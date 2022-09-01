Things to Do in South Pinellas Sep. 1-8

Friday, September 2

Small Town, Big Art This month’s First Friday Art Walk in Gulfport doesn’t have a theme (that happens once a quarter), but it will have lots of art and live music up and down Beach Blvd. per usual. Waterfront District, Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Creative Clay The school year has begun, and so has Creative Clay’s Friday Art Market. Head to Creative Clay’s Courtyard this Friday to hear live music from Emily Turnage and see artwork made by Creative Clay member artists and Pinellas County Schools’ Transition student artists. “The new Transition crew is excited to practice their employment skills (display and set up, customer service, and money management) at the year’s first market,” Transition Art Educator Lauren Gentry said in a press release. “Transition artists will have greeting cards, buttons, and placemats to start the sale with more products to come in the future.” Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. creativeclay.org



Saturday, September 3

22nd Annual GeckoFest Gulfport’s end-of-summer celebration comes to a close with the 22nd Annual GeckoFest. Festivities include a costume contest, a gecko parade, street performers, an outdoor market, and live music on two stages. Downtown Waterfront District, Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. geckofest.com

Labor Day Weekend: Saturday, September 3—Sunday, September 4

Powerboats at the Pier The P1 2022 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix comes to St. Pier Pier this Labor Day weekend. The Visit St. Pete/Clearwater-sponsored event brings three days of powerboat races to downtown St. Pete. Over 30 competitors have registered to participate. The St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg. Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. p1offshore.com

Ribbit While powerboats race past the St. Pete Pier, check out the latest exhibit at Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. The Ribbit Exhibit helps you distinguish between Florida native frogs and those nasty invaders. Play with live tree frogs, learn how to protect Florida’s native species of frogs, and find out what to do when you encounter a non-native species. Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center at the St. Pete Pier, 700 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $0-5. tbwdiscoverycenter.org.

Labor Day: Monday, September 5

Party on the Beach Caddy’s Treasure Island hosts a Labor Day party with a wing eating competition, starting at 1 p.m. Treasure Island police, fire, and public works departments are all participating in the contest. The winner takes home a trophy, and Caddy’s donates to the charity of their choice. Don’t forget to bring the kids, because there’s face painting from 12 -2 p.m. and a photo op with an antique police and fire truck. For the adults, there’s a 50/50 raffle, with 50% going to the winner, and the other 50% going to Treasure Island police, fire, and public works departments. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. cli.re/20764-labor-day-party

Or Party in Gulfport Don’t feel like driving all the way out to Treasure Island? You can party right here in Gulfport. Caddy’s Gulfport is throwing their own Labor Day party. It’s not in the sand, but it’s close enough. DJ Fabian is in the house from 1-6 p.m., Mai Tais are on special, and the cornhole tournament lasts all day. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. eventvesta.com/events/20765-labor-day-party

Tuesday, September 6

Artists’ Workbench: Joyce Curvin

Florida CraftArt’s Artists’ Workbench series continues. Each week, a different artist turns Florida CraftArt into their studio, giving visitors a rare glimpse into their process in this interactive exhibition.

“These dedicated and skilled artists were selected so that every medium of fine craft carried in the gallery is represented,” Gallery Manager Julia Collver wrote in a press release. “This exhibit is going to captivate the community as each artist excels in sharing the story of their craft while showing how it’s made. Our goal is to promote more exposure for our artists as the public will get to see how much effort goes behind the making of each fine craft medium.”

This week, Joyce Curvin sets up her workbench and demonstrates how she makes her signature papier-mache animal sculptures. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Through Sept. 10: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. floridacraftart.org

Wednesday, September 7

Secret Cinema Find out which of seven films folks voted to see at Mastry’s Brewing in St. Pete Beach. The choices were “Creature From the Black Lagoon”, “Dr. No”, “Cabaret”, “Pink Floyd’s The Wall”, “E.T.”, “Reservoir Dogs”, or “Dazed and Confused.” Be prepared to watch any one of these seven movies, because you won’t know the winner until the film is rolling. The screening is free, but you’ll need beer money – and they’d like you to RSVP. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Rd, St Pete Beach. 7:30 p.m. spbeachtheatre.org/

Thursday, September 8

Yappy Hour Start your weekend on Thursday with Second Thursday Yappy Hour. Grab a beer and hang out with your pup on the patio, or the pawtio as Pinellas Ale Works calls it. For every beer you purchase, PAW donates $1 to Pet Pal Animal Shelter. There’ll be a raffle, along with samples and merch from the CBD store of St. Pete and Fetch Pet Care Northeast. Pinellas Ale Works, 1962 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. petpalanimalshelter.com