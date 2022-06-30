Things to Do in South Pinellas June 30-July 7

Thursday, June 30

Last Chance for ArtOut “Queering the Pandemic,” the 5th annual ArtOut exhibit at the The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library is showing for the last day on Thursday. This internationally juried exhibit was created by LGBTQ+ artists and allies inspired by experiences of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is uplifting work, and there is painful work, but it’s all important. See it before it’s gone. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. artoutlgbtqgulfport.org

Surf’s Up Community radio station WMNF is throwing an aloha-themed event on Central. Thursday is international mai-tai day, and St. Pete is celebrating with live surf rock by The Wrenchers, island hits by WMNF DJ Laura Taylor, free rum punch, and a “Best Aloha Shirt” Contest. This event is open-toe shoe friendly. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Pete. 7 p.m. wmnf.org

Friday, July 1

Healing Yoga Meet for an hour of healing yoga, meditation, sound bowls, and breath techniques. This is a class for beginners looking to unwind and stretch the body – as well as the spirit. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m. 727-893-1070

Every body! ​​It’s not just any First Friday Gulfport Art Walk, it’s a themed one. July’s Art Walk is Body Beautiful and marks the event’s second year. The art walk celebrates the human form and will feature a downtown full of body-themed work, as well as living models hitting the street in an effort to show their skin. Body Beautiful is a juried event hosted by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Mic Me ​​Itching for a chance on the stage? The Blueberry Patch hosts an everyone-is-invited hodgepodge-style open mic night on the first and seventh of every month. Want to take the stage? Show up early to sign up. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave S., Gulfport. 7:30 p.m. $5. ​​727-914-0226.

Saturday, July 2

Walk It ​​Take a stroll through Weedon Island Preserve before the mangroves melt in the summer sun. Walkers can meet their docent at the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center and end up deep in the Florida jungle. You’ll learn the basics of Weedon Island Preserve’s ecosystems, take in the osprey’s-eye view from the 45-foot-tall observation tower, and (hopefully, and likely) see wildlife. Recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE. St. Petersburg. 8 a.m. $3. 727-453-6500.

Sunday, July 3

Server Steals Attention hospitality workers: On Sundays, grab your shades and beach chair and head over to Caddy’s on Mad Beach for a weekly hospitality beach party. Drinks and apps are 50% off from 3-8 p.m. and live music will sound off on the beach all day. Proof of hospitality employment required for a discount. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 3-8 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/18574/t/tickets

Natural Hair Chat Is your hair your crown? Attend a workshop on the best practices for embracing the natural look, protecting your style, proper products, and more. Led by the owner of My Shade & Texture in Tampa. Replenish Thyself, 4357 1st Ave N., St. Petersburg. 4:15 p.m. jessica@replenishthyself.com

Wednesday, July 6

Kids Corner Summer is here, and so are the learning possibilities. Young scholars K-2 can attend the Oceans of Possibilities summer program. For one hour, kids will play games, learn, make crafts, and anything else that inspires their interest. Enoch D. Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave., St. Petersburg. 1:30 p.m. splibraries.libcal.com/event/9237693

Swingers Slip on your dancing shoes, Gulfport. The Gulfport Casino Ballroom is back with swing classes, an open dance floor and a cash bar. The prohibition is over, it’s time to groove. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and close at a smooth 11 p.m. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. $10. 813-840-3715

Crime Watchers Wednesdays, we watch Gulfport Crime Watch. The Gulfport Police Department’s Neighborhood Watch Program streams on Facebook every Wednesday. Whether the meetings are live or rerecorded (it varies) this is the weekly spot to stay informed on incidents related to vehicle and residential burglaries, BOLO’s and stolen vehicles in the Gulfport area. Post your questions under the video and they will be answered the next business day. Gulfport, FL Community Crime Watch Facebook page. 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Seeking Council Join The City of Gulfport and fellow residents either in person or through recorded video on the city website. On July 7, the LGBTQ Resource Center will present a “big” check to BranchOut Scholarship recipient Nathalie Marcelin, She’s a first-generation Caribbean-American pursuing a career in social work from Stetson. Aside from this, catch other current local news. This is the best way to stay up-to-date on happenings in your town. Those who would like to avoid the crowds are welcome to attend and comment via Zoom. Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us

Puppy Stretch 3 Daughters Brewing is giving a new meaning to “down dog”. Doggy Noses & Yoga Poses invites yogis to practice in the outdoor brewery space amongst rescue puppies. All the roaming dogs are in the care of Fluff Animal Rescue. Be prepared to get doggy kisses while you stretch to the instructions of instructor Emily Zaunbrecher. Participants get a free pint after class. This is a fundraising event for Fluff. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 3dbrewing.com/events