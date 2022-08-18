Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 18-25

Friday, August 19-Sunday, August 21

Go Wilde The Theatrical Teens of Tomorrow present “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In this classic Oscar Wilde comedy, the play’s protagonist creates an imaginary brother named Ernest in an attempt to escape his many responsibilities. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Aug. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 2 p.m. $15-18. spcitytheatre.org/tickets

Sunday, August 21-Thursday, August 25

Age Well Want to stay young forever? Well, that’s not possible. But this week the City of St. Petersburg’s Parks and Recreation Department offers the next best thing – five full days devoted to aging well. It’s all part of St. Pete’s inaugural Seniors Week, happening across multiple city centers in St. Pete. The fun begins with the Senior Fit Fair on Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Azalea Recreation Center. On Monday, from 5-7 p.m., Enoch Davis Recreation Center hosts a cooking demonstration at Taste of the Gardens where you can learn about the garden-to-table process. The Senior Games Showdown happens Wednesday from 12-4 p.m. at Bay Vista Recreation Center. Here you and your friends can enjoy board games, outdoor activities, and more. The week wraps up Thursday with a gala at St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club at 5:30 p.m. with music, hors d’oeuvres and signature mocktails. Multiple locations in St. Pete. Aug. 21-25. stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek

Thursday, August 18

Take Me Out to the Ball Game Sit with the Treasure Island Madeira Beach Chamber at the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals game. Beach chamber friends will sit in section 130 for a night of laughs, baseball, and cheers. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $17. timbchamber.org

Brews and Books Are you book obsessed? Tombolo Books has a speed-dating event for literature-lovers looking for like-minded reads. Participants will hear rapid-fire book descriptions and pick one golden goose book to go home with at the end of the night. Come single, booked up, or with friends. Grand Central Brew House, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. tombolobooks.com/events/18987

In the Kitchen Tired of your usual weekly dinner rotation? Learn to make eggplant parmesan at the Gulfport Senior Center with Chef Jack. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. Call 727-893-5657 to preregister.

Friday, August 19

Clay Date Bring your own beer, leave with four pieces of handcrafted pottery. The Hive offers a $79 date night special every Friday that brings couples together over the wheel. BYOB and BYOS (Bring your own smock.) Things can get messy. The Hive St. Pete, 559 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. thehivestpete.com/classes

Saturday, August 20

Art Yard Sale It’s the Morean Arts Center’s turn to host a morning yard sale. Shop for art and miscellaneous items with prices starting at $1 and maxing out at $100. Look for work from Janet Folsom, Martha Gipson, Myron Hansen, Jessica McCormick, and others. The Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. facebook.com/events/438077091361407

Scallop Search Ready to snorkel for scallops? Tampa Bay Watch invites snorkelers to participate in the Great Bay Scallop Search, but these scallops aren’t for dinner. The goal is for volunteers (TBW is looking for 40) to survey the scallop population along a 100-square-meter survey area. Participants with kayaks are preferred, but there are some canoes and kayaks available. “The goal of the Great Bay Scallop Search is to monitor and document the health and status of the bay scallop population,” Tampa Bay Watch wrote on their website. Fort De Soto Park Boat Ramp, 3500 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. tampabaywatch.org/volunteer-main/scheduled-projects/

Beach Tailgate Get ready for college football’s opening day on Madeira Beach. Madeira Beach Recreation Department hosts Mad Beach Kickoff Tailgate, a four-hour-long celebration of college football with live music, food vendors, tailgate-themed vendors, local college alumni associations, a cornhole tournament, and a field goal kicking competition. Madeira Beach Recreation Department, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 4-9 p.m. eventeny.com/events/madbeachkickofftailgate-3095

Scramble Mangrove Bay Golf Course celebrates its 44th Anniversary with a four-person, 18-hole scramble tournament. Price of admission includes lunch, prizes, and tournament gifts. Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE. 8 a.m. $65 per player. golfstpete.com/events

Climb Celebrate Global Climbing Day at Vertical Ventures Indoor Climbing Gym. Vertical Ventures’ 20,000 square-foot facility features over 150 climbing routes, suitable for beginners and advanced climbers. First-time visitors get their first hour free. Vertical Ventures Indoor Climbing Gym, 116 18th St. S., St. Petersburg. verticalventures.com

Mural Tour You’ve passed the colorful murals in downtown St. Petersburg, but what do you know about them? Take a walking tour centered around the city’s painted walls. You’ll learn the back story for each work of art, and get your steps in, too. This is a tour limited to 10 per group. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $11-19. floridacraftart.org/slider/mural-tours-begin-in-the-central-arts-district/

Sunday, August 21

Kinky Boots Former Miss Gay Orlando, Stephanie Shippae, is presenting a gay film that everyone should see: “Kinky Boots.” Watch as a drag queen cabaret singer saves and inspires a man who owns a failing shoe factory. Green Light Cinema, 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $9-11. Order tickets online.

Monday, August 22

Tiny Stories Attention kids and parents! The St. Pete Beach Public Library invites toddlers to learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement at a storytime event. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave.

St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. stpetebeach.org

Help Out Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, along with Caddy’s Waterfront Restaurants, hosts Hand Up. They’re preparing and delivering meals to 250 food-insecure individuals, but they could use some help. Volunteers are needed to help prepare 250 brown-bagged hoagie meals at Caddy’s St. Pete Beach location between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Afterwards, they could use some assistance delivering the meals to three different locations: DayStar St Pete, Pinellas Safe Harbor, and Suncoast Haven Rescue Mission. Multiple locations. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4eaeac22a3fdcf8-hand1

Tuesday, August 23

Tuesday Run Club Everyone (mostly everyone) could use a little runner’s motivation. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery hosts a run club every Tuesday led by bartender and running guru Brynn. Finish your run with buy one get one brews after. The route is your choice of a 1 mile, 2 miles, or 5 miles through Gulfport. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S. 6:30 p.m. gulfport-brewing.com

Beach Yoga A complimentary one-hour yoga class right on the beach, just a few feet away from Caddy’s on Treasure Island. This class is led by Nancy, who instructs yogis to bring a mat or a towel and “let worries drift away while looking out onto the Gulf of Mexico.” Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd. 9 a.m. eventvesta.com/events/12166-tuesday-yoga-on-the-beach

Wednesday, August 24

Swing Night Slip on your dancing shoes, Gulfport. The Gulfport Casino Ballroom has swing classes, an open dance floor and a cash bar. The prohibition is over – it’s time to groove. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/recreation/casino/weekly-dances

Thursday, August 25

Sunset Trivia There’s no trivia like sunset trivia. Caddy’s hosts a game of trivia as the sun goes down, every Thursday. Think you know it all? It’s free to play and prizes are dished out nightly. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/12160-sunset-trivia-at-caddy-s

Weekly Bingo Feeling lucky? The Treasure Islettes Bingo has weekly games. The games include free drinks, a snack bar, and cash prizes for lucky players. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave, Treasure Island. 6:30 p.m. Linda Hepp, 727-270-3178 or Lin.hepp@outlook.com; mytreasureisland.org/calendar