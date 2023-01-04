Things to Do in South Pinellas: Jan. 5-Jan. 10

Thursday, January 5 & Saturday, January 7

Sunshine City Dancers Attention all dancers! Sunshine City Dancers is holding auditions for women who have experience in dance, jazz, cheer, drill team, and who can dance a choreographed routine while also marching one to three miles for parades. They’re looking for women above the age of 18. For the auditions, bring the proper indoor shoes and/or dance shoes and a water bottle. Auditions can last up to two hours. Thurs. Premier Dance Academy, 132 N. Starcrest Dr., Clearwater. 6:30 p.m., Sat. Bayou Dance Club, 6541 102nd Ave N, Pinellas Park. 10:30 a.m. 727-919-1099.

Thursday, January 5

Italian Language Classes It’s never too late to learn another language. Check out these Italian language classes provided by the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Two-hour classes every Thursday will teach beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels of Italian. The course is free, but you will have to purchase the course’s textbook. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-893-1231, iasosp.org

Friday, January 6

Grief Share Meeting It’s not easy losing someone important, which is why Richard and Beverly Hayes are holding a grief share group. This is a 13-week group session for anyone who needs a shoulder to lean on. All are welcome to join any time throughout the 13 weeks. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-643-4503, griefshare.org

Artist of the Month Join the opening reception of the Brenda McMahon Gallery’s artist of the month. During Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk, come to the gallery and enjoy the art of realism painter James Rivoli. Rivoli creates realistic and detailed paintings of local waterways, vintage cars, and architecture. Check out his work for the entire month of January. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 518-692-7742, brendamcmahongallery.com

Laugh Your Bums Off Let’s start the new year with a good laugh. Spend Friday night with your friends and one of St. Pete’s best comedians at this comedy night hosted by comedian Forrest Beers. Secure your tickets online! The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $10. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8

Craft Art Festival Do you love art and nature? Check out the 29th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival. This outdoor, two-day event invites everyone to experience contemporary art from more than 100 of the nation’s most talented craft artisans. You can expect to see a variety of ceramics, clothing, jewelry, paintings, and photography all on display. There will also be a green market full of plants, flowers, handmade soap, and gourmet spices. 350 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. artfestival.com

Get Your Comic Con On St. Pete Comic Con is here! Time to cosplay as your favorite characters with your friends and family. Voice actors of various anime show and movies, comic artists, and Florida’s top cosplayers plan to make an appearance at the two-day event. Save your spot online so you don’t miss out on the special guests, vendors, and all the activities. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25-125. stpete.floridacomiccons.com

Saturday, January 7

Sip + Stretch Here’s to your new favorite combo: wine and yoga. It’s the only guided, full-body stretch exercise where you are rewarded with wine. You’ll receive a flight of three wines, one before the session, one in between two stretch sets, and one after the exercise. Mats will not be provided so prepare to bring your own. MUST Wine Loft, 442 2nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m. $25. 727-289-6418, mustwineonline.com

Sunday, January 8

Sunday Morning Market Spend your Sunday morning leisurely shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. The market has up to 75 vendors with products such as organic and local vegetables, gourmet treats, and lots of local craft art. Enjoy the live music of local artists as you stroll by different vendors. Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. coreyave.com

Tuesday, January 10

Veterans History Project Are you an American veteran? Do you know someone who is? Join the veterans history project information session hosted by volunteer coordinator Michael Lyons. This project intends to preserve firsthand recollections of U.S. military veterans in order to directly demonstrate what they saw, experienced, and felt during their service. All veterans are welcome, as well as those who want to learn more. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 11 a.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Prep, Cook, + Eat New year means trying new things! Join this local cooking class with registered dietitian Wendy Wesley as she teaches you how to cook jumbo crab and shrimp cakes. This is a great hands-on cooking class that incorporates nutrition education. Sign up online and all the ingredients and equipment will be provided at the class. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $39. 727-527-6694, wendywesleynutrition.com