Things To Do Oct. 1-8 in St. Pete, Gulfport

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A Gulfport 5k, the Corey Avenue Craft Festival, and Janis Joplin at American Stage; Here’s your weekly list of things to do October 1-8 in South Pinellas.

Through Sunday, Oct. 11

A Night With Janis Joplin Rock out with American Stage’s A Night With Janis Joplin, a musical celebration of the legendary Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The show features Joplin’s iconic songs alongside the music of the women who inspired her. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 11. Weds.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20-100. americanstage.org, 727-823-7529.

Thursday, Oct. 1

DanceHall Fit Want to dance? Turn up the energy with a dance-fitness workout designed to burn calories, tone your body, and leave you feeling energized. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3:30 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1231.

Chickee Hut Grand Opening Town Shores residents can celebrate the opening of the new palm-thatched chickee hut at Manatee Park with live music from Gulfport’s Greg Woodruff Duo, featuring folk, classic rock, blues, and original songs. Bring a chair! Limited seating and tables will be available. Resident ID tags are required. No dogs. Town Shores, 3210 59th St. S., Gulfport. 4-7 p.m. townshorescommunity.com.

Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting You have a new wellness spot on the beach. Celebrate Flow State Medical & Wellness with the Pinellas Beaches Chamber at an evening ribbon-cutting and open house, featuring cocktails, mocktails, light bites, and raffles. Flow State Medical & Wellness, 16701 Gulf Blvd., Unit D, North Redington Beach. 5 p.m. flowstatemedical.com, 727-238-9567.

Friday, Oct. 2 DRV Gallery 5-Year Anniversary & Season Reopening Celebrate five years of DRV Gallery with the opening of the FIVE exhibition, featuring Tampa Bay artists interpreting the theme in their own way. The evening features live music, complimentary refreshments, raffles, a People’s Choice Award, and previews of upcoming workshops, concerts, and special events. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5:30-8:30 p.m. drvgallery.com, 727-382-7004. Saturday, Oct. 3-Sunday, Oct. 4 Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival Stroll Corey Avenue for a weekend of handmade art, crafts, jewelry, décor, and more from local and visiting makers. The outdoor festival is family- and pet-friendly, with plenty of shops and restaurants along Corey Avenue to explore along the way. Corey Avenue, 363 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. sikpromotions.com.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Gulfport Community 5K Run/Walk Lace up for a scenic 3.1-mile run or walk through Gulfport’s waterfront neighborhoods. Proceeds benefit the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa, which provides holiday gifts to local children. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-10 a.m. 5K registration, $17; 1-mile event is free. runsignup.com.

Trash Pirates Monthly Clean-Up Help keep Madeira Beach beautiful with the Trash Pirates’ monthly community cleanup. Cleanup supplies are provided, but feel free to bring reusable gloves, grabbers, buckets, and a water bottle if you have them. Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-392-0665.

St. Pete on Foot Take a walk through St. Petersburg’s past with the St. Petersburg Museum of History. This guided downtown tour explores local landmarks and stories, from Central Avenue and City Hall to Straub Park and Maas Brothers’ Sunshine Corner. Wear comfortable shoes! St. Petersburg Museum of History, 355 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 9-11 a.m. historystpete.org, 727-894-1052.

Blessing of the Animals Celebrate St. Francis Day with an outdoor pet blessing at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. Meet adoptable dogs from Compassion Kind Foundation, rescued birds from George C. McGough Nature Park, and the Waggin’ for Wellness Holistic Dog Food Truck. Enjoy coffee, donuts, pet treats, and a 50/50 raffle, too. St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 3747 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 10-11:30 a.m. stbartsinstpete.org, 727-867-7015.

FloridaRAMA Gets Paranormal Step into a spooky new immersive experience at FloridaRAMA, blending local art, Victorian Gothic style, theatrical effects, and paranormal chills. Created with Florida artist Cody Meacham, this PG-13 experience explores a mysterious world of relics, lore, and the supernatural. Included with general admission. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Opens Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. floridarama.art, 850-896-1639.

Florida Native Plant Walk Walk through Sunken Gardens’ Pollinator Garden with Education Director Jennifer Tyson as she highlights native plants and explains how they support bees, butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. Free with garden admission or membership; no registration is required, though space is limited. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. sunkengardens.org, 727-551-3102.

Piertoberfest Raise a stein! It’s the St. Pete Pier’s fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration. The all-day event features live music from The Apple Strudel Oktoberfest Band, German beer and food, traditional dancers, a DJ, stein-hoisting contests, and Bavarian games. Family Park at the St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. stpetepier.org.

Resource Fair Mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a free health and resource fair hosted by the Pinellas Coalition to End Domestic Violence. Connect with local organizations, learn about available resources, and find support in a welcoming setting. Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 4200 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. pinellascoalitiontoenddv.com, 727-403-0708.

Sunday, Oct. 4 Pints & Pilates Start your Sunday with a mat Pilates class led by Lexi Wolf, then stick around for a pint of “Purple Rain,” Grand Central Brewhouse’s ube-mango sour created to support CASA Pinellas. A $15 donation to CASA is appreciated, and raffle baskets and prizes from local businesses will follow the class. Bring your own yoga mat and wear purple! Grand Central Brewhouse, 2340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $15 donation suggested. casapinellas.org, 727-202-6071. Gulfport Vintage Flea Vintage lovers, get ready! Hunt for vintage finds and one-of-a-kind treasures at WonderWorks Gulfport’s Vintage Flea. WonderWorks, 5314 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. wonderworksgulfport.com, 727-266-5858. Tuesday, Oct. 6 National Night Out Meet local law enforcement and neighbors at Madeira Beach’s National Night Out. The evening features Touch-A-Truck vehicles, K-9 demonstrations, forensic science activities, local vendors, community booths, and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on hand to answer questions. Merch will be available while supplies last. R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 5-7 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-392-0665.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

What’s on Your Mind? Stop by for a casual conversation with Gulfport Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw and share questions, concerns, or ideas about the community. Talks take place at WonderWorks on the first Wednesday of each month. WonderWorks, 5314 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 2-3 p.m. mshaw@mygulfport.us, 727-826-7311.

Oktoberfest at The Ale and the Witch Raise a stein for Oktoberfest at The Ale and the Witch. Enjoy Warsteiner beer, German food from Southern Coastal Table, and the bar’s weekly Witchgrass jam, which is open to bluegrass musicians and listeners. The Ale and the Witch, 111 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 5:30-10 p.m. thealeandthewitch.com.

Thursday, Oct.8

Orchid Meeting Learn a new way to care for orchids as Mark Margolis presents “The PET Method of Growing Your Orchids,” with plants available for purchase. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. A beginner class on FWCOS membership. 6 p.m., Main meeting, 6:45 p.m. fwcos.org, 727-475-0750.

Looking for more things to do Oct. 1-8 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.