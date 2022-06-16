Things to Do in South Pinellas: June 17-24

Friday, June 17

Sew Away New knitters and seasoned sewers alike are welcome to attend “Sew Easy: Fabric Bookmark.” Create a bookmark with assorted fabric and scraps. The library has limited supplies, so they’re requiring registration. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-4 p.m. mygulfport.us Register at 727-893-1074 or library.programs@mygulfport.us.

Summer Concert Sacred Lands holds its last official outdoor summer concert with music from The Tortugas. Also on the lineup, multi-instrumentalist Berkeley Grimball and Gulfport performer Peter Suarez. An optional homemade dinner will be available. Seating’s limited to 50 people. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $15; $25, concert and dinner. sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth! ​​For the second year, Gulfport’s official Juneteenth celebration takes place along the waterfront. Shop local vendors, enjoy live music from local DJ Corey Thorton, and meet some of the players on both the Bucs and Tampa Bay Rays teams. Plus, they’ll have raffles and snow cones all day long. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us/events

Pirate Invasion Warning, ye be entering pirate territory! This pirate invasion welcomes all land lubbers. There’s live music and a pirate costume contest and the winner snags a cabana and a $150 gift card. Arrgh! Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. gmtreasureisland@caddys.com

Two Years of Gulfport Brewery Celebrate two years of brews and cheer. The Beach Boulevard spot is hosting an anniversary block party featuring Gulfport drinks, food, and music. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-9 p.m. gulfport-brewing.com

Pride Crawl It’s Pride weekend! Ring in the rainbow fun with St. Petersburg’s 5th Annual Pride Crawl. Start at Yard of Ale and and make your way past all the downtown St. Pete spots. Everyone is welcome – and everyone should drink responsibly! Organizers will donate some of the proceeds to The Trevor Project. Downtown St. Pete, 260 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4-11:30 p.m. $10. crawlwith.us/questions

Sunday, June 19

Burger Sunday Spend Father’s Day at Caddy’s with a beach burger. In an oddly specific promotion, when you buy a bacon bbq burger, you’ll get a free Bud Light. Not a red meat type? No worries: There’s live music all day. Caddy’s John’s Pass, 190 Boardwalk Place E., Madeira Beach. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 727-290-1455.

Monday, June 20

Alan’s Open Office St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson is ready to answer your questions. He’ll chat about the community and do his best to respond to the public’s questions at the Mayor’s Open Office. No appointment needed. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 5-6 p.m. 727-363-9238

Plant Market Green thumb or not, step into the monthly Botanicals and Brews market for all your plant-based needs. The brewery’s outdoor garden becomes a pop-up space for vendors and green thumbs every third Monday of the month. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. botanicalsandbrews.com

Tuesday, June 21

Free Willy Showing “I’ve always been a better rule breaker than rule maker.” Watch “Free Willy” for a free summer movie screening. Popcorn not included. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8-11 p.m. 727-360-4993

Thursday, June 24

Meet the Pelicans Jeanette Edwards, founder of Friends of the Pelicans, spends much of her time tending to injured pelicans and preventing bird fishing line entanglement. She started her cause in 2014, after finding two pelicans tangled in lines near a mangrove island. Edwards will speak about how to help pelicans and prevent deadly fishing line entanglements. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us/gpl

Gun Violence Seminar In the light of another school shooting, bullying, and an astronomical rise in teen suicide, Creative Play preschool in Gulfport is calling the community to ignite change. Donna Angelou has spent the last 22 years equipping children, parents, teachers, and families with the knowledge and tools of social-emotional learning and something called “Conscious Discipline.” Angelou will discuss comprehensive tools and curriculum to foster immediate change in school environments. Creative Play, 2624 54th St. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Register online.