Things to do in South Pinellas: May 19-23

All Month Long

Off the Wall Art The Catherine Hickman Theater will display the works of Gulfport artists through May 31. Art for the Off the Wall exhibit comes from the artists at the Gulfport Senior Center’s Thursday art classes. The exhibit is mainly composed of landscape paintings, including watercolor, acrylic and oil. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. Mon.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. mygulfport.us

Friday, May 20

Spring for the Arts Creative Clay’s Spring for the Arts fundraiser returns after two years. It’s a fundraiser for Creative Clay, but it’s also a mix of music, gourmet food and wine, and drawings for big-ticket items like an Apple computer or airline tickets. The event also has a small silent auction including two hand-painted electric guitars by Creative Clay artists Dolores Murawski and Ali V. NOVA 535, 535 Dr. Martin King, Jr. St. N., St. Pete. 6 p.m. creativeclay.org/spring-for-the-arts-2022

Happy Birthday, Mr. Satan Celebrate the late Gulfport icon Sterling Magee (Mr. Satan) with a memorial-meets-the-blues bash for the second annual Sterling Magee Memorial Birthday Celebration, hosted by Carroway + Rose. The North End Taphouse will come alive with music from some of the people who loved Mr. Satan. This year he would have celebrated his 86th birthday, and his fans and friends want to keep his spirit alive. The North End Taphouse, 2908 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 843-501-9128

Boil ‘Em Boys When’s the last time you chowed down at a good ol’ fashioned seafood boil? Head down to Chase Park for lowcountry-style shrimp boil. A ticket gets you a pass to sample shrimp and nonalcoholic drinks (BYOB; beer and wine available for members). This event will likely sell out, so pre-buy tickets to make sure you get some of the food. All proceeds from this event benefit the Gulfport History Museum and the Gulfport Arts Center. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 7 p.m. $12; $10, members. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Saturday, May 21

Marina Cleanup Let’s make Maximo even more beautiful. The Skyway Marina District will provide pickers, bags, gloves, and buckets – you provide willing help. Maximo Marina, 4801 37th St. S., St. Pete. 9 a.m.

Know Your Water Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Northeast Water Reclamation Facility, St. Pete’s wastewater treatment plant. City staff guides each tour and shows you every step of how wastewater turns into reclaimed water. This walking tour mainly takes place outside. Northeast Water Reclamation Facility, 1160 62nd Ave. N.E., St. Pete. 9 a.m. stpete.org

Explore the ‘Burg Celebrate Preservation Month with Preserve the ‘Burg at the organization’s first-ever expo. Local preservation experts will help people learn about their homes (and others), offer a walking tour of Mirror Lake, and the group will also showcase community groups at the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club. Kids activities, tours, and education sessions kick off at 10 a.m., but see the whole lineup with times online. St. Pete food trucks and refreshments on site all day. Tours of Mirror Lake and the Shuffle Club will be offered throughout the day. St. Pete Shuffle, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ptb.wildapricot.org or 727-822-2083.

Florida Forever Can’t get enough of the Sunshine State? The Floridania Fest brings Florida art, souvenirs, postcards, books, and other Florida ephemera to the Gulfport Casino. Florida fanatic Ken Breslauer, founder of Floridania Fest in 1994, created the festival to showcase the best parts (spoiler alert: It’s not Florida man) of the Sunshine State. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. 727-893-1070

Gulfport’s Farm School Creative Play Children’s Learning Center is throwing a leafy green fundraiser to support the school’s expansion. Enjoy farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres, performances from Tampa Bay musicians, artwork, and a silent auction. The Urban Gypsies of Florida will play their mix of earthy sounds and upbeat funk, and the night also has music from Delaran and Jay Miah. The real magic of the night will be the garden’s harvest, grown by the students and heading straight to your plate. Creative Play, 2624 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $100, suggested donation. creative-play-preschool.com

Sunday, May 22

To Kyle! In honor of the late Kyle Kramer, former Caddy’s employee and friend, Caddy’s Gulfport is renaming the bar “Kyle’s Bar.” Live music pairs well with drink specials on Kyle’s favorite drink: Milagro Margarita Rocks. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport 1-9 p.m. gmgulfport@caddys.com

Puppy Runway We just can’t get enough pet fashion, apparently. Zero-waste fashion designer Tailor Sallee and Neon Dreams Productions present “Paws in Paradise: The Pet Fashion Show.” Watch two- and four-legged models in coordinated swimwear, enjoy fire and aerial performances, take a chance on a raffle, and see who wins the best-dressed dog contest. This luau-themed, runway-centric event benefits Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Pinellas Ale Works, 1962 1st Ave S. St. Pete. 4 p.m. $15. ​​tailorsallee.com

Fierce Competition Leave the pageantry to the queens at this year’s Miss St Pete Pride Pageant. Reigning Ms St. Pete Pride, Ashlee T. Bangkx, will step down and a new queen will rise. Competition categories include personal interview, presentation, creative Pride attire, evening gown, Q&A, and talent. Tickets include one drink ticket, specialty cocktails, catered hors d’oeuvres, and mingling with the entertainers. Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. 5 p.m. $20-75. coastalcreativetv.com

Monday, May 23

Sink In Get inspired by the natural beauty of St. Pete’s Sunken Gardens – so inspired, you hit those extra stretches in your yoga practice. Sunken Gardens has yoga in the garden every Monday and Wednesday morning this May. Bring a mat and arrive 15 minutes early to register at the front desk of Sunken Gardens. Children 10 and older allowed with parent supervision. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th S. N., St. Pete. 10 a.m. $20. 727-551-3100