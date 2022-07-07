Things To Do in South Pinellas July 8-14

Hope Floats Gulfport artist Dianna Marlene is showcasing a combination of paintings, photographs, and poetry for her latest show, Rising from the Ashes. Marlene will display a large collection of personal art she hopes will incite hope among the current Ukrainian/Russian war and COVID-19 concerns. Along with Marlene’s collection, see work from Cheri LaBell, Mary Ann Clynick, Ann Shuri, and a handful of other local artists. Marlene’s husband and Gulfport’s first poet laureate Peter Hargitai wrote a poem that pairs with the visual art; it, too, will be on display, along with the rest of the exhibit. “I hope people find beauty in the little things,” Marlene says. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave., S, Gulfport. Through July 27: Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us

So You Had a Rainy Day art exhibit just in time for rainy season. “Rain and Thunder” features work from Gail Hoffman, Lalo, John Hutcherson, and many more. Come opening night for a drizzle of conversation with the artists. Bonus points for gallery owner Chad Mize if it actually rains. MIZE Gallery, 689 Dr. MLK Jr St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-251-8529

Music Alert Looking for live music? CROOKED & WIDE is playing at the Gulfport American Legion Post 125 this Friday night. Come out for acoustic with a kick, dancing, and drinks. Gulfport American Legion Post 125, 6440 5th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30-9:30 p.m.centennial.legion.org/florida/post125

Training Run Get your morning run on with a trail running group at Boyd Hill. Every second Saturday of the month, Healthy St. Pete and the St. Pete Running Company host a free run (or walk) through the park’s trails. Watch out for the gopher tortoises! Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. stpeteparksrec.org

Muddy Waters This isn’t the event where you wear your best running gear. America II Extreme Mud Wars 2022 invites athletes to get dirty at St. Pete’s Lake Vista for a full day of muddy events. Teams of 6-10 will compete in eight events. Not in the mood to grapple in the mud? Beer sales and a portion of registration fees benefit great local charities. Produced in partnership with TASCO, the City of St. Pete’s teen program for arts, sports, and technology. Lake Vista Park, 1401 62nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $55-100. tampabayclubsport.wixsite.com/extreme-mud-wars/home

Skunk Apes, Loop Road, and Storytime Ever heard of Lucky Cole? If you have, you already plan to attend the Second Saturday Art Walk. If you haven’t, well, come meet Everglades legend, unusual photographer, and gifted storyteller Lucky Cole. If you’ve ever been the bathroom at Joanne’s Blue Crab on the Tamiami Trail, you’ve seen his art. Got a tale? Join in on the fun with the open mic. The Factory, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-7 p.m. rosstarr@aol.com

Judy’s Opening Night Let artist Judy Vienneau tell you a visual story with wire figures and mixed media through her eccentric, layered pantings. In Visual Storytelling, Viennea presents pieces that portray concepts of human interaction and pressing environmental issues.. One series shows scenes from pandemic isolation, and another series illustrates her interpretation of various classic proverbs. It’s complicated, it’s out there, and it’s classic Vienneau. See the opening reception, Visual Storytelling: Explorations in Mixed Media and Wire Sculpture during the St. Pete Second Saturday Art Walk. St. Pete ArtWorks, 635 Central Ave., St Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. info@earthbeatdesigns.com

Christmas in July St. Jean Creative, a St. Petersburg photography studio, is opening on Central Avenue. To celebrate, the studio giving the community the chance to meet Santa – in July. St. Jean’s throwing a week-long (July 9-July 15) fundraiser benefiting Seaside Seabird Sanctuary. But before that, come to the studio ribbon cutting for a sneak peek at the summer in paradise set, meet Santa, and book a session early for a discount. After Santa leaves, the studio is setting up for a Halloween Witch and Warlock set. St. Jean Creative, 4755 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. stjeancreative.com

Tuesday, July 12

The Book Peddlers This month’s Gabber Book Club talks about “The Swamp Peddlers” by Jason Vuic. Vuic’s look at Florida history showcases the Florida tradition of selling cheap swampland to unsuspecting buyers. The group meets just in time for Sea Dog’s happy hour, so come hungry (and thirsty.) Led by Gabber book reviewer and enthusiast Amanda Hagood. Sea Dog Cantina – Gulfport, 2832 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/groups/2892739014293706

Run for Fun Everyone (mostly everyone) could use a little runner’s motivation. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery hosts a run club every Tuesday led by bartender and running guru Brynn. Finish off your run with BOGO brews. The route is your choice of a one mile, two miles, or five miles through Gulfport. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 facebook.com/GulfportBrewery

Wednesday, July 13

Coffee Talks are back with St. Pete performer Nan Colton. This talk dissects the works of Austrian photographer and writer Igne Morath.Learn how Morath got her start in journalism and became a renowned photographer who captured many stories from behind her lens. Refreshment service begins in the membership garden at 10 a.m. and the coffee talk presentation starts 30 minutes later. Stick around for a Q&A with Colton. Museum of Fine Arts St. Pete, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $10-20. mfastpete.org/event/coffee-talks-with-nan-colton-finding-your-voice

Talk of the Town Can’t get enough town discussion? Gulfport Ward III Councilmember Paul Pay invites residents (old-timers and newbies alike) to get to know their town, speak on local issues, and ask pressing questions at a public town hall. Everyone is welcome at this open discussion. The topics of the night get determined as residents raise issues and questions. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/551164923078489