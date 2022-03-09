Things to Do in St. Pete & Gulfport Mar. 10-17

Friday, March 11

Soulful It’s the funkiest night in Gulfport. Gulfport’s Soul Night invites dancers and drinkers to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom for a night of throwbacks. Take a Hustle Dance lesson at 7 p.m., then dance like you mean it at 8 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 7 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us

Saturday, March 12

Run, Forest, Run Nothing like a Saturday morning run (maybe jog) to get the blood flowing. Join other Boyd Hill fun runners by the flagpole at the Lake Maggiore Environmental Education Center for just that. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Pete. 9 a.m. stpeteparksrec.org

Spring Cleaning Keep both sides of Gulfport’s scenic Clam Bayou beautiful. Kayaks and walkers welcome at the 2022 Great American CleanUp. Register at either Clam Bayou Nature Park or Perry Bayview Community Park for a morning of community cleaning. Clam Bayou Nature Preserve, 4099 34th Ave. S., St. Pete. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. kpbcares.org

For Mom, For Baby The Gulfport Kiwanis Club offers baby and toddler supplies to expectant mothers and families with children 5 and under at a community baby shower and resource fair. This drive-through event gives mothers a chance to claim backpacks of supplies for infants and toddlers, offers baby health development information, and has raffle giveaways. 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. 12-2 p.m. flkiwanis.org

Rock On Transform a stone into a work of art at this mandala rock painting session. They supply the paint and teach you traditional mandala techniques, so come create a personal treasure. Beach House 5317, 5317 Gulfport Blvd. 1-2:30 p.m. 727-303-0354

Get your Green On! The St. Pete Pier jams out for St. Patrick’s Day at the inaugural ShamROCK Festival. The lineup: Guns & Roses Tribute, The Broken Hearts: a Tom Petty Tribute Band, Irish dancers, and much more. St. Pete Pier, 800 2nd Ave NE, St Petersburg. 1-9 p.m. shamrockfestStPete.com

Remember Jerryanne Gulfport invites friends of Jerryanne Hindman to come remember her life. Hindman passed away in January of this year, but her memory lives on. Enjoy snacks and share memories and light refreshments. Speakers include Muzi Michaels, Roger Bell, and Jennifer Terrana from the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. The Historic Peninsula Inn, 2937 Beach Blvd. S. 3-6 p.m. 727-346-9800

Gay is OK Opposers of the Don’t Say Gay Bill (legislation that will forbid LGBTQ discussion in classrooms) are invited to rally at St. Petersburg City Hall. This is a unified, peaceful protest against anti-gay antics in our state. Michele Rayner, State Representative and candidate for Congress (CD-13) and Caprice Edmond, Pinellas County School Board Member, District 7 will speak. Political signs, rainbow flags, and anything that shows pride are encouraged. St. Petersburg City Hall, 175 5th St. N. St. Pete. 4 p.m. 727-893-7111

Laughs All Around What do you get when you combine a mobster bartender, a funny farmer, and a singing ventriloquist? Loads of laughs. Gulfport Comedy Night features Frank Santorelli, Tim Moffett, and Lesley Smith, a ventriloquist and singer whose best friend is a bird named Shirley. Come by for a fun three-person show. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. 6 p.m. $25. mabramczyk@comcast.net

Sunday, March 13

Museum Sundays Make your weekend historic, for the cost of a ballpark hot dog. The St. Petersburg Museum of History offers $6 admission every Sunday until June with no reservations or pre-purchased tickets required. Just visit the St. Pete Pier and get ready to dive into the timelines and stories of the Sunshine City. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE., St. Pete. 12-5 p.m. $6. historystpete.org

Gulfport Peace, Love and Pride The Gulfport holiday returns after a one-year hiatus. The Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band starts the day with marching band-goodness, then local bands hit the stage. This is a festival based on diversity and LGBTQ+ pride, and the vendors reflect that. Don’t forget rainbow gear! Gulfport Peace, Love and Pride is sponsored by ProSisters Radio, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 online radio station headquartered in Gulfport. They donate their net proceeds to the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. Gulfport Casino & Waterfront, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 12-7 p.m. 727-289-9365

Wedding Bells Tying the knot soon? Tampa Bay Watch and former Gulfport Gecko Queen Jon Ziegler will bring you a wedding show with vendors from all over Tampa Bay. Meet photographers, bridal shop owners, florists, DJs, and everyone you may need for your big day. Spots are limited per hour. Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., St. Pete. 1-5 p.m. 727-867-8166

Wednesday, March 16

Leading Lasses Discover the stories and history of Ireland’s most influential women. Often times, their histories get buried, but this is a chance to learn about the historically important female icons in Irish history, arts, and politics. Join instructor Ruth Kelly at the CEC-Flamingo room and learn all about these powerful women and how they’ve changed the trajectory of Ireland’s history. This is a two-session class, so strap in. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Pete. 10:30 a.m. eckerd.edu/olli