Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 11-18

Through August

Good Eats Looking for a good deal in Gulfport? Check out Caddy’s menu — it’s 20% off for the entire month of August. Cheers! Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1-9 p.m. 727-592-2842.

Thursday, August 11

Open Jam Night The Blueberry Patch invites anyone looking to jam to an open mic night. The Blueberry Patch Ramblers band will lead the show, but it’s up to local musicians to bring their instruments and talents to the stage. Participants can sign up at the sheet by the host stand. Listeners can enjoy from the outdoor seats. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave S., Gulfport. 8 p.m. $5. blueberrypatch.org

Friday, August 12

Bollywood Bops Learn some Bollywood moves with a class curated to teach dancers 10 basic, yet classic Bollywood moves and get the blood flowing. No experience needed. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. spbrec.com

Thursday, August 11-Sunday, August 14

Indigenous People helped promote biodiversity and conservation before Europeans ever set foot in America. Join Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in learning about these important people. Each day of Indigenous People’s Week, the park will have a short presentation and discussion on St. Petersburg’s first residents. All ages welcome. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org/boydhillpreserve

Saturday, August 13

Saturday Sale Shop an abundance of crafts and treasures at Pasadena Community Church, hosted by the Angel Outreach, a program that assists vulnerable families during the holidays and throughout the year with school uniforms and shoes. Attention vendors: Want to book a table? Call Susan at 727-565-9482. Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. pasadenacommunitychurch.org

Beyond the Beach Start your Saturday morning with Gulfport’s monthly Beyond the Beach Cleanup. Cleaners start at the beach and hit other trash hotspots near downtown. They’ll provide pails, bags, gloves, pickets, snacks, and hand sanitizer. Plus, volunteers can claim a free coffee from GulfPerk Coffee Bar following the cleanup. Gulfport Beach at Shore Blvd. S.. 8 -10 a.m. facebook.com/events/580288687122393

Get Wild with artist Tricia Lynn’s wildlife oil paintings. This exhibit explores wildlife species around the globe and amplifies the dangers faced though habitat destruction and human interaction. Lynn’s show Wander Into the Wild: Exploring the Importance of Wildlife Through the Eyes of a Realism Oil Artist runs through August. The reception, held during St. Pete’s Second Saturday Art Walk, will feature music by folk/Americana artists Marty and Bonnie Those Lovebirds at 6 p.m. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com/featured-exhibition

Gamble Away Enjoy all the glitz and glamour of a Las Vegas casino at the 7th Annual Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce Monte Carlo Night Casino Fundraiser. Play black jack, Texas Hold ’Em, roulette, craps, and the slots to win big. Gamblers are welcome to dress in part with the Monte Carlo theme, but everyone is welcome. The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. 6 p.m. $75-150. 727-367-4511.

Feeling Lucky? The annual Gecko Crawl invites drinkers to sample cocktails at various downtown Gulfport locations, including Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, The North End Taphouse, O’Maddy’s, and The Tiki Bar & Grill. Collect a card at each one, then finish the fun (and see if you hold the winning hand!) at the Tiki Bar & Grill with an afterparty and prizes for the best and worst hand. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 4-9 p.m. $25. geckofest.com

Sunday, August 14

Drag Bingo Join local drag queens Iman, Crystal M. Reigns, and Jay Miah for a fabulous game of bingo by the beach. Profits benefit Unity of Gulfport and Reach Food Program. And remember, bring cash for the queens! Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. $10. 727-592-2842.

Thursday, August 18

Tea and Tarot Learn how to use tarot cards as a tool to organize your thoughts and set life intentions. All this while you relax and sip tea at the jungle-like coffee spot. Leave with a tea sample and more tarot knowledge than you came with. If you have your own tarot deck, bring it . Wild Roots, 1949 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $40. wildrootsstpete.com/register/teaandtarot

Take Me to the Ball Game Sit with the Treasure Island Madeira Beach Chamber at the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals game. Beach chamber friends will sit in section 130 for a night of laughs, baseball, and cheers. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $17. timbchamber.org