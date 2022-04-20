Things to do in Pinellas this Earth Day

Around these parts, Earth Day means cleanups – but also book signings, paddles, and full-blown festivals celebrating Mother Earth. We’ve unearthed the best Earth Day events for you.

Friday, April 22

Bitten? Gardeners, Florida-enthusiasts, get ready for a Gulfport Historical Porch Party to remember. At April’s event, author Andrew Furman will speak on his book, “Bitten: My Unexpected Love Affair with Florida.” The party is in honor of Pascua Florida, or the Feast of Flowers, which takes place every April. Furman’s book delves into his sometimes humorous, sometimes poignant forays creating a Florida-friendly yard. After the presentation, Furman will talk green gardening, but he does preface that he’s not a professional – he’s simply an enthusiastic transplant who loves Florida landscapes. Want to know more? Read Amanda Hagood’s article on page 13. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 7-9 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Paddle the Bio The Tampa Bay Estuary Club and the Suncoast Sierra Club invite nature lovers to Gulfport’s Clam Bayou Park to trek the land and shore. Participants will use the iNaturalist App to identify Florida wildlife. Download the app before you arrive to make things go easier. Feel like paddling? Feel free to bring kayaks or paddle gear and join the group from the water. Gulfport Clam Bayou, Miriam St. S. 9:30 a.m. sierraclub.org/florida

The Pink Palace Spend your Earth Day at the Don CeSar at the annual DON and 3DB Earth Day Beach Cleanup 2022. 3 Daughters Brewing and The Don CeSar want to bring as many people as possible to the beach for a group cleanup. Beautification followed by lunch, brews, and beach games! The beach will thank you – with a t-shirt. The Don Cesar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m. doncesar.com

Rock(s) the Beach The Indian Rocks Beach’s Great American Cleanup happens – conveniently – on Earth Day. Meet other environmentalists at the supplies table on 18th Avenue on IRB. Bring your own picker, gloves, and bucket, but organizers will have extras if needed. 18th Avenue, Indian Rocks Beach. 5:30 p.m. indian-rocks-beach.com

Saturday, April 23

Treasure the Earth Celebrate Earth Day at the 4th Annual Community Appreciation and Earth Day Celebration on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island Community Center will have a bicycle rodeo (bring a helmet), a petting zoo with pony rides (respect the horse), and drawings for free bikes. Bring the kids, because there’s plenty to do – including an obstacle course. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-547-4575.

Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23

Green Thumb Festival You don’t have to have a green thumb to love St. Petersburg’s annual Green Thumb Festival. This two-day festival celebrates Arbor Day with a flower show, plant vendors, free plant and mulch giveaways, workshops, and more earthy fun. There’s something for everyone, even cactus fanatics. Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org/greenthumb