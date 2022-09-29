Things To Do in South Pinellas, Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Friday, September 30

Baby Birds Tour Barbara Gilberg Habitat with Xavier Velez for a chance to see some baby birds and to learn about how to make trees storm-resistant. According to the City of South Pasadena’s website, birdwatchers can find chicks and fledglings throughout the habitat, which is why the park doesn’t allow pets. Barbara Gilberg Habitat Pavilion, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 12 p.m. mysouthpasadena.com, 727-384-0701.

Friday, September 30 – Sunday, October 2

Pawtoberfest Pinellas Ale Works gives you an entire weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with your furry best friend. They’re releasing a Pumpkin Oktoberfest beer for the occasion. Get ready to hoist those steins. Pinellas Ale Works, 1962 1st Ave. S., St. Pete. pawbeer.com, 727-235-0970.

Vintage October Vintage Marché hosts their October Market in their new location across from Skyway Jacks. More than 30 vendors will be at the event, each selling vintage and repurposed décor, furniture, clothing, jewelry, antiques, and more. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Pete. Friday, $5; Sat.-Sun., free. Fri., 4-8 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. vintagemarche727.com, 727-289-1828.

Saturday, October 1

Piertoberfest Haven’t had enough stein hoisting yet? St. Pete Pier gives you yet another Oktoberfest option with German beer, live music, German food, and games. St. Pete Pier, 800 2nd Ave. NE, St. Pete. 12-8 p.m. stpetepier.org, 727-822-7437.

Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, October 2

Grand Central Oktoberfest Need more Oktoberfest and Nu Soundz? Head to Grand Central Brewhouse and Beer Garden for their 2nd Annual Oktoberfest. With Oktoberfest-style lagers, Oompah music, German food from Lolita’s & Le Clementine, stein hoisting and best dressed contests. Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Pete. grandcentralbrew.com, 727-202-6071.

Sunday, October 2

Get Funky It hasn’t been an easy two years for Gulfport’s Funky Flamingo, but they’re celebrating, anyway. Join them as they celebrate two years in Gulfport with wine, champagne, door prizes, and light bites. Funky Flamingo, 1418 58th St. S., Gulfport. 12-3 p.m. facebook.com/FunkyFlamingoGPFL, 727-873-3478.

Monday, October 3

Senior Prom Relive your youth at The Gulfport Senior Center’s Senior Prom. It’s nice to dress up and wear/give a corsage every now and then, right? If not that, then it’s nice to put some money in the Gulfport Senior Center’s Building Campaign Fund, which is exactly where proceeds from this event go. Besides, what else is there to do on a Monday night? The Historic Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-10 p.m. $20, advance; $25, door. gulfportseniorfoundation.org, 727-893-1231.

Tuesday, October 4

A Naturalist’s Cuba Snake hunter, bromeliad collector, writer, and adventurer Dennis Cathcart shares photos from his 2021 trips to Cuba at the Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society Meeting. Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd, Pinellas Park. 7:30 p.m. fcbs.org, 727-439-7782.

Wednesday, October 5

A Decade Strong Gulfport Toastmasters hosts an open house at Gulfport Senior Center to celebrate its 10th Anniversary. For folks who’ve been wanting to become a better public speaker, but don’t know where to start, come see what Gulfport Toastmasters is about. Gulfport Senior Center. 5501 27th Ave S, Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. gulfporttoastmasters.com, 727-537-9098.

World Teacher’s Day Caddy’s Madeira Beach celebrates World Teacher’s Day with teacher olympics, prizes, and two happy hours – one from 3-6 p.m., and the other from 8-10 p.m. Happy hour specials include 25% off appetizers, $3 Miller Lites, $4 wells, $5 house wine, and $5 select cocktails. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. caddys.com, 727-308-7888.

Thursday, October 6

Yoga for Artists DRV Gallery is opening right on schedule with their planned ‘Yoga for Artists’ event. The event brings together Gallery Owner Deserie Valloreo’s past and present professional interests – wellness and art. The goal: to help Gulfport artists feel their best so they can create their best work. Yoga instructor Ruben Vasquez will teach participants techniques that can be used daily to boost energy levels and alleviate pain. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd S., Gulfport. 9:30 a.m. $10 suggested donation. drvgallery.com, 727-382-7004.

VIP Reception: Gulfport Arts Center Didn’t get your invite to the VIP opening? A public opening will follow on the Oct. 7 ArtWalk, but if you don’t want to fight the crowds – or if you want to support the 501c3 arts organization – you can attend the VIP opening – for a price. The event includes an open bar, light bites, and a preview of the Center’s first exhibit, Show Us Your Gulfport, a juried show featuring works from artists across Tampa Bay. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. $100; $80, members. 727-201-8687; gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org.