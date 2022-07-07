Things To Do in South Pinellas July 8-14

Through July 27
Hope Floats Gulfport artist Dianna Marlene is showcasing a combination of paintings, photographs, and poetry for her latest show, Rising from the Ashes. Marlene will display a large collection of personal art she hopes will incite hope among the current Ukrainian/Russian war and COVID-19 concerns. Along with Marlene’s collection, see work from Cheri LaBell, Mary Ann Clynick, Ann Shuri, and a handful of other local artists. Marlene’s husband and Gulfport’s first poet laureate Peter Hargitai wrote a poem that pairs with the visual art; it, too, will be on display, along with the rest of the exhibit. “I hope people find beauty in the little things,” Marlene says. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave., S, Gulfport. Through July 27: Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us
Friday, July 8
So You Had a Rainy Day art exhibit just in time for rainy season. “Rain and Thunder” features work from Gail Hoffman, Lalo, John Hutcherson, and many more. Come opening night for a drizzle of conversation with the artists. Bonus points for gallery owner Chad Mize if it actually rains. MIZE Gallery, 689 Dr. MLK Jr St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-251-8529
Music Alert Looking for live music? CROOKED & WIDE is playing at the Gulfport American Legion Post 125 this Friday night. Come out for acoustic with a kick, dancing, and drinks. Gulfport American Legion Post 125, 6440 5th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30-9:30 p.m.centennial.legion.org/florida/post125