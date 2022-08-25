Thursday, August 25

Senior Shuffle St. Petersburg Seniors Week comes to a close with a Senior Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. The semi-formal event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, and more. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Ballroom, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. Register at stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek

Sunset Trivia There’s no trivia like sunset trivia. Caddy’s hosts a game of trivia as the sun goes down, every Thursday. Think you know it all? It’s free to play and prizes are dished out nightly. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/12160-sunset-trivia-at-caddy-s

Friday, August 26

NOLA on the Beach Seafood and live music on the beach? Think Shrimpy’s on Fridays. Each week the St. Pete Beach spot plays NOLA-inspired music alongside their usual wild-caught seafood meant as a homage to New Orleans. Shrimpys Blues Bistro, 9524 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. shrimpysbluesbistro.com

Drawing Drag Break away from traditional figure drawing and try Drag Figure Drawing at The Factory. Adriana Sparkle is both host and model for this creative event. All skill levels welcome. The Factory St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $15. fb.com/events/1254391168644381

Saturday, August 27

Have a Ball Get your gecko-themed and game-themed costumes ready, because Gecko Ball returns with a new theme: Game Night. Who will this year’s Gecko Queen be? Find out while dancing the night away to live music from Hot Tonic at this annual Gulfport event. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $30, per person; $40, per person group tables. geckofest.com/gecko-ball-2022-game-night

Play Music on your Porch It’s International Play Music on your Porch day. Don’t have a porch or play an instrument? Craftsman House Gallery has live music on their porch all day, starting with a Radio St. Pete (96.7 FM) broadcast of The Florida Folk Show. Craftsman House Gallery, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fb.com/events/583247560016370

The Great Cupcake Contest The Morean continues its search for St. Petersburg’s best cupcake with the 11th Annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest. Do you have what it takes to win? Or do you just want to eat a bunch of cupcakes? Either way, head to the Morean Center for Clay for a sweet time. Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-3 p.m. fb.com/events/1448662782317356

Sunday, August 28

Go Behind the Curtain Green Day’s “American Idiot” opens in downtown St. Pete Sept. 7. Can’t wait until then? Get an early peek behind the curtain via the American Stage lecture series. In this installment, staff discusses the history and central themes of the musical. Members of the creative team will also share their process. Ever wonder what goes into staging a popular musical? This is your chance to find out. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. Free, American Stage Subscribers and Act 1 Club Members; $10 everyone else. americanstage.org/shows/green-days-american-idiot

Shop in the Sand LocalShops1 heads to Postcard Inn for an ocean-air market. Take in some live music while shopping on the beach. Two dozen local vendors will sell arts, crafts, and other goods. Enjoy food and drink specials all day. Postcard Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 2-5 p.m. fb.com/events/3144697562448921

Monday, August 29

Margarita Monday It’s Monday again, and you know what that means. Margarita Monday! The great thing about Margarita Monday is that, like Taco Tuesday, you can celebrate it every week. Or at least, that’s how Oyster Bar in St. Pete does it. If you’ve been wanting to try some celebrity tequila, Oyster bar is making margaritas with Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana. Oyster Bar, 249 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $5 Teremana margaritas. fb.com/events/5235782493173490

Tuesday, August 30

Forever learning The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is restarting their in-person volunteer program. Are you a fan of lifelong learning? If so, then you might want to consider volunteering for OLLI. They’re looking for people to help host events, assist instructors setting up classrooms, aid in community outreach, and more. To learn more, and to meet existing OLLI volunteers, head to OLLI’s Volunteer Welcome Back event. Eckerd College CEC, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. Contact Catherine Wright Haddock at haddoccw@eckerd.edu to RSVP. eckerd.edu/olli/volunteer

Wednesday, August 31 – Thursday, September 1

Artists’ Workbench Gulfport artist Elizabeth Neily sets up her workbench at Florida CraftArt, where she’ll be demonstrating how she creates wearable art via weaving and stitching. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. fb.com/events/2002244223306796

Thursday, September 1

Reel Women Fish Are you interested in fishing, but don’t know where to start? Reef & Reel hosts their first Ladies’ night for women interested in the sport. The evening features a Kingfish discussion, store specials, raffle prizes, food and drink, and an appearance from Captain Todd of the Tampa Bay Fishing Channel. Todd will be dishing out tips and tricks for reeling in grouper and snapper. Reef & Reel, 3350 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. fb.com/events/723543455585929