Things to Do in South Pinellas: July 14-21

Through July 30

Read with Her See the smart, feminine punk art of Florida-based artist Johanna Falzone at her solo exhibit, Johanna Falzone: Read with Me. This work from this exhibit came to Falzone after she immersed herself in books following the pandemic. Come see into her book-filled bedroom on canvas all month long. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon-Sat; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. moreanartscenter.org

Thursday, July 14

Fun, Gay, and Free What’s better than free films? Free films that are iconic in the LGBTQ+ community. The LGBTQ+ Resource Center is hosting a LGBTQ+ film series with a new, fun, film every Thursday afternoon. First up: “Sordid Lives.” This 2000 comedy follows a a gay West Hollywood actor returning to his small hometown in Texas for his grandmother’s funeral. Turns out, this families life is as sordid as the worst of us. Enjoy free popcorn, candy, and soft drinks along with the film. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us/LGBTQ-Resources

Happy Hour with a Historian How about a little history with your wine? The St. Petersburg Museum of History (the self-proclaimed oldest museum in Tampa Bay) is hosting its Happy Hour with a Historian event, hosted by Joshua Ginsberg, author of Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure, and he’ll share all his bizarre local knowledge over wine. Space is limited, register now. St Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave NE., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $10. historystpete.org

Poets, Unite. It’s Poetry at The Dalí night this Thursday. This is an ongoing series by St. Petersburg Poet Laureate, Helen Pruitt Wallace, featuring several other local poets and their words. Stick around for a Q&A with the poets, Wallace included. The Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. thedali.org

Friday, July 15

Run by the Sun(set) Florida runners know that it’s best to run after the sun goes down. Hosted by Madeira Beach Recreation Department, the Madeira Beach 5K Sunset Series invites runners, sprinters, and joggers to John’s Pass Park for a waterside 5K run. Post-race, the party heads to John’s Pass Hooters and includes food and beverages for participants. John’s Pass Park, 130th Ave. W., Madeira Beach. 7 p.m. $25. eventeny.com/events/madeirabeach5ksunsetseries-2924

Come out for dancing, drinks, and a good time this weekend. Five-person country band Saddle Tramp is playing Gulfport. Gulfport American Legion Post #125, 6440 5th Ave. S. 6:30-9:30 p.m. centennial.legion.org/florida/post125

Saturday, July 16

Pulled Pork Night Maybe you’ve seen the staple Gulfport deli, The Funky Flamingo, when heading to downtown Gulfport. Inside, owner Anita Minshall McLaughlin needs customers. After struggling with COVID-19 related losses, the death of her son and his husband, and the rising cost of food and supplies, she’s asking for community support. The Funky Flamingo is offering $10 plates of pulled pork dinners (with all the fixings) and a 50/50 raffle with tickets costing $5 each. The minimum prize is $50 for winners; the drawing commences at 5 p.m. Funky Flamingo, 1418 58th St., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10. 727-873-3478

World Snake Day will not go unannounced! Celebrate our slithering, scaly, stunning, snakes at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. There will be live animal encounters with some of the preserve’s more friendly residents, free temporary snake tattoos, and crafts for kids. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 1-3 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org

IndieFaire Hand-selected arts, plants, gifts and lovingly local creations all in one place, just once a month. Gulfport’s IndieFaire is back again for an outdoor market filled with summer offerings. Shop the stalls, meet locals, and dine downtown. Downtown Gulfport, Beach Boulevard South. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Sunday, July 17

I Scream, You Scream, we all scream for a free ice cream festival in St. Pete. The Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival (held on National Ice Cream Day) will turn the St. Pete Pier into a frozen treat wonderland, with icy vendors, samples, and a Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay contest. You’ll see scoops from Astro Craft Ice Cream, Hyppo Gourmet Popsicles, Mayday Ice Cream, and more. St. Petersburg Pier, 800 2nd Ave NE., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. facebook.com/events/532495548252726

Play Dungeons & Dragons at South Pasadena bookstore every Sunday. The requirements to play? Bring your imagination to the D&D table. Books at Park Place, 6800 Gulfport Blvd S. #113, South Pasadena. 1-4 p.m. 727-388-9093

Monday, July 18

Plant Parents Step into the monthly Botanicals and Brews market for all your plant-based, green needs. The brewery’s outdoor garden will become a pop-up space for vendors and green thumbs every third Monday of the month. It’s not the only place you can shop with a local beer in your hand in Pinellas, but it’s a good one. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. botanicalsandbrews@gmail.com

Tuesday, July 19

Beach Breakfast Mixer Time to talk about local business over coffee. Join the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber’s Relationship Builder Networking Breakfast group for a connection-building morning mixer. This week’s topic? How business owners can benefit from the recently reported $112 billion travel and tourism economic impact. The chamber provides coffee, donuts, and the best business leads and practices to build your business. This meeting is for chamber members and invited guests only. Church By the Sea, 13701 Gulf Blvd., Maderia Beach. 10 a.m. timbchamber.org/event/virtual-coffee-connections; RSVP online.

Practice in the Park Check out free tai chi in St. Pete. Every third Tuesday of the month, Healthy St. Pete offers an outdoor tai chi practice for the whole family. No registration required. 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. stpete.org/calendar.php?view=day&month=07&day=19&year=2022&calendar=&id=741

Childs Park Meeting Talk about Childs Park at a neighborhood meeting meant to unite local pride and prompt an exchange of ideas. Have something to say about your neighborhood? Here’s a chance to address it alongside other residents. Childs Park Recreation Center, 4301 13th Ave. S., St. Pete. 6 p.m. facebook.com/MyChildsPark

Need Inspiration? The ArtsXchange in St. Pete’s Warehouse District hosts a drawing lab with a live model present every Tuesday night. ArtsXchange provides easels and benches for easy sketching, and artists are expected to bring their own supplies and $10 for the model. ArtsXchange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $10. facebook.com/artsxchange

Thursday, July 21

Morning Shopping The annual St. Pete Sunrise Sale is back! This early morning shopping tradition invites pajama-clad shoppers to rampage through downtown St. Pete for good deals. A solid PJ set isn’t a must, but those who dress up are sometimes treated to an even better discount! Participating stores will are marked with yellow flags, and local restaurants will serve breakfast in alignment with the shopping spree. See a map of shops online. Downtown St. Petersburg. Sunrise-TBD. stpetedowntownbiz.com

Who Knows? There’s no trivia like sunset trivia. Caddy’s hosts a game of trivia as the sun goes down, every Thursday. Think you know it all? It’s free to play and prizes are dished out nightly. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-9 p.m. 727-592-2842