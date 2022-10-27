Things to Do in South Pinellas: Oct 27-Nov. 3

Through Friday, November 5

In the Abstract, featuring abstract paintings by Steph Gimson and geometric sculptures by Kenneth Charles Lichtenberger, opened during the Sept. 10 Second Saturday ArtWalk and runs through Nov. 5. This is the last week you can see the soft and calming exhibit. Soft Water Gallery, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat., 12-6 p.m. softwatergallery.com

Thursday, October 27

Jazz Night Get your jazz on every Thursday with a jazzy project by The Factory. Each week, the art gallery will become a place for smooth music from a rotating list of artists, including Madden Cooper on bass, Edward Guion on keys and of course, Henry Ashwood, Jr.on alto and soprano sax. The Factory St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave S., St. Petersburg. 5-7 p.m. thefactorystpete.com

Friday, October 28-Saturday, October 29

Did you know that St. Pete has a “murder house”? Wordier Than Thou is staging a series of short, haunting plays that demonstrate the history behind this bloody St. Pete home. Each room will feature a new scene and you’ll leave feeling a little more informed and creeped out than before. 1010 Alcazar Way S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., 9 p.m. $18. wordierthanthou.com

Saturday, October 29

It’s Really Yoga, No Kitten! Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Do you need a stretch? Enjoy an hour of yoga and try not to be distracted by the kindle of (adoptable!) kittens from Friends of Strays. Make sure to bring your own mat, water bottle, and kitty treats (if you’re feeling generous.) If you’re feeling extra generous, you can adopt these kittens from the St. Pete shelter. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Witches, Warlocks, and a Wild Party Join in on a witches tradition. The Witches of Gulfport are a group of witches and warlocks who run downtown Gulfport in celebration of Halloween. But first, the witches will stop for a drink at Tiki Bar and Grill and enjoy live music from the String Rays. The annual witch dance happens at sunset, exactly at 6:44 p.m. Wear your most witchy attire, whether that’s a Stevie Nicks-type look or an old-fashioned brim hat. The Tiki Bar & Grille, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5:30-8 p.m.Witches of Gulfport Facebook Page.

Saturday, October 29-Sunday, October 28

Craving a Taco? Let’s not wait for Tuesday. The Tacos and Tequila Festival is back on the pier and will feature tons of Mexican dishes and traditional drinks for two days of flavor and fun. Wear your best Halloween costumes and roam the festival in search of good food and an even better time. Tickets sell out every year. Side note: 21 and older only, please! St. Pete Pier, 800 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 12-8 p.m. tacosonthepier.com/tickets.html

Monday, October 31

Creature Features It’s Halloween, so watch all the scary things! Enjoy a marathon of classic “The Twilight Zone” episodes safely inside the St. Pete Beach Library. Plus, free popcorn! St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 12-7 p.m. spblibrary.com/484/Public-Library

Tuesday, November 1

The Girls’ Club Girls just want to meet other girls. The Girls’ Club is a social group of mature, single, lesbians who meet to make friends, chat, and plan social events. Have a cup of coffee and meet like-minded women without having to go online. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. mygulfport.us/recreation/senior-center

Wednesday, November 2

Teacher’s Pet Eckerd College has a long list of gifted artists on their faculty. Come to the school’s main gallery to see visual art created by these professors, and meet the teachers at Tuesday’s gallery chat. You’ll be greeted by locals such as director Gavin Hawk, writer Scott Ward, artist Pamela Jones, and many more. You may just get inspired. Nielsen Center for the Liberal Arts, Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St Petersburg. 3:15-5 p.m. eckerd.edu

Thursday, November 3

Growing Up, Growing Old Talk If you’re born gay, you age gay. The LGBTQ Resource Center hosts a free discussion on what it means to grow up (and age) and a queer person. Experts Dr. Milton Wendland and Ariana Drew will discuss the role of social media and image, accepting your age, and what it means to age in a culture that celebrates youth. Attend at the library or in person. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Avenue S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. mygulfport.us/gpl