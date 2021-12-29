Things to Do in South Pinellas New Year’s Week

January 31, 2021

A Good Deck For one night, the Historic Manhattan Casino will transform into a gambling casino with professional dealers, a full bar and card games. The rules are simple: 21 and up and no smoking inside. Best of luck! The Historic Manhattan Casino, 642 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. bookthemanhattan.com

Sparklers Fireworks are back in Gulfport for a 2021 New Year’s Eve send off. At a prompt 7 p.m., the city will launch the fireworks from Williams Pier. Watch the night light show from Boca Ciega Bay, the Gulfport Recreation Center and Veterans Park. Park yourself at Caddy’s – or any of the local beach bars – and sip a beer while the crowd goes wild. Downtown Gulfport. 7-7:20 p.m. mygulfport.us

New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31)

Brews for the New Year Gulfport’s Brewery + Eatery knows that New Year’s Eve is best celebrated with brews. The fun runs till 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. There will be champagne toasts, food specials, live music from Lea Braun and the loud declaration of resolutions (but that’s on you.) Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. gulfport-brewing.com

Swing In It’s not a new year in Gulfport without an all-out, swing-dance party in the Casino Ballroom. The 18th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration in Gulfport features dance performances, live swing music, a photo booth and of course, the much-anticipated midnight countdown. Participants are invited to dress in vintage drag – it is still the ‘20s, after all. Hopefully you have the next day off, because this is one party you’ll need to sleep off until next year. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $35. mygulfport.us

Party Like It’s 1995 Toast and cheer with musical hits from 1924 to 2022 by Shannon Magrane & The Magrane Train. Enjoy aerial performances, other entertainment and specialty cocktails – all the way into 2022. Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-3 a.m. $100. floridiansocialclub.live

New Year’s Day ( Saturday, January 1 )

New Moves Reign in the new year with Gulfport’s sandiest stretching class, Moon Landing Yoga. The class, led by The Gabber’s designated Gulfportian of the Year Albert Risemberg, centers around hatha style yoga along the Gulfport Beach shoreline. Love offerings accepted happily. Bring a yoga mat and a water bottle. Gulfport Beach, 5500 Shore Blvd S. – 5600 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10-11:30 a.m. facebook.com/moonlandingyoga

Grab the Mic Join Blueberry Patch Open Mic Night host Dillon Reeder for an evening of live music, poetry and comedy – in a totally candid way. Participants should show up early to ensure a spot on the stage. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 7-11 p.m. $5. blueberrypatch.org

Hair of the Dog Long night? Start the New Year off fresh with brunch at Dog Bar St. Pete. Eat crispy bacon, egg and cheese biscuits and drink special bloody marys for this special day. Bring the pups and recover with friends at Central’s spot for dog people. The Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dogbarstpete.com

Tuesday, January 4

New Year, New Closet Bring up to five items of clothing to the patio area of Gulfport’s Historic Peninsula Inn for a clothing swap with other closet flippers. You can buy $3 vouchers for “must have” garments; organizers encourage additional donations. All proceeds and remaining clothing benefit CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse). The Historic Peninsula Inn, 2937 Beach Blvd., Gulfport S. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. casapinellas.org