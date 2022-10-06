Thursday, October 6

Thursday Salsa Here’s to a little salsa dancing to spice up your Thursdays. Join Latin dance instructor Royan Phillip for a dance social (and cash bar) from 6:30-7 p.m., a dance lesson from 7-8 p.m., and finally a full-blown bachata dance party. from 8-11 p.m. Happy dancing! Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/calendar

Friday, October 7

Show Us Your Gulfport! The Gulfport Arts Center’s long-awaited reopening happens on First Friday Art Walk. Stop by to meet the artists, see Gulfport through their eyes, and learn what’s in store for the Center. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org

Creative Shopping There’s no art market like the Friday Art Market at Creative Clay. Transition student artists and member artists from Creative Clay are selling a colorful variety of ceramics, paintings, greeting cards, and other art. Some supporters have taken to buying all their heartfelt homemade celebration cards from Creative Clay. Plus, enjoy live music with Nick Ewing and eats from the food truck British Food Stop. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. .creativeclay.org/upcoming-events

Women In Art: First Friday Art Walk October is Women in Business Month and there’s no better way to spend it than by celebrating Gulfport’s female artists at this female-forward, women-themed art walk. Downtown Gulfport, Beach Blvd. S. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk

Breezy Beach Concert St. Pete Beach’s concert series returns to Horan Park this October with a lineup rich in cover bands and tribute bands. The series begins Oct. 7 with a performance from Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Max. Next up are rock/funk cover band The Horny Toads Oct. 14, ’80s cover band The VCRs Oct. 21, and a Tom Petty tribute band Oct. 28. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. stpetebeach.org

Saturday, October 8

Vineyard Yard Sale Get ready for a yard sale that gives back. St. Pete Vineyard Church is offering a collection of lightly used furniture, clothes, accessories, books, household goods, toys, and other treasures. Benefits from this (rain or shine) sale go to the church ministry projects. St Pete Vineyard Church, 5000 10th St. N., St Pete. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-502-6783

What’s the Tea? Be a hostess or a tea party attendee for Caddy’s at Indian Shores Tea Table Competition, but let the best tea party hostess win. This event will have three-seven people per table. Enjoy the private buffet, the ambience, and the tea. All proceeds benefit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch & Lighthouse Children’s Home. Caddy’s Indian Shores, 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $60 per seat. 813-477-3747.

Oktoberfest on the Beach There are many great Oktoberfest celebrations in the Tampa Bay area. But if you’re feeling beachy, head to Kolb Park in Indian Rocks Beach Oct. 8 for Oktoberfest on the Beach. The six-hour-long event features international food vendors, cold beer, live German music and dancing, a 50/50 raffle, and keg throwing and stein carrying contests. Kolb Park, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 12-6 p.m. irbaction2000.com/oktoberfest

Potter Pub Crawl Bar Crawl USA brings back their annual Halloween-season Wizard pub crawl in St. Pete. The crawl isn’t actually affiliated with the Harry Potter franchise in any way, but don’t let that stop you from donning your maroon-and-yellow-striped tie/scarf, because there’s a prize for the best-dressed witch or wizard. Crawlers get discounted themed drinks at St. Petersburg bars, including Thirsty First, One Night Stand, Pour Judgement, Crafty Squirrel, Five Bucks Drinkery, and Park + Rec. St. Pete Bars, 119 1st Ave. N. 5-11 p.m. $20. 678-243-8639

Saturday, October 8-Sunday, October 9

Fall Festival If the pumpkins didn’t tip you off, we’re smack-dab in the middle of Florida fall. Celebrate spooky season with a Fall Festival at the St. Pete Pier full of autumn activities for kids, food vendors, and even a St. Pete style waterfront pumpkin patch. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. N.E., St. Pete. Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. stpetefallfest.com

Monday, October 10

Whale, Let’s Paint The Gulfport Senior Center Sip, Chat, and Paint attendees voted on their favorite subjects to create, and whale tails won with the crowd! Come out to paint your whale of a masterpiece, snack on charcuterie plates, sip wine, and enjoy good company. The class size has been increased to 24, but we suggest you sign up early to secure an easel at this fundraiser for the Senior Center. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $30. gulfportseniorfoundation.org/2022/07/sip-chat-paint

Wednesday, October 12

Poetry Reading Enjoy poetry from writer and professor Dr. Stephanie Burt as part of our ongoing poetry series co-hosted by Gloria Muñoz in St. Pete’s place for indie reads: Tombolo Books. Dr. Burt will read from her observational book of poems, “We Are Mermaids,” released Oct. 4. Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. tombolobooks.com



Thursday, October 13

Aqua Yoga Where else but Florida is a pooltime activity totally doable in the middle of October? Stretch out and get an early workout in with aqua yoga every Thursday morning. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. $8. spbrec.com