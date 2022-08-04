Things to do in South Pinellas Aug. 4-11

Through August 25

Jan Stenhouse (1951 – 2022) was a St. Petersburg artist, potter, and member artist of the Morean Arts Center. Stenhouse’s husband, Alex Yewtuck, has shared some of his late wife’s work with the public. Though she’s gone, she’s remembered by her work, her style, and her huge part in the St. Pete art scene. See Stenhouse’s Orderly, But Not Tight series while it’s on display. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. moreanartscenter.org

Friday, August 5 – Sunday, August 7

Vintage Digs Looking for a vintage look? A new teapot? The Vintage Marché is hosting its monthly antique indie market the first weekend of May. Browse furniture, clothing, jewelry and antiques for cheap, or, at least, vintage prices. Vintage Marché, 2200 2nd Ave S.St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m., Sat-Sun, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. facebook.com/VintageMarche727

Friday, August 5

First Friday So much art packed in just one Friday a month. Shop and watch as Gulfport’s downtown becomes filled with local artwork and creators. Browse, mingle, tip street performers, and sample Gulfport eats while you’re at it. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Gecko Glam It’s the time of year that gecko art is on the rise more than ever. See the event that kicks off Gecko World, the Gecko Art Show. The exhibit will feature the works of 10 local creators and give viewers a chance to see the glamour of Gecko Ball. See work from Ray Domingo, Eric and Janet Folsom, Berkeley Grimball, Monika Watson, and more. See something you love? Feel free to pre-bid. The pieces will be auctioned off at Gecko Ball. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. geckofest.com

Sound Healing Relax by the Gulf of Mexico with sound therapist Jennifer McClure. She will play healing vibrations with an array of singing bowls. You will dive into a restorative yoga class led by her voice. All yoga levels are welcome. 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $30. Register on Eventbrite

Barks for Sharks Celebrate Shark Week with your furry best friend. This Central Avenue canine-friendly bar is partnering with Pet Pal Animal Shelter and inviting everyone and their dog to a raise awareness on shark conservation and celebrate the fin. There’s a dog-shark costume contest, shark Jello-O shots, live music, and food from Maggie On the Move Food Truck. Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. dogbarstpete.com

Cannonball! Find out who can make the biggest splash at the Big Splash Cannonball Contest. Kids are welcome to join in on the summer fun and beat the heat with a swim. Jennie Hall Pool, 1025 26th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $1. events.stpeteparksrec.org/events/6511

Saturday, August 6 Mind, Body, Spirit From incense to tarot readings, Gulfport’s Mind, Body and Spirit Expo has the holistic public covered. This month, the expo will host more than 100 spiritual wellness vendors, professionals, and readers. Find organic products, food, medicine, spa essentials, and find out what a medium thinks your future will look like. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Register on Eventbrite Climb a Tree Who says scaling trees is for the birds? Pathfinder Outdoor Education hosts a free Canopy Tree Climbing experience on the first Saturday of the month. Get a bird’s-eye view and choose the height of your canopy climb. This will be an ascent into a live oak, safely tethered with a rope and harness. Ages 6 and up. Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd Avenue S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. pathfinderoutdooreducation

Plants Over Pills, Please Looking for alternative healthcare? The St. Pete Plants Over Pills expo with more than 50 exhibitors selling health and wellness products. This is the place to buy holistic plants and hemp lotions, among other things. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Register on Eventbrite

Sunday, August 7

Sunday Funday When’s the last time you strolled the Sunday Morning Corey Avenue Market? See what’s new, your favorites, and pick up produce for the week. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. stpetebeach.org

Tuesday, August 9

Dance the Afternoon Away with ballroom dance instructor Carol Baker. Dancers are welcome to learn or hone their skills in a fun environment. A beginner lesson kicks off the class at noon, followed by an intermediate class at 1 p.m., and then you can show your stuff for the last hour. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-3 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/calendar

Hive Mind Want to go to a pottery class that invites artists to create crab-like teapots and drooping rainbows? The Hive has just the wheel for you. Sculpting instructor Emmett Freeman will guide participants to create any ceramic creation they dream up. All levels welcome. The Hive, 559 49th St. S., St Petersburg. 6 p.m. $200. thehivestpete.com

Wednesday, August 10

The Gabber Book Club will discuss Cheryl Hollon’s cozy mystery, “Still Kinfe Painting,” over Greek bites and cold drinks. Hollon’s book, part of her Paint and Shine Mystery Series is set in Eastern Kentucky, and follows a woman who inherits her uncle’s homestead. She plans to turn it into a painting studio-meets-moonshine serving Southern kitchen… but, alas, murder! Come discuss, laugh, and have a bite with book-loving friends. Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-623-4823.

Speak Up The Gulfport Toastmasters group welcomes anyone who wants to become a better communicator and leader. The group meets once a week to learn, grow, and practice speaking skills. Meetings are available via Zoom as well. The Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. gulfporttoastmasters.com

Thursday, August 11

Old Fashioned Discover the rich history and culture of the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club with a cocktail party and history chat. Your host will discuss the long history of shuffleboard and its hold on St. Petersburg. Weather permitting, historians will take a tour of the club. St. Pete Shuffle, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. Free for club members, $10 for non-members. stpeteshuffle.com