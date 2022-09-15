Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 15-22

Thursday, September 15

Free Concert The South Pasadena Community Band hosts a free hour-long concert for folks who enjoy show tunes and marches. Hibiscus Hall, South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. southpasadenaband.com

Nova Musica Director of the St. Petersburg Jazz Festival David Manson performs new works with St. Petersburg-based Brazilian Jazz band O Som Do Jazz in a free concert. The Music Center at St. Petersburg College, 6605 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. spcollege.edu

Friday, September 16

Still Friends Sacred Lands, a waterfront botanical garden with a rich Native American History, launches its fall concert season. The season begins with popular folk band Still Friends, outside on the Dolphin Stage. Reservations recommended. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St N #4348, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $15; $25, dinner at 7 p.m. 727-347-0354. sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, September 17 – Sunday, September 18

Nautical Shopping Madeira Beach’s annual nautical flea market returns with more than 100 vendors selling nautical gear in ROC Park. Find boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, and more. Madeira Beach Recreation Complex, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. madeirabeachfl.gov

Anime St. Pete The organizers of St. Pete Comic Con bring you St. Petersburg’s first-ever anime convention. What happens at an anime convention? About what you’d expect. People dress up as anime characters and discuss Japanese animation. Anime St. Pete features more than 50 panel discussions, a lip sync competition, a TikTok Film Festival, and appearances by anime voice actors. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg. $28-128. animestpete.floridacomiccons.com

Saturday, September 17

Plant-Based Potluck They’re all about the green — both cash and lettuce — at Red Feather Studios in Gulfport this Saturday. Eat Be Grow, the nonprofit that planted and sustains the Gulfport Food Forest, hosts a plant-based potluck with guest speaker Laura Oldainie. Oldanie is a Green Living Money Coach who teaches people to align their money with their values, like living green. Oldainie will discuss cultivating multiple forms of capital at this Saturday night supper club. Red Feather Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. 727-560-0608. eatbegrow.com

Cross-Cultural Poetry Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns gained literary stardom in Scotland with the publication of his first book of poetry in the summer of 1786. Perhaps more interesting is how popular Burn’s class-conscious poems became in Russia more than a century later. He’s the national poet of Scotland, but he’s the people’s poet in Russia. Eckerd College Professor Emeritus Bill Parsons discusses this cross-cultural poetic relationship in a joint meeting of the Scottish Cultural Society and the Russian American Club. Russian American Club, 2920 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. $10. scstampabay.com

Over the Hill Ka’Tiki celebrates 40 years on Sunset Beach with live music all day long, throwback drink prices, food specials, and more. BlessED and The Divine Derelicts bring some rockin’ reggae to the stage at 9 a.m. They’re followed by Someday Honey, with their signature blend of blues, country, and soul, at 1 p.m.; then pop/rock/country cover band Cat 5 at 7 p.m. Follow their event page on Facebook for additional details as they release them. Ka’Tiki, 8803 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. katikisunsetbeach.com

Diamonds in the Ruff Show off your dog, shop for jewelry, and enjoy gourmet eats and drinks at this annual dog-friendly fundraiser. Proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Hawthorne Bottle Shop, 2927 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. petpalanimalshelter.com

Rock Me “Amadeus Live” comes to St. Pete for one night only. Don’t miss your chance to watch the Academy Award-winning 1984 film, “Amadeus”, with a live soundtrack provided by The Florida Orchestra. For fans of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, period dramas, and award-winning biopics. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $18-47. floridaorchestra.org

One Day Tampa Bay One day a year, One Day Tampa Bay sends photographers into neighborhoods to document life in Tampa Bay. Anyone who signs up and pays the entry fee by 5 p.m. September 16 can participate in this community photography project. Pro tip: they’re always looking for good photos of Gulfport. $30 registration fee supports the Morean Arts Center’s photography & digital imaging program (with scholarships and equipment for youth and adults). moreanartscenter.org

Sunday, September 18

Twisted Tiki celebrates two years on St. Pete Beach with live music from acoustic guitar duo Pete & Dean from 4-8 p.m., raffles, and food & drink specials all day. Twisted Tiki, 340 Corey Ave., St Pete Beach. twistedtikistpetebeach.com

Thursday, September 22

Calendar Girls Still not sure what the coastal grandma trend is all about? Find out at Gulfport Senior Center’s first Calendar Girl Fashion Show. The show features styles for every month of the year using clothes provided by local boutiques and shops. But more than just fashion, a ticket to Gulfport Senior Center’s Calendar Girl Fashion Show comes with finger foods, shopping opportunities, and a chance to win door prizes. Money from ticket sales goes towards the Senior Center’s building fund. Get tickets online, at the Senior Center, BoTiki, Susan Mango, or Zaiya. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. $10. calendargirlfashion.eventbrite.com

Vino Veritas “In wine, there is truth.” Trish Parry, Andrew Hughes, Larry Bukovey, and Tracy Reynolds star in this dark comedy about the perils of honesty written by David MacGregor and directed by Stephen Ray. The play begins with two couples drinking wine together on Halloween night. But this isn’t an ordinary wine. This ceremonial blue wine is made from the skin of blue dart tree frogs and acts as a truth serum. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 9: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. . $25-35. studiograndcentral.com