Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 8-15

Thursday, September 8

Italiano It’s time to learn Italian with the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Fall session starts today, and all ages and levels are welcome. Classes are beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Not sure which level you are? Here’s an online quiz to help you decide. Attend the fall session orientation to learn more. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us

Hootenanny The Gulfport Senior Center has a monthly Rhythm and Groove Jam Session on the second Thursday of the month. Bring your instrument and hootenanny on. All levels and instruments welcome. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-893-1231. mygulfport.us

Get Social Preserve the ‘Burg hosts a behind-the-scenes tour of the Floridian Social Club with owner Kevin Chadwick and entertainment director Shawn Kyle. Discover the interesting history of this 1924 building and hear about the building’s recent redevelopment. Stick around afterwards for Floridian Social Club’s Jazz Night, featuring live music by Hot Tonic. Ticket includes the tour, the jazz, and a drink at the bar. Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. $25-35. www.preservetheburg.org

DIY Spiderweb Wreath If you love Halloween as much as we do at The Gabber, then you won’t want to miss this opportunity to make a DIY spiderweb wreath at the library. Don’t be surprised if you see one of us there. Supplies provided. Call 727-893-1074 or email library.programs@mygulfport.us to sign up. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave S, Gulfport. 2 p.m. mygulfport.us

Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11

Bucs Beach Bash The Buccaneers begin regular season play Sunday, Sept. 11, and TradeWinds Island Resorts is celebrating with a three-day party on St. Pete Beach. Locals can pick an event or two and just come for the day. Alternatively, TradeWinds is offering discounted two-night stays in conjunction with the event. The three-day party kicks off at RumFish Grill Friday night with food and drink specials, live music, Tampa Bay Buccaneers past game highlights, appearances from Bucs Street Team, and official Buccaneers swag items. On Saturday afternoon, the Bucs Activity Zone opens with contests, giveaways, outdoor games, and appearances from Bucs Mascot Captain Fear, TB Buccaneers cheerleaders, and pirates. Afterwards, country acts Maddie & Tae and Pirate Flag Band take the stage. The event wraps up with an outdoor watch party, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener. TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. tradewindsresort.com

Friday, September 9

Don’t wanna be an “American Idiot”, the rock musical based on Green Day’s seventh studio album, starts its run at American Stage. The 2004 album was one of the last great concept albums, made before buying singles on iTunes became more popular than listening to full albums. Green Day was calling “American Idiot” a punk rock opera years before Billy Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer turned it into a Broadway musical in 2010. The fact that this musical has been touring the world since then is a testament to how much people love this album. Here’s your chance to see it come to life on stage in St. Pete. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Oct 2. $45. Weds.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. americanstage.org

Meet the Artists We told you what we thought about Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West, but we didn’t tell you about an exciting opportunity to meet the artists involved. The James hosts a VIP opening reception for the show where you can meet exhibition curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi and several of the artists involved. The art reception includes live music, a drink, and light bites. RSVP to ngoc.tran@thejamesmuseum.org. The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. Program starts at 6:15 p.m. Doors open to members at 5 p.m. $40. thejamesmuseum.org

Won’t you take me to “Urinetown The Musical” opens at Catherine A. Hickman Theater. This extremely serious musical about capitalism and bureaucracy is set sometime in the future, when plumbing rates rise to the point that having a private toilet is no longer possible. We’re kidding about the serious part. This one’s a musical comedy. Performed by Ghostlight Young Company. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Sept. 9, 10, 16, 17: 8 p.m.; Sept. 10, 11, 17, 18: 2 p.m. $20. ghostlightyc.org

Saturday, September 10

Meet the Author Head to Gulf Beaches Public Library for a chance to meet self-published author Carol Lynn Lustgarten. Lustgarten started publishing her poetry in 1988, while living in Boston. She’s now living in St. Pete and working on her 14th book. Lustgarten is reading four poems from three of her books – I Don’t Like Getting Old, Stormy Sky, and Who Needs a Boyfriend? Life, Happiness and Other Thoughts; all are available for sale and signing. As an artist, she also designs and makes her own bookmarks, which are free with the purchase of a book, or $3 when purchased on their own. At the end of her readings, Lustgarten asks the audience to throw out a word. She takes the first word she hears and improvises a two-minute poem from it. Like all improv, this can go very well or very poorly. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 12 p.m. gulfbeacheslibrary.org

Blue Note See artwork inspired by music at St. Pete Artworks this weekend. St. Pete artist James E Hartzell presents Blue Note, a series of paintings inspired by music, from blues to reggae and hip hop. The work has a gestural quality drawn from the improvisational spirit of jazz, hence the title – Blue Note. You can see it throughout the month of September, but if you visit during Second Saturday Art Walk and you’ll be treated to the sounds of Bud Good. St. Pete Artworks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com

Sunday, September 11

The Laura Shepherd Show Gulfport-based musician Laura Shepherd started streaming her musical talk show — The Laura Shepherd Show – on Facebook Live from her backyard in September 2019. Streaming the show every other Sunday, she hit the 100-show mark this July. Each hour-long show features about three guests with musical interludes. You’re welcome to enjoy the show on YouTube or Facebook Live, but for four Sundays between Aug. 28 and Oct 9, you can see it live in Shepherd’s backyard. 5125 9th Ave. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m. 540-371-2117. fb.com/thelaurashepherdshow

Thursday, September 15

iPhone/iPad instruction It’s time to learn how to use that iPad your kids bought you. Held on the third Thursday of the month. Reservations required. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-5657; mygulfport.us

In the kitchen Join Chef Jack as he makes Shepherd’s Pie Casserole at the Gulfport Senior Center. Call to reserve your spot. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. 727-893-1231893-1231;mygulfport.us

Mr. Yunioshi J. Elijah Cho’s one-man show, Mr. Yunioshi, heads to freeFall for five performances. In Mr. Yunioshi, Cho explores ethnic stereotypes through comically examining the problematic role of Mickey Rooney as Mr. Yunioshi in the 1961 film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. Cho plays Rooney as he considers how to portray an Asian man in this ethnically-aware satire. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. Sept. 15-18. $20-35. freefalltheatre.com