screening of the Christmas comedy Elf at The Beach Theatre! The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. General admission $16.48; members $12.36. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Monday, Nov. 30

Holiday Market at Voodoo Brewing Get into the holiday spirit with an evening of shopping at Voodoo Brewing. Browse local vendors and pick up seasonal gifts for everyone on your list. Voodoo Brewing Co., 220 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. saintpetersburg.voodoobrewery.com, 727-273-8014.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

DIY Gift Wrap Get creative this holiday season with a DIY gift-wrapping workshop for adults. Learn stamp-making techniques and design your own custom wrapping paper and gift bags for a personal touch on holiday presents. President Barack Obama Main Library, 3745 9th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. splibraries.libcal.com, 727-893-7724.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

What’s on Your Mind? With Gulfport Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw Stop by for a casual conversation with Gulfport Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw and share your questions, concerns, or ideas about the community. These chats take place at WonderWorks on the first Wednesday of each month. WonderWorks, 5314 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 2-3 p.m. mshaw@mygulfport.us, 727-826-7311.

Sunset Yoga Catch golden hour with some gentle movement. Flow with The Body Electric at the St. Pete Pier for a grounding, feel-good yoga class on the beach. Donations encouraged. St. Pete Pier — Family Park, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-7 p.m. stpetepier.org, 727-490-9361.

Town Hall: Envisioning Gulfport After Amendment 3 Have your say in Gulfport’s future! Join Ward III Councilmember Jennifer Webb for a community town hall discussing the potential impacts of Amendment 3 on city services and the budget. Residents are invited to share which services matter most to them, what makes Gulfport special, and what their priorities are as the city considers budget reductions for the next fiscal year. 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1000.

Dizzy Desserts Head into the kitchen for a surreal holiday dessert competition inspired by Salvador Dalí! Hosted by The Chef Upstairs in collaboration with The Dalí Museum, this interactive event challenges teams to recreate a chef-made dessert from memory, complete with a surprise Surrealist twist. No baking experience is necessary, and prizes await the winning team. The Chef Upstairs, 515 22nd St. S., Suite 130, St. Petersburg. 7-9:30 p.m. $77 per person. thedali.org, .

Thursday, Dec. 3

Wine & Caribbean Food Tasting Pretend you’re on island time at this monthly tasting at The Study. Enjoy curated wines paired with bold Caribbean flavors for one fixed price. The Study Wine & Beer Lounge, 3100 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $35. eventbrite.com, 727-827-2024.

Looking for more things to do Nov. 26-Dec. 3 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.