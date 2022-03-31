Thursday, March 31

Moon Yoga Class A full moon is a chance for a fresh start. Ring in the new moon cycle with Moon Landing Yoga’s Hatha-style yoga class. Bring your own mat and water bottle and unwind; all yogi experiences welcome. This week the class will set up near the Gulfport Beach bathroom pavilion. Donations appreciated. Led by The Gabber Newspaper’s 2021 Gulfportian of the Year, Albert Risemberg. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd. S. 8 p.m. fb.com/moonlandingyoga

Friday April 1-Sunday, April 3

Book Worms The 39th annual Florida Antiquarian Book Fair stretches across three days at St. Petersburg’s Coliseum. One of the largest independent antiquarian book fairs in America, this year the focus lands on young readers. The theme, ‘The Children’s Hour: Celebrating Books for Young Readers and the People Who Love Them’, will spotlight novels for young adults and children. Fear not, though: all ages can find books, maps, prints, postcards, and anything printed. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Pete. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $1-10. floridaantiquarianbookfair.com

Friday, April 1

Marché Market Check out faux fur and ‘80s records at one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage fleas, open the first weekend of April. Browse furniture, clothing, jewelry and antiques with other treasure hunters. Shop early on Friday for $5 admission. Vintage Marché, 2200 2nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 4-8 p.m. 727-513-6800.

First Friday Art Walk, talk, and browse at Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk. This Friday’s theme is ‘In Plein Sight,’ a night dedicated to artists painting in the great outdoors. The night includes workshops, live painting, and inspiration galore. Downtown Gulfport, Beach Boulevard South. 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com/first-friday-art-walk

Beach Blaze The beach is better with a bonfire. Treasure Island’s 9th Annual Sunset Beach Bonfire will feature a controlled blaze, snacks, drinks, and live music from Charlie Morris and St. Pete Mountain Boys. Sunset Beach Pavilion, 8000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 7:30 p.m. mytreasureisland.org/calendar.php

Saturday, April 2

Old Books, New Reads Swap your new, gently used, and really loved books as part of the 6th Annual Sunlit Literary Festival. Show up the day of with your bounty, or drop off your novels at the Gulfport History Museum during operating hours. GHS invites readers to stick around and read or write in the Chase Park Lawn afterwards. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Hot Rods The American Legion Annual Car Show brings hot rods and vintage vehicles to Treasure Island. The wheels are the draw, but the show will include raffles, vendors, and live music all day long. Want to show off your classic car? Register online. Treasure Island Community Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. fb.com/flsquadron158

Ladies Who Lunch Ready for lunch at the yacht club? The Women’s Ministry of Pass-a-Grille Community Church hosts a Saturday luncheon at Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. Enjoy lunch and talk ministry in the (Florida) spring. Pasadena Yacht & Country Club, 6300 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. 12-3 p.m. $25. 727-360-5508.

Saturday Noon Tunes Looking for a summer tradition? Caddy’s Madeira Beach is the spot for music, drinks, and dancing every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It’s not live music, but a live DJ spins fun tracks, classics, and new music only a few feet from the beach. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-4 p.m. 727-308-7888.

Write Outside The ultimate inspiration: journaling in nature. Join St. Pete Lit, the St. Petersburg Audubon Society, and other writers at Sawgrass Lake Park for a journaling circle in the grass. Draw, write, or sketch while enjoying the natural diversity of St. Petersburg wildlife. Writing and drawing tools provided. Sawgrass Lake Park, 7400 25th St. N., St. Pete. 1 p.m. keepstpetelit.org

Sunday, April 3

Spring Concert Season The New Horizons Band of Gulfport invites music lovers to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom for their first spring concert. The band will play classics, new and old, for a fresh start for April. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 3 p.m. newhorizonsbandgulfport.org

Tuesday, April 5

Swap Threads Is it time for a new look? Bring up to five items of clothing for a clothing swap. Shop racks of lightly used clothing and feel free to swap, buy or straight up donate. For $3, shoppers can purchase instead. Proceeds and remaining clothing benefit CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse). Russian American Club of St. Petersburg, Florida, 2920 Beach Blvd. S. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. mygulfport.us/recreation/calendar-of-events

Thursday, April 7

Chris and Tommy Join Funky Flamingo owner Anita McLaughlin in remembering the shop’s original owners, married couple Christopher Clark and Thomas Goodall, who passed away within months of each other in 2021. Bring happy memories, sad moments, and love for this family. Snacks and light refreshments. Funky Flamingo, 1418 58th St. 2-5 p.m. fb.com/funkyflamingogpfl