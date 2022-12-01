Things To Do In South Pinellas: Dec. 1-8

Friday, December 2

Creative Clay Art Market Support South Pinellas artists this holiday season. Creative Clay Transition student artists and member artists will present their work at the December Friday Art Market. This market features a variety of holiday-themed art you can gift a loved one. You can expect to see hand-painted wine glasses, ceramics, paintings, and greeting cards all occasions. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515; creativeclay.org

Wreath Auction Tis’ the season to get yourself a one-of-a-kind holiday wreath. Join the Gulfport Historical Society and Gulfport Arts Center as they host an auction of decorated wreaths by local artists. The artists were given 24″ diameter holiday wreaths to freely decorate. The wreaths will be hung up as a part of December’s First Friday Art Walk. Stella’s, 2914 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $50. 727-201-8687

Saturday, December 3-Sunday, December 4

ArtJones Studio Tour Attention all art lovers! Check out the 6th annual ArtJones self-guided studio tour. With the intentions of supporting Gulfport artists, you can visit nine studios throughout the two day event. There will be a variety of artwork including ceramics, jewelry, mixed-media art, paintings, photography, and sculptures. You won’t want to miss out on this once-a-year event. Gulfport. Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 518-692-7742, artjonesstudiotour.com

Saturday, December 3

Children’s Farmer Market Support a nonprofit learning center by checking out this special farmer’s market! You can buy organic produce, fruit, and prepared foods all grown by the children of the center. Not only will they sell their products, but local vendors will have fruits, veggies, other food, eco-friendly goods, art, and garden items. Listen to live music from Urban Gypsies as you shop. Creative Play Children’s Learning Center, 2624 54th St. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-201-4537.

Christmas Tree Workshop Get crafty with this Christmas tree workshop. This workshop lets you get creative as you build a Christmas tree display with builder shims of cedar wood. Wood, craft supplies, and instructions are all included, so don’t forget to reserve your spot online. Bring your own refreshments and snacks as you get your craft on for the night. Beach House 5317, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. $40. eventbrite.com

Tree Lighting + Toy Drive Celebrate the 12th annual Tierra Verde Tree Lighting as they raise money and collect toys to help with Lealman Fire Department’s Annual Toy Drive. The event begins with musical entertainment, then includes a visit from Santa Claus, a holiday pet parade, the Christmas tree lighting, and an announcement of the raffle winner, and ends with more music. 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. treelighting.tv

Sunday, December 4

Holiday Toy + Bike Drive Give back this holiday season by donating to St. Pete Fools’ toy and bike drive. They aim to collect around two thousand toys and five hundred bicycles. They are looking for new toys for ages 2-17 and bicycles, helmets, and bike locks for ages 10-18. Any guests who donate to raise funds or donate toys and bikes will get a free meal. St. Pete Fools Social Club, 3263 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. stpetefools.com

Monday, December 5

Mayor’s Open Office Do you want to see changes in your St. Pete Beach community? This is a great opportunity to use your voice and share your concerns with your very own mayor. Mayor Alan Johnson is holding an open-office event where you can ask him questions and engage in discussions about your community. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 5 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Thursday, December 8

LGBTQ + Faith Discussion Learn about the intersections between LGBTQ identity and faith, specifically speaking about Christianity. Listen to Episcopal priest Rev. Liz Edman and author Dr. Susan Gore discuss the “cost of spiritual violence” and the insights “LGBTQ people bring to religious faith.” This free, educational discussion welcomes everyone in person as well as on Zoom. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074. eventbrite.com.

Holiday Concert Enjoy a lovely night of holiday tunes and plenty of other songs played by the South Pasadena Community Band. This free hour-long concert welcomes everyone so bring your friends and family. Donations are appreciated but not required (the musicians are all volunteers.) South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. 727-337-0442 , southpasadenaband.com.