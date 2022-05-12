Things to do: May 12-19

Thursday, May 12

It’s Poetry at The Dalí night this Thursday. This ongoing poetry reading series features St. Petersburg’s Poet Laureate, Helen Pruitt Wallace. She’s accompanied by several other local poets and their words. Stick around for a Q&A with the writers, including Wallace. The Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd, St Pete. 6 p.m. thedali.org

Friday, May 13

Israel at Your Doorstep Enjoy a Erev Shabbat service at Temple Beth-El. The St. Pete temple will host a couple Shlichim guests from the “Israel at Your Doorstep” project. Hear from emissaries as they provide a living connection to Israel and discuss Israeli heritage, Jewish social activism, and speak on faith and culture in the community. Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 727-347-6136

Watch Out for Wanda Wanda Sykes brings her one-woman comedy act to St. Petersburg’s Mahaffey Theater. Enjoy a night of the comic, writer, actor, and producer’s words from the stage. Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St. S., St. Pete. 7:30 p.m. $45-60. 727-300-2000

Saturday, May 14

Sea Turtle Season means more than just turning off the lights on the beach. This Madeira Beach Sea Turtle Nesting Season Expo explains how anybody can help the turtles, at a seminar and Q&A section. This expo is put together by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Trash Pirates of Madeira, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and other community partners. Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m. timbchamber.org

Rock Around the Clock Treasure Island is throwing the local’s favorite block party downtown, around the city clock tower. The Black Honkeys and Chris Maning will play all night, and walking distance restaurants have agreed to stay open for the fun. Treasure Island City Hall Auditorium, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island. 6 p.m. mytreasureisland.org

Sunday, May 15

Patch Poets Enjoy a lazy literary Afternoon at the Blueberry Patch with Gulfport poet Jude Bagatti. Bagatti will take over the patch stage and present her photography-inspired poetry and her poetry inspired photography. Hosted by The Ink Tank, but you can give a donation at the door. Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S. 3-6 p.m. $5. Blueberrypatch.org

Smooth Criminal Upgrade your smoothies with more than just protein powder. Replenish Thyself in St. Pete is holding a smoothie-making class using GLOW Sea Moss. Practice techniques, discuss health benefits and just generally up your smoothie game. Class includes three different recipes. Replenish Thyself, 4357 1st Ave. N., St. Pete. 4:15 p.m. $10. jessica@replenishthyself.com

Monday, May 16

May Democrats Hear from your local leaders, and meet fellow Democrats outside on Gulfport’s beach as part of this month’s Gulfport Democrats Club. This week’s guest is Ray Tampa, President of the St. Petersburg NAACP. Ray spent 33 years as an educator and is known for his weekly political columns in The Bulletin News. Meet Tampa, talk politics (big and small), and more. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Morning Walks Rabbi Jenn Mangold is leading morning walkers through Sawgrass Lake Park on the third Tuesday of each month. This Thursday, start your morning at Sawgrass Lake Park. Sawgrass Lake Park, 7400 25th St. N., St. Pete. 9 a.m. templebeth-el.com/tbewalks; 727-347-6136

Pitch Perfect Pitch Night is St. Pete’s version of shark tank, hosted by St. Pete Greenhouse. Local startups are given the opportunity to approach a judges panel and win $5,000 for their idea. Plus, the audience picks a $500 winner of their own. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. stpetegreenhouse.com

Sounding Off Join the vibrational sound wave. For a donation of $11-33 (your choice) join other spiritual beings as they play sound bowls to relieve pain, strengthen immunity, and focus. Bring a blanket, pillow, eye mask, or anything you need to feel comfortable. The Centre SPB, 7525 Blind Pass Road. 6:30 p.m. $11-33. thecentrespb.com

Wednesday, May 18

Bike Ride of Silence Take an evening ride with a purpose. The St. Pete Bicycle Club hosts a Ride of Silence to remember the many cyclists injured or killed in vehicle crashes in Florida. This is an easygoing 10-mile bike ride. North Shore Park, 901 North Shore Dr. NE., St. Pete. 7 p.m. meetup.com

Meet the Authors Get into the mind of Tampa Bay author David Sanchez as he discusses his new Florida-based novel, “All Day is a Long Time” at Coastal Creative. His debut book is a discovery of self and Florida’s drug issues as related to his flawed characters. Who better to interview Sanchez than award-winning Florida author Kristen Arnett? Arnett is known for her biting queer novels set in her home of Central Florida. Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S. St., St. Pete. 7 p.m. $5. coastalcreativetv.com