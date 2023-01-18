Things To Do in St. Pete and Gulfport, Jan. 19-27

Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 21

One-Woman Show Watch the journey of Irish Immigrant Oognah Donohue through the one-woman performance from Dorothy Hershman. Roshin’s Wake tells the story of tragedy, grief, and the celebration of life. The show runs for three nights; don’t forget to buy tickets ahead of time. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

A Boater’s Dream The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show is here to make all your nautical dreams come true. This four-day show displays an impressive selection of powerboats, luxury yachts, fishing boats, and sailboats in-water and on land as well as a 40,000-square-foot tent housing marine gear and accessories. The show plans to collect donations to support the Hurricane Ian Marine Industry Relief Fund. Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $21. stpeteboatshow.com

Thursday, January 19

Thursday Night Jam Sesh Thursday Night Social is back to kick off the new year. DJ Daniel is ready to rock with everyone after taking a bit of a break in 2022. Eat, drink, socialize, and have fun at this awesome community gathering. The North End Tap House, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 727-290-9682

Friday, January 20

Gulfport Arbor Day Celebrate the importance of trees and our environment at Gulfport’s annual Arbor Day celebration. Enjoy refreshments from Gulfport Teen Council and poems read by children from the city’s after school program. Guests may also receive free sweetbay magnolia and slash pine seedlings to take home. Trolley Market Square, 4900 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 3:45 p.m. 727-893-1118

Dinner and a Show Enjoy an outdoor concert at a beautiful waterfront botanical garden. The trio 2PM will perform a varied mix of music ranging from covers of well-known songs and original work. Make sure to buy the optional homemade dinner of one entree, a salad, fruit, and a brownie before the show. Reserve your spot online for the dinner and concert. Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park St., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10-15. 727-347-0354, sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, January 21-Sunday, January 22

Friendship With Flowers Explore the Japanese art of flower arrangement, Ikebana, with an exhibit by nonprofit Chapter 65 of Ikebana International. This year the group presents Baskets and Blooms as the exhibition theme. Around 70 arrangements will be displayed by 55 group members. This event also features demonstrations by four renowned teachers of Ikebana, two each day. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-547-4575, ikebanastpetersburg.com

Saturday, January 21

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market once a month full of local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co

Mouthwatering BBQ Feast John Verville, the “Ribdog,” is ready to serve his best championship pork for you. Reserve your tickets to dine-in or take-out from Gulfport’s Hog Heaven Barbecue. Enjoy the hickory-smoked pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread, and dessert. First United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. $12. 727-321-3620.

Sunday, January 22

Peaceful Sunday Music Enjoy the 36th annual Festival of Praise concert where The One City Chorus and guest singers perform uplifting choral music. Guest clinician Jon Arterton conducts the program and plans to feature excerpts from Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace and other songs about world peace and social justice. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. N.E., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. 727-822-2031

Tuesday, January 24

Free Yourself From Clutter It’s time for an open conversation about the clutter that’s holding you back. Michelle Passoff holds a roundtable discussion to coach adults 55 years and older through their decluttering process. This event enables participants to organize their clutter with ease, whether it’s emptying out old closets, eating and exercising in a healthy way, or integrating time for lost or new passions in life. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-5657

Greek Salad – Yummy Yummy Learn how to prepare healthy meals at this cooking class with registered dietitian Wendy Wesley. This week she will teach you how to make a deliciously healthy Greek salad and a from-scratch vinaigrette. Register online and all the ingredients and equipment will be provided at the class. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $39. 727-527-6694, wendywesleynutrition.com

Wednesday, January 25

Spittin’ Bars Keep St. Pete Lit is back for another monthly open mic poetry night. Everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a writer! Sit back and enjoy the poetic talent, or sign up to read your own work. Register online to support your local spoken word community. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Friday, January 27