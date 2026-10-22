Things To Do Oct. 22-29 in Gulfport, St. Pete

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Halloween on Central, Barktoberfest, and a chili cook off; Here’s your list of things to do Oct. 22-20 in Pinellas.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Conversations with the Mayor: Luncheon Edition Grab lunch and chat with Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks during this informal community gathering. Residents can hear about current city initiatives, ask questions, share concerns, and discuss issues affecting Madeira Beach. Dockside Dave’s, 14701 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-1 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-321-9951.

Fall Festival at Lida’s Jungle Lida’s Jungle, St. Petersburg’s jungle-themed plant shop, is having an autumn moment. The Fall Festival features Franca’s Pizza, a live ceramics demo, $5 pumpkin carving, 50% off select plants, and rare-plant raffles. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. lidasjungle.com.

SAVOR the Bay LUMA at SkyBeach Resort hosts a four-course Mediterranean dinner as part of the SAVOR the Bay Chef Series. Guests must be 21 or older. LUMA at SkyBeach Resort, 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane S., St. Petersburg 7-10 p.m. $65 per person. lumastpete.com, 727-206-5862.

Haunted Gulfport Ghost Tour Gulfport has more ghosts than just the one at the Peninsula Inn. Follow a costumed spirit through town for a 90-minute walking tour based on Deborah Frethem’s research into Gulfport’s haunted history, with proceeds supporting Gulfport Arts & Heritage. Advance registration is recommended; the tour is free for members. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-9:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687.

Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25

John’s Pass Seafood Festival Spend the weekend at John’s Pass for three days of fresh Gulf seafood, live music, arts and crafts, local shopping, drinks, and family-friendly fun. Friday includes trick-or-treating for kids, and Saturday brings a costume contest and block party with cash prizes. Festival shuttles run from Madeira Beach City Hall throughout the weekend. John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Fri., Oct. 23, 12-9 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov, 727-391-9951.

Saturday, Oct. 24

All Treats, No Tricks Dog Food Giveaway Friends of Strays is giving away free dog food while supplies last. Each household can receive dry dog food plus several cans of wet food, and no registration is required. Guests can drive, walk, or bike up; drivers should stay in their vehicles to keep the line moving. 3055 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9-10 a.m. friendsofstrays.org, 727-522-6566.

*Sponsored Event* St. Pete Plant Sale Looking for some yard inspo? Shop a variety of plants, pots, yard art, gently used tools, and even Halloween decorations. Garden Club Of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. gardenclubstpetersburg.org, 727-381-8920.

Clam Bayou Environmental History Walking Tour Explore the natural and environmental history of Clam Bayou on this guided walking tour with Gulfport Arts & Heritage. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes; registration is required, and space is limited to 25 people. Gulfport Municipal Marina, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. 9:30-11 a.m. $15; free for Gulfport Arts & Heritage members. gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org, 727-201-8687.

Cats & Mats Yoga Stretch, flow, and try not to get emotionally attached to every single cat in the room. (Or do—they need homes!) This all-levels yoga class pairs movement with adoptable kitties roaming freely. Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Friends of Strays — Cat Box Community Room, 3015 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10-11 a.m. $25. friendsofstrays.org, 727-522-6566.

20th Annual Autumn Harvest Festival Find a little fall in Florida with hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and crafts at Boyd Hill’s Pioneer Settlement. Enjoy live music, food, and local vendors surrounded by nature. Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. stpeteparksrec.org, 727-893-7326.

St. Pete Pier Costumed Dog Parade Dress up your pup and hit the Pier for an evening of Halloween fun, costumes, and canine chaos. Registered dogs can compete for prizes, including Best Human & Pet Duo, Most Original Pet Costume, and People’s Choice. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. The Pier’s pumpkin patch will also be open. Family Park at the St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 4-8 p.m.; parade at 6 p.m. $20. stpetepier.org.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Barktoberfest Bring your pup out for Treasure Island’s annual Barktoberfest, held in memory of Whitney Shenkman. The pet-friendly afternoon includes a dog costume contest, a DJ, pet adoptions, vendors, giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase. John Morroni Dog Park at Rosselli Park, 11650 Capri Circle S., Treasure Island. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. mytreasureisland.org, 727-547-4575.

Halloween on Central St. Petersburg is shutting down 22 blocks of Central Avenue for one massive Halloween celebration. Expect costumes, live music, local vendors, family activities, food, drinks, and plenty of St. Petersburg chaos along the car-free route. Central Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 31st Street, St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. halloweenoncentral.com, 727-828-7006.

Halloween on Central Monster Jeep Rally Check out a lineup of scary-good, decked-out Jeeps during the free Monster Jeep Rally at Imagine Museum’s Halloween on Central celebration. The family-friendly event features a Jeep show outside the museum, and museum admission is free for children 6 and younger. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. $5. imaginemuseum.com, 727-300-1700.

Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off Bring the kids in costume for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, games, an inflatable slide, hot dogs, and plenty of chili tasting. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 3-5 p.m. fpcstpete.com, 727-822-2031.

Smoothie Chat Learn how to build a better smoothie at this interactive wellness chat with Replenish Thyself, then sample three different smoothie combinations. Replenish Thyself, 4357 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 5-6 p.m. $7. replenishthyself.com, 904-253-7144.

Monday, Oct. 26

Got It! Head to the Gulfport Senior Center for an easy-to-learn card game with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Got It! is designed to be simple, social, and fun. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-5657.

Full Moon Yoga It’s a full moon, which means Gulfport is doing yoga. All skill levels are welcome, including first-timers. Bring water, a large beach towel or small sheet, and an open mind. Class is canceled if it rains. Gulfport Beach Waterfront Park, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-9:15 p.m. Donations welcome. facebook.com/moonlandingyoga.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Hong Kong Mahjong Point Night Ready to level up your mahjong game? Red Eye Mahjong hosts a point night for players who already know the basics and want to learn competitive scoring, with results tracked live throughout the evening. Come early for a “How to Play with Points” lesson at 6:30 p.m.; no equipment is needed. Lost & Found, 2420 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m.; lesson at 6:30 p.m. luma.com, 727-289-4204.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) Classic horror hits the big screen with George A. Romero’s original zombie thriller, Night of the Living Dead. The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.; doors at 6:30 p.m. $15 general admission; $12 for Beach Theatre members. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Buzz Brain Trivia Night They finally did it—trivia is on at Gulfport Brewery. Grab a beer, bring your smartest friends, and see who actually knows anything. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd., Gulfport. 7-9 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportbrewery, 727-954-4109.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Art After Dark: Spooky Edition See the MFA after hours with a Halloween twist. Explore eerie docent-led tours focused on the collection’s darker stories, plus trick-or-treating, hands-on art activities, and a costume contest. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $16; free for MFA members and youth 17 and younger. mfastpete.org, 727-896-2667.

Looking for more things to do Oct. 22-29 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.