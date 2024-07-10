The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Why Visit Winter Garden? Here are Five Reasons

by Cathy Salustri

Mosaic tiles that create citrus crate labels inlaid in a fountain in Winter Garden
Winter Garden has a bustling downtown and hidden nods to its citrus heritage — if you know where to look. 
Photo by Cathy Salustri

When it comes to Central Florida, Orlando’s sort of the superstar. Everyone, it seems, thinks of Orlando when you say Central Florida. Or Walt Disney World. Or… well, you get the idea.

But Walt Disney World isn’t part of Orlando, and Central Florida is so much more than Orlando. 

a sign reading "Welcome to Winter Garden"
Winter Garden’s become a vibrant community about an hour outside Orlando.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Winter Garden Is Not Orlando

Winter Garden, for example, gets lumped in with Orlando.

They may be part of the same county (Orange), but Winter Garden has a personality all its own.

People at a food hall in Winter Garden
The Plant Street Market is dog-friendly, home to Michelin-starred Norigami, and has something for every taste.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

A few years ago, my podcast co-host, Rick Kilby, suggested I try Plant Street Market. The pizza at Michael Ali’s underpromised and overdelivered.

The next day I went back for sushi at Bento Sushi and Poke, and we drove around the area. 

Turns out, Winter Garden is delightful. So much so that a few weeks ago, I spent the day immersing myself in its downtown. 

a man showing a map
From Bikes and Blades inside Killarney Station, it’s about a half-hour pedal to Winter Garden. 
Photo by Cathy Salustri

From Killarney to Winter Garden

For June, the weather was mild, so instead of parking in Winter Garden, we parked at Killarney Station.

We hopped on two bikes from Bikes and Blades, and pedaled the West Orange Bike Trail to downtown Winter Garden.

The 40-minute ride took us across a former railroad bridge, under trees, and past a nature preserve before we arrived in downtown Winter Garden.

New homes faced the trail rather than the street, with a long sidewalk running parallel to the trail. 

an interpretive sign for a pollinator garden along the West Orange Bike Trail
Orange County created a pollinator garden along the West Orange Bike Trail.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

We stopped and walked the circular path at a pollinator garden, created by Orange County, and watched the butterflies flit from one flower to the next.

a fuchsia flower in a pollinator garden along the West Orange Bike Trail near Winter Garden
Along the West Orange Bike Trail, there’s a small pollinator garden where you can watch butterflies at work.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

And, of course, we saw a rhinoceros. No, not a real one — a statue of one, tucked away in forested lot along the trail.

Trees shaded almost the entire ride, and more than one park tempted us to stop and wander, but lunch approached, and Plant Street Market beckoned.

A rhino statue along the West Orange Bike Trail
This horny fellow made us do a double take.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Winter Garden’s Historic District

Downtown Winter Garden bustles with families and couples, arriving both on bike and by car. The vibe is definitely “small town”, although more than 45,000 people call the city home.

The downtown’s part of the Winter Garden Historic District, which has historic buildings dating to the early 20th century (Winter Garden incorporated in 1903).

Henry Plant’s railroad ultimately gave way to the Atlantic Coast Line, which had a stop in Winter Garden. Plant’s thumbprint remains here, as it does much of central and southwest Florida. 

Before ordering Hunger Street Tacos for a late lunch, we took time to meander through the downtown.

Specifically, the museums (although mom-and-pop storefronts abound here, our bikes wouldn’t support us supporting too many Winter Garden gift shops) and Centennial Plaza.

A fountain on the main street for Winter Garden
The fountain in Centennial Plaza adds to the downtown’s appeal.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Winter Garden’s Centennial Plaza

Massive vines wind their way up the pillars of the gazebo in the middle of Plant Street, and they intertwine to form a flowering canopy that shades the people relaxing underneath it.

A fountain adds to the calming effect, and the traffic on either side of the plaza turns into a soft murmur.

It’s an oasis inside the downtown, a miniature park where kids and adults play and relax.

By the fountain, under the flowering vines, the duende of the downtown has an almost tangible pull.

Vines supporting a flowering canopy near the fountain in downtown Winter Garden
The flowering vines form a natural roof over the gazebo, offering a shady break in the middle of downtown Winter Garden.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

 Things To Do in Winter Garden

  • The West Orange Bike Trail is part of Orange County’s aggressive bike trails program.
    • You’ll find a pollinator garden, an ice cream shop, plenty of shelter, and, on certain days, a farmer’s market all along the trail between Killarney and Winter Garden.
  • Plant Street Market has something for every palate, including the Michelin Star-rated Norigami. Yes, a Michelin Star. In a food hall. 
  • Relax by the fountain in the middle of Plant Street entices everyone to sit a spell. Flowering vines form a thick canopied roof, keeping the seating area cool.
    • The fountain itself pays homage to the area’s citrus industry; look closely and you’ll see mosaics of citrus crate packing labels inlaid in the base.
  • Tour the Central Florida Railroad Museum. If you heart railroads, don’t miss this homage to Florida’s railway history.
    • The railroad so changed this area that Plant Street bears the name of one of two largest railroad robber barons in Florida. 
  • The Heritage Museum takes a more ecumenical look at the area’s history. In addition to the area’s citrus history, this small museum explores the people who made Winter Garden what it is today. It also acknowledges Black history of the area, and segregation, something often missing in small (and large) history museums in the South.

A vegan street taco at Plant Street Market in Winter Garden
Hunger Street Tacos dished up a delicious vegan street taco, but they have plenty of options for omnivores, too.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Visit Winter Garden

Winter Garden’s roughly 90 minutes from Tampa Bay, depending on where you live. For more information, visit downtownwg.com.

Disclosure: Bikes and Blades provided the bike rentals at no cost to The Gabber Newspaper. The newspaper paid for everything else.

