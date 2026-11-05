Things To Do Nov. 5-12 in Gulfport, St. Pete

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Gulfport Veterans Parade, Flip Flop Bar Hop, and Labyrinth Lights at the Gulfport History Museum: Here’s your weekly list of things to do in South Pinellas Nov. 5-12.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Trivia Night Test your knowledge of pop culture, history, science, music, and art with trivia host Max Blowers. Explore the galleries for a special clue, and enjoy food and drinks from Café Clementine. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $21; includes Art After Dark admission. mfastpete.org, 727-896-2667.

Friday, Nov. 6

*Sponsored Event* Labyrinth Lights Step into an evening of light, music, and movement at Labyrinth Lights, part of Gulfport’s TimeWeaving celebration. Dancers in illuminated wings and costumes will perform alongside live musicians beside a glowing, candlelit pine-needle labyrinth. Guests are invited to join the dance and bring their own glow accessories. The event coincides with Gulfport’s First Friday ArtWalk. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org, 413-522-0811.

Remembering Dolly: Charity Drag Bingo Break out the pink and the big hair for Allendale’s monthly charity drag bingo with Chatty Patty and Friends. November’s “Remembering Dolly” event benefits Celebrate Outreach, which supports people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Play 10 games for $10; additional donations are welcome. This is a fabulous Dolly Parton-themed drag bingo, baby. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road, St. Petersburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. chattypattybingo.com, 727-527-6694.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Train Show & Sale Browse model trains, hobbies, and collectibles from vendors at the Regal Railways Model Train Show. Kids can watch a running train layout, and lunch will be available for purchase. St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $6 for adults, free for kids. 727-244-1341.

St. Pete Yoga Fest Stretch out by the bay at St. Pete Yoga Fest, an all-day celebration of yoga and wellness with live music, speakers, and more than 35 local vendors. Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. stpeteyogafest.com, 727-426-3071.

Flip Flop Bar Hop Slip on your flip-flops and spend the day bar-hopping around St. Pete Beach to support the Egypt Shrine Ladies Program. Registration includes a T-shirt, swag bag, poker card, drink specials, discounted parking, and trolley transportation, with stops including Harry’s Beach Bar, Rum Runners, Crabby Bill’s, The Drunken Clam, and Undertow Beach Bar. Sirata Beach Resort, 5300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $55. events.ticketleap.com, ladies@egyptshriners.com.

Steeped in Sunshine Day Celebrate Florida’s art, stories, and scenery during this free, daylong event at Soft Water Gallery. Take an artist-guided trolley tour of local murals, help create a collaborative piece with muralist Tiff Urquhart, and hear readings and storytelling from author Paul Wilborn and actress Eugenie Bondurant. Soft Water Gallery, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. softwatergallery.com, 727-318-3223.

*Sponsored Event* Art in the Auditorium Shop work from more than 15 artists at Art in the Auditorium at Town Shores in Gulfport! Expect watercolors, stained glass, photography, crocheted items, pickleball accessories, beach bags, puzzles, novels, and more. Concessions will be available in the lounge, including grilled hot dogs, chili dogs, chili, baked beans, ice cream, chips, soda, and water. Town Shores, 3210 59th St. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-345-9491.

Redington Beach Wine & Food Gala Sip, snack, and support the Redington Beach Scholarship Fund with wine, beer, local bites, and live music by Magic. The adults-only evening also features a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a complimentary photo booth. Friendship Park, 164th Avenue, Redington Beach. 6-10 p.m. $60. info@rpboa.com, 513-240-2283.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Corey Avenue Sunday Market Spend Sunday shopping local at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market, featuring fresh produce, handmade goods, small businesses, and live music. Stick around to explore Corey Avenue’s shops, restaurants, and neighborhood favorites. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, October-May. floridapenguinproductions. com , 727-415-6969.

Gulfport Heroes Weekend Honor the people who have served at Gulfport’s annual Veterans Parade. The community will gather along Beach Boulevard for a patriotic procession through the Downtown Waterfront District celebrating local veterans and their service. Downtown Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. 11 a.m.-noon. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1118.

Indie Flea St. Pete’s Indie Flea is launching a brand-new market series at Campbell Park. Expect fun vendors, thrifting, and food trucks. Campbell Park, 601 14th St. S., St. Petersburg. Noon-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

RISE! The Rock Musical Experience scenes and songs from RISE!, a new rock musical inspired by the true stories of the Kashariyot — young Jewish women who disguised themselves and carried food, messages, and weapons through Nazi-occupied Europe to support resistance movements. A discussion with writer and composer Joshua Hershfield and a dessert reception follow the performance. ASL interpretation will be provided. The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 Fifth St. S., St. Petersburg. 2-4 p.m. $15. thefhm.org, 727-820-0100.

*Sponsored Event* Salute to Service Honor those who serve and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with live music by Laurie Loyst & Encore IV and guest speaker retired USAF Gen. Mike Minihan. Suggested donations are $20 for reserved seating or $10 for lawn seating; bring your own chair for the lawn. Veterans, military, and first responders receive 50% off! Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 305. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St Pete Beach. 3-5 p.m. stpetebeach.org, 727-367-2735.

Monday, Nov. 9

Jake’s Monday Comedy Show Kick off the week with local stand-up at Sunshine City Comedy Club. Jake Polin hosts a weekly showcase featuring Tampa Bay comedians. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8:30-10 p.m. $10. sunshinecitycomedyclub.com, 727-435-0327.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Picnic Honor local veterans at a free community picnic hosted by the Gulfport Senior Foundation and American Legion Post 125. Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, meet your neighbors, and attend the unveiling of the new paver ribbon at Gulfport Veterans Park. Gulfport Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. distinctlygulfport.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Helping Your Orchids Look Their Best Join the Florida West Coast Orchid Society for a presentation by Corinne Arnold on keeping your orchids healthy and beautiful. Beginners can learn basic repotting with Bret Ullery at 6 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. parnold3@tampabay.rr.com. 727-475-0750.

Zee’s Barbeque Fall Night Market Shop from more than 30 local vendors, grab some barbecue, and support Friends of Strays at this fall night market. Bring your pup along for the fun! Foodie Labs, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m instagram.com/zeesbarbeque, 727-238-5063.

Happy Hour with the Historian: Tampa Bay’s Criminal Underworld Did Al Capone have a house in St. Petersburg? Author Scott Deitche explores Tampa Bay’s organized crime history and its ties to the Sunshine City. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $7-$15. historystpete.org, 727-894-1052.

Native Plants Learn which native plants can thrive in your yard at this Thursday night class. IFAS Extension Agent Steve Robinson discusses Pinellas County’s native plants, soils, and climate, with practical advice for local gardeners. Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. boydhillpreserve.com, 727-893-7326.

Looking for more things to do Nov. 5 -12 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.