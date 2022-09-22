Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 22-29

Thursday, September 22 — Saturday, September 24

Artists’ Workbench: Ceramics Florida CraftArt’s Artists’ Workbench series continues. Each week, a different artist turns Florida CraftArt into their studio, giving visitors a rare glimpse into their process in this interactive exhibition. This week, Florida CraftArt welcomes three ceramics artists: Sue Shapiro, Sept. 22; Tyler Jones, Sept. 23; and Kimberli Cummings, Sept. 24. St. Pete artist Sue Shapiro creates both functional and decorative pottery using hand building techniques that give her vases an aesthetically-pleasing asymmetry. Tyler Jones, by contrast, uses a potter’s wheel to create perfectly symmetrical functional pottery. Tampa ceramic artist Kimberli Cummings is an expert in Majolica glazing, a technique developed in the Middle East to imitate Chinese Porcelain. Together, they’ll show you a variety of ways in which contemporary ceramics artists work today. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. floridacraftart.org, 727-821-7391.

Thursday, September 22

Calendar Girls Still not sure what the coastal grandma trend is all about? Find out at Gulfport Senior Center’s first Calendar Girl Fashion Show. The show features styles for every month of the year using clothes provided by local boutiques and shops. But more than just fashion, a ticket to Gulfport Senior Center’s Calendar Girl Fashion Show comes with finger foods, shopping opportunities, and a chance to win door prizes. Money from ticket sales goes towards the Senior Center’s building fund. Get tickets online, at the Senior Center, BoTiki, Susan Mango, or Zaiya. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. $10. calendargirlfashion.eventbrite.com, 727-893-1231.

Vino Veritas “In wine, there is truth.” Trish Parry, Andrew Hughes, Larry Bukovey, and Tracy Reynolds star in this dark comedy about the perils of honesty, written by David MacGregor and directed by Stephen Ray. The play begins with two couples drinking wine together on Halloween night. But this isn’t an ordinary wine. This ceremonial blue wine is made from the skin of blue dart tree frogs and acts as a truth serum. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 9: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. . $25-35. studiograndcentral.com, 727-202-7019.

Brittany Baldwin at The Salty Nun Every fourth Thursday, The Salty Nun hosts vocal powerhouse Brittany Baldwin. Ask her to play “Get Low.” The Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 727-329-9994.

Friday, September 23

Dine Out for History You bring some pocket change and Jax In and Out brings the food — Mojo pork, black beans and rice, and Cuban bread — at this fundraising dinner supporting the Gulfport Historical Society’s arts and history programming. Reserve your tickets in advance at the museum or online via the GHS website. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.; doors, 6:30 p.m. $10; $12, nonmembers. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org 727-201-8687.

Saturday, September 24

Gulfport Brewery Oktoberfest Gulfport Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest with live music all day, German band Nu Sounds Orchestra from 6-9 p.m., a stein holding competition, and beer puppeteers (YouTube it). Break out the dirndls and lederhosen because there are human and pet costume contests at this German-themed event. See Facebook for the full event schedule. Gulfport Brewery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. gulfport-brewing.com, 727-954-4109.

Elvis in Gulfport Elvis tribute artist Fred Wolfe performs classic Elvis hits with fellow musicians Jay Miah, DeLaran, Emanuel, and Chris Flanders in this benefit concert for Unity of Gulfport. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-75. unityofgulfport.com, 727-893-1070.

Pops in the Park The Florida Orchestra returns to St. Pete’s waterfront for their annual Pops in the Park, featuring film scores, Broadway hits, and symphonic favorites. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. floridaorchestra.org, 727-892-3337.

Vintage Florida In this 50s-themed edition of Cocktails on the Courts, the St. Petersburg Museum of History celebrates vintage Florida with live music from The Black Honkeys, dancing, unlimited Florida cuisine and cocktails, a 1950s fashion show, special appearances from ’50s celebrities, and shuffleboard. St. Pete Shuffle, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $100. spmoh.com, 727-894-1052.

Gator Watch Football is more fun when you watch it with other people, preferably people who support the same team as you. Caddy’s Gulfport invites Gator fans to watch the games, drink cheap beer, and cheer with the Pinellas County Gator Club this football season. Drink specials include $15 Miller Lite buckets; $20 White Claw buckets; $3 Twisted Tea, Dos Equis, and Miller Lite. This week the Gators take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Caddy’s Gulfport, 3128 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. cli.re/21188-gator-watch-party, 727-592-2842.

Fresh Harvest Market Eat Be Grow hosts a local growers fresh harvest market at Red Feather Studios with fruit trees, native plants, and vegetable starter plants. Red Feather Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. eatbegrow.com, 727-560-0608.

Tuesday, September 27

Tuesday Run Club Need some runner’s motivation? Gulfport Brewery + Eatery hosts a run club every Tuesday. Finish your run with buy one, get one brews after. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. gulfport-brewing.com 727-954-4109.

Wednesday, September 28

Florida Woman Learn Florida history through the stories of Florida’s most influential women. Elizabeth Britt shares stories of Florida women’s influence in fashion, the environment, legislation, aviation, civil rights, and more at this St. Pete Beach Library Event. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave, St Pete Beach. 4 p.m. spblibrary.com 727-363-9238

Thursday, September 29

Fall Fest Gulfport Senior Center hosts the second annual Community Fall Festival and Senior Resource Expo. The event pairs free health screenings with games, door prizes, and swag so you can take care of your health and have fun at the same time. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. gulfportseniorfoundation.org, 727-893-1231.