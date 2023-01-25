Things To Do In South Pinellas: Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Thursday, January 26-Thursday, February 2

Love Through Aquarius Eyes Here’s your last chance to check out local artist Christian Caiazzo’s Love Through Aquarius Eyes art show. Listen to live entertainment as you immerse yourself in the surrealist paintings of Caiazzo’s second solo show. On your way out, buy your favorite art prints and merch. The Bends, 919 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 9 p.m. 727-202-8931

Thursday, January 26

80s Musical Bingo Time to reminisce about the 80s! Test your knowledge on the top songs from the era at this musical bingo night. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo: Instead of letters and numbers, there are song titles and artists from the 80s’ billboard hits. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. 3 Daughter’s Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9:30 p.m. 727-495-6002.

Friday, January 27

Holocaust Remembrance Day Join the Florida Holocaust Museum for a very special virtual presentation from Holocaust survivor Halina Herman. Hear her story for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on the FHM’s Facebook page. The museum will also be open to the public for others to learn more. 55 5th St. S., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m. 727-820-0100, www.facebook.com/TheFHM

Color Me Calm Coloring doesn’t have to stop once you’re an adult. Coloring relieves stress and anxiety, so stop by and color for awhile. Create art in an adult coloring book or on blank paper. Enjoy some provided snacks while you’re at it. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 12 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Saturday, January 28-Monday, January 30

An Art Tradition Indulge in the world of fine art at the 50th annual Art Festival Beth-El. This festival showcases original artwork from more than 170 national and international award-winning artists. Enjoy exhibits of ceramics, glass art, jewelry, metal work, mixed media, painting, photography, and sculpture. Art Festival Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. Jan. 28, 1-10 p.m.; Jan. 29-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. artfestivalbethel.com

Saturday, January 28-Sunday, January 29

Tacos Deliciosos Forget Taco Tuesday and think Taco weekend because the Pinellas TacoFest is finally here. Indulge in the most delicious tacos from local food vendors. Enjoy the tasty combinations made for everyone to love. Vendors will be making their greatest taco creations as they compete for the Best Taco in Tampa Bay. The ultimate taco experience awaits you. England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-541-0845

Saturday, January 28-Sunday, February 26

The American Agitators Join freeFall as they present their first play of 2023. Watch the riveting performance of the historical take on the friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. The drama The Agitators by Mat Smart presents a powerful history lesson that asks the big questions about the past, present, and future of social change. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $45-55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com

Saturday, January 28

Breakfast with a City Manager Madeira Beach City Manager Robin Gomez invites residents and business owners to join his January Breakfast with the City Manager. Gomez plans to go over any ongoing projects in detail and describes items discussed from the last board of commission meeting. This event opens up the floor for any questions from those who reside or work in the city. Madeira Beach Snack Shack, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov

Celebrate Local Artists Recognize community leaders at Studio@620’s 2023 Studio Honors fundraising celebration. The studio commits to identifying and awarding artists in the community creating art to make a change. This year’s honorees include Nick Davis, Andrida and Boyzell Hosey, Mark Ailing and Carrie Jadus, Chad Mize, Christine Page, Jabari Reed, and Calan Ree. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6:20 p.m. $175. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Sunday, January 29

Free Healthcare Traveling Doctors Inc. hosts a free clinic for uninsured or underinsured Floridians looking for primary care as well as help with narcotic addictions. A fully licensed medical team will be on site to treat medical concerns and answer any medical questions you may have. Largo Plaza, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 360, Largo. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. 727-735-1605, travelingdoctors.org

Rat Pack Trio Relive the greatest hits of the legendary Rat Pack with these impressionists. Tony Sands, Robert Cabella, and Jeff Foote perform across the country to take you back to when Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr. performed in Vegas. Enjoy the music, comedy, and camaraderie of the original Rat Pack. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $30. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Music in the Afternoon Enjoy an afternoon of live music from Lew Barrows and the Rhythm Kings. For two hours, sit back or get your dance on with this jazzy performance from local musicians. Boca Ciega Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. 727-363-9245, spbrec.com

Monday, January 30

Gulfport on the Edge Let your voice be heard at Gulfport’s Trends & Forces Impacting Our Region discussion event. Engage in respectful dialogue with your Gulfport neighbors as you share your thoughts on current trends, ask questions, and identify themes. The trends, themes, and questions will be compiled and made available online for others to see. All are welcome to reserve a spot online. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Tuesday, January 31

Symphonic St. Pete Experience the excitement of classical music with the Tampa Bay Symphony’s Innovation and Freedom winter show. Enjoy performances of Gershwin in Concert, Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony,” and Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor, Opus 11 all conducted by Mark Sforzini. Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $20. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org

Thursday, February 2

Morning Concert Enjoy a morning symphony from the Florida Orchestra at their coffee concert. Hear the German Romantic music of Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Bruch, and Wagner conducted by Chelsea Gallo. Arrive early for the pre-concert conversations about the composers and the stories behind their music from the conductor and guest soloists. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m. $25-47. 727-892-5767, the.floridaorchestra.org

Gulfport Candidate Forum Get to know the candidates running for your city’s council as The Gabber holds its second Gulfport candidate forum. This forum allows candidates to offer the voters of Gulfport insight on how they plan to face the community’s issues. Gulfportians will hear each candidate give an opening statement and a closing statement as well as stances on specific topics. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-321-6965

South Pasadena Candidate Forum Meet the candidates running for city commissioner at South Pasadena’s candidate forum. This forum gives voters the opportunity to hear candidates’ stances on community issues and issues important to them. The League of Women Voters St. Petersburg Area plans to receive questions from residents prior to the event. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com