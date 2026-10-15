Things To Do Oct. 15-22 in Gulfport, St. Pete

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Gulfport Time Capsule Opening, Good Folk Fest, and a Bonsai Class: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Oct. 15-22 in Pinellas.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Open Mic Poetry at Gulfport Library Join Gulfport Poet Laureate Christa Fairbrother for a monthly evening of poetry. Bring a poem to share or simply come listen; donations benefit the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-7 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportlibraryfl, 727-893-1074.

Pups & Pilates Stretch, strengthen, and sneak in some puppy cuddles at Pups & Pilates. Pet Pal Animal Shelter and BODYBAR Pilates host a beginner-friendly mat class with adoptable pups joining the fun. Bring a mat and get ready to move. Dog Bar St. Pete, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. petpalanimalshelter.com, 727-328-7738.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Team Edward or Team Jacob? Revisit Bella’s vampire-werewolf love triangle as part of The Beach Theatre’s Thursday Twilight screenings throughout October. The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15; members $12. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Friday, Oct. 16

Gulfport Millennium Time Capsule Opening Gulfport is digging up a piece of its past — literally. See what residents tucked inside a time capsule on New Year’s Eve 1999, hear from Gulfport elders, and walk a luminary labyrinth inspired by the city’s Millennium Celebration. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30-7 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org, 727-201-8687.

Flicks & Food Trucks Bring a blanket, grab dinner from a food truck, and settle in for a free waterfront screening of Wicked: For Good at the St. Pete Pier. Family Park at the St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 7:30-9 p.m. stpetepier.org, 813-464-1657.

Unprompted: A Live Comedy Game Show — Halloween Special Three comedians walk in with zero preparation and absolutely no clue what’s coming next. “Unprompted” throws them into Halloween-themed chaos inspired by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Spitfire Comedy House, 1920 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9-10 p.m. $15. spitfirecomedy.com, 727-329-6290.

Saturday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 18

Neptune Grill Weekend Breakfast Start the weekend on the waterfront with breakfast at Neptune Grill. The Gulfport favorite now serves Saturday and Sunday breakfast with omelets, Benedicts, waffles, and more, plus mimosas and Bloody Marys from the full patio bar. Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Saturdays and Sundays starting at 8 a.m. neptunegrillgulfport.com, 727-623-4823.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Free Trees Get down with free trees at Gulfport’s Free Community Tree Giveaway! Snag a tree and help boost the city’s canopy. Gulfport residents must bring an ID or a water bill. Clymer Park, 23rd Ave. S. & Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1118.

Gulfport Yard Sale Spend Saturday morning browsing a large variety of items at the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport’s yard sale. Everyone is welcome! Interested in being a vendor? Text the number below for details. First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-noon. fumcgulfport.org, 352-263-9890.

Grandma Rocks Is it ever too late for a second chance at love? SAGES Theater’s Grandma Rocks follows a widow who reconnects with a sweetheart she hasn’t seen in 50 years. Reservations are required to guarantee seating. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2-3 p.m.; doors at 1 p.m. mytbtickets.com, 727-202-2302.

Fourth Annual Pups & Pumpkins Fundraiser Bring your pup out for a fall fundraiser benefiting Safe Paws Rescue. The evening includes a dog costume contest, a silent auction, a photo booth, pup treats, live music, and plenty of chances to support rescue dogs. The costume contest starts at 7 p.m. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 3dbrewing.com, 727-495-6002.

Gulfport Artist Talk Hear oil painter Debra Vivi Steinfeld discuss her two-year journey of artistic growth during a special artist talk at Brenda McMahon Gallery. The seated conversation runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and the gallery stays open afterward for Gulfport’s Night Market. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., #104, Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. brendamcmahongallery.com, 727-454-0453.

Good Folk Fest Dance, drink, and do some good at Creative Clay’s Good Folk Fest. The fundraiser features live blues from the Betty Fox Band, an art auction, shuffleboard, food trucks, a full bar, and alternative beverages, with proceeds benefiting Creative Clay. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. creativeclay.org, 727-709-3928.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday Market at USF Spend Sunday shopping from local vendors, browsing art, grabbing bites, and enjoying live music at USF’s downtown St. Petersburg campus. The open-air market is family-friendly and pet-friendly. USF St. Petersburg Campus, 104 Seventh Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. stpeteissupercool.com, 727-873-7748.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Bonsai & Brews Sip a beach brew while creating your own bonsai tree at Mastry’s Brewing Co. Thunderstruck Bonsai will guide guests through the basics of bonsai design, and everyone takes home their finished living creation. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. facebook.com/mastrysbrewingco, 727-202-8045.

Fangs: A Staged Reading Meet the in-laws from hell. Fangs follows a sweet Midwesterner preparing to marry a centuries-old vampire, but first he has to survive meeting her family. The 90-minute vampire farce uses the supernatural to riff on interfaith marriage, family expectations, and what it means to fully accept someone outside your own world. The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $10-14. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Senior Resource Mini-Expo Get help navigating services and resources for seniors at the Gulfport Senior Center’s Senior Resource Mini-Expo. Representatives can assist with Medicare and Medicaid, food assistance, senior housing, primary care, transportation, caption phones, real estate, advance planning, and more. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a,m,-12 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-5657.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Conversations with the Mayor: Luncheon Edition Grab lunch and chat with Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks during this informal community gathering. Residents can hear about current city initiatives, ask questions, share concerns, and discuss issues affecting Madeira Beach. Dockside Dave’s, 14701 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-1 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-321-9951.

Fall Festival at Lida’s Jungle Lida’s Jungle, St. Petersburg’s jungle-themed plant shop, is having an autumn moment. The Fall Festival features Franca’s Pizza, a live ceramics demo, $5 pumpkin carving, 50% off select plants, and rare-plant raffles. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. lidasjungle.com.

Haunted Gulfport Ghost Tour Gulfport has more ghosts than just the one at the Peninsula Inn. Follow a costumed spirit through town for a 90-minute walking tour based on Deborah Frethem’s research into Gulfport’s haunted history, with proceeds supporting Gulfport Arts & Heritage. Advance registration is recommended; the tour is free for members. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-9:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687.

Looking for more things to do Oct. 15-22 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.