Things to do in South Pinellas: July 21-28

Through July 24

Theater Buffs Watch nine never-before-seen plays back-to-back at the Summer One Acts. Each year, writers from near (Gulfport) and far (not Gulfport) submit original 15-minute plays in the hopes of making it to the stage. This year, enjoy nine quick witted comedies, political pieces, and others. Refreshments available in the lobby. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through July 24: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $21.50 online; $25, door. gulfportcommunityplayers.org

Thursday, July 21

Rise and Shine Have you always wanted to be the kind of person who has a morning routine? It’s not impossible. The Herbal Cabinet will host a “How to” morning routine class that will explain why this is vital and the different ways to have a routine. Finally, you’ll plan out your routine with an expert. Ticket price includes essential oils. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $20. mygulfport.us/recreation

Friday, July 22

Memory Tours Those living with dementia and their caregivers are welcome to the free Morean Memory Tours. These private tours allow dementia patients to enjoy art in a centralized way. While the museum is closed, attendees will be given a 30-minute tour of the galleries and then participate in a 30-minute art project that relates to what was just discussed on the tour. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. moreanartscenter.org

Southern Harvest is playing in Gulfport, and everyone is invited. This country-meets-rock group is always a good time. Come out for music, drinks, and dancing. Gulfport American Legion, 6440 5th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-347-6085.

Burger-ish Debut Tommy & Mimi are bringing their acoustic act to St. Pete Beach to play an electric live mix of music from the Drifters, to Elvis, to Warren Zevon, and everything in between. Join them for toe-tapping fun, good eats, and cold drinks. Fun fact: This is their first time hitting Burger-ish. Burger-ish Bar & Grill, 4755 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-954-0001.

Saturday, July 23

Trash to Treasure One man’s aging garden gnome is another man’s great new lawn ornament. The St. Petersburg Garden Club is hosting it’s annual Trash to Treasure Sale and selling everything your garden needs for discounted prices! Come shop pots, plants, tools, soil, and everything in between. St. Petersburg Garden Club, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 9 .m.-2 .m. 727-381-8920.

National Moth Month Moth Hike Boyd Hill Nature Preserve invites adventure-loving hikers to a Moth Night Hike. This is an after-hours hike through the preserve where trail-walkers learn about the lives of moths… just in time for National Moth Week. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 8:30 p.m. 727-893-7326.

Saturday, July 23-Sunday, July 24

PAVA Time It’s back! PAVA’s 33rd Annual Cool Art Show returns for two days of art from local creators. The show includes 60 Florida artisans selected to exhibit their paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media, and jewelry art. In addition to the traditional exhibit, PAVA will host hands-on children’s art activities for kids of all ages. The show will also feature two artists demonstrating their skills and techniques live. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. pava-artists.org/cool-art-show-2022

Sunday, July 24

Dalí Stories Make story time surreal with a Saturday morning kids-friendly among some of Salvador Dalí’s greatest pieces of art. Museum volunteers will read Dalí-approved stories from books in the museum’s library and invite families to follow along. Storytime at the Dalí is hosted on the ground floor of the museum and gallery access is not included with the children’s event. The Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. $10 – $29. tickets.thedali.org/webstore/shop/viewItems.aspx?cg=ga&c=tix

Jam Band Did someone say rum? Let’s rock the bay with Gulfport band, The Rum Syndicate. They’ll play the classics, new music, and a few rum-style remixes. Hurricane Eddie’s, 5413 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-3 p.m. fb.me/e/1SzbAojKk

Tuesday, July 26

For the Sharks Nothing’s is quite as exhilarating as telling a drag queen you have “bingo.” Play Drag Bingo with Georgia Moore. This week, the bingo fun benefits Minorities in Shark Sciences, a women-led science and conservation organization founded by four Black female shark researchers. Call your friendly neighborhood gay bar for reservations. Best of luck, queens. Punky’s Bar and Grill, 3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. Nothing’s is quite as exhilarating as telling a drag queen you have “bingo.” Play Drag Bingo with Georgia Moore. This week, the bingo fun benefits Minorities in Shark Sciences, a women-led science and conservation organization founded by four Black female shark researchers. Call your friendly neighborhood gay bar for reservations. Best of luck, queens. Punky’s Bar and Grill, 3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-201-4712.

Movie Night So I was like, totally buggin.’ Watch the iconic 1995 comedy “Clueless.” The movie is free, but the beers are not. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 p.m. 727-360-4993

Wednesday, July 27

Relax, Man On the fourth Wednesday of every month, Treasure Island’s Wellness Wednesday class introduces students to alternative healing methods. Learn the benefits of yoga, meditation, massage therapy, acupuncture, cupping, and Reiki – as well as others. It’s a chance to discover what wellness looks like for you. Treasure Island Event Venue, 130 126th Ave., E. Treasure Island. 3:15 p.m. $10. 727-360-4711.

What a Drag Play Family Feud the St. Pete way – with drag queens at a bar. The glamorous Brianna Summers is hosting the fun, and she’ll have prizes for the winners. Three teams of four each will play to win on a first come, first serve basis. Didn’t sign up fast enough this week? That’s OK, stick around for food, drinks, and a salty good time. The Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/SaltyNun

Thursday, July 28

The League Meet the women and activists who run The League of Women voters right here in Gulfport. Maryellen Gordan will teach “Voting 101” and explain what’s new (and what’s not!) this election. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us/gpl

Read & Feed Book-lovers, come to a Read & Feed event centered around Kristin Harmel’s “The Book Of Lost Names.” This is a World War II story that flashes between the life of a semi-retired Florida librarian and her past life forging documents for fleeing Jewish children during the war. Discuss the book, the horror of its history, and how Eva (the novel’s hero) held up in the face of evil. Indian Shores Library, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 6 p.m. The discussion is free, but dinner is $10. indian-rocks-beach.com