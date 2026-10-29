Things To Do Oct. 29-Nov. 5 in Gulfport, St. Pete

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Gulfport Witches Walk, Halloween Fest, and Tuesday Scrappy Hour: Here’s your weekly list of things to do Oct. 29-Nov. 5 in Pinellas.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Art After Dark: Spooky Edition See the MFA after hours with a Halloween twist. Explore eerie docent-led tours focused on the collection’s darker stories, plus trick-or-treating, hands-on art activities, and a costume contest. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $16; free for MFA members and youth 17 and younger. mfastpete.org, 727-896-2667.

Bikes For Christ 10-Year Celebration Mixer Celebrate a decade of Bikes For Christ providing transportation to people in need at this free mixer hosted with the Pinellas Beaches Chamber. Meet community members, learn about the organization’s mission, and enjoy finger foods and a complimentary drink. Caddy’s Indian Shores, 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 5-6:30 p.m. pinellasbeacheschamber.org, 727-360-4121.

Friday, Oct. 30

Fourth Annual Farm-O-Ween Put on your costume and kick off Halloween weekend at St. Pete Youth Farm. Brave the tunnel of terror, enjoy free food and candy, and join games and activities for all ages at this free, family-friendly celebration. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-8:30 p.m. stpeteyouthfarm.org, 727-565-3930.

Halloween Fest at USF St. Petersburg Celebrate spooky season with trunk-or-treat, touch-a-truck, a haunted petting zoo, spooky STEM activities, and special performances. USF St. Petersburg campus, 140 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-8:30 p.m. stpetersburg.usf.edu, 727-873-7748.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Indian Rocks Beach Hallowfest Celebrate Halloween at IRB Hallowfest in Kolb Park. Join the daytime festivities before heading out for an evening of trick-or-treating. Kolb Park, 1508 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. indian-rocks-beach.com, 727-595-2517.

Fall Vegetable Garden Planning Learn how to plan a productive Florida vegetable garden with Elise Pickett, owner of The Urban Harvest. After the talk, check out the plant and seed sale. The event is held outdoors in the Sunken Gardens amphitheater. Sunken Gardens, 1825 4th St. N., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-noon. sunkengardens.org, 727-551-3102.

Pet Day & Wiener Dog Derby: Halloween Edition Cheer on the racing dachshunds, dress your pet for a Halloween costume contest, and meet adoptable animals at this free, family-friendly event. Enjoy a petting zoo, raffles, and local vendors; wiener dog races begin at noon. OCC Road House, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. friendsofstrays.org, 727-522-6566.

Gulfport Halloween Bash Celebrate Halloween with trunk-or-treat, games, music, and costume contests at the Gulfport Recreation Center. Everyone is welcome, and costume contests begin at 5 p.m. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 4-7 p.m. mygulfport.us, 727-893-1068.

Gulfport Witches Walk & Block Party Hey, witches! Grab your hats and join a costumed walk through Gulfport, followed by a block party on Shore Boulevard. Walk with the witches, wear your favorite Halloween costume, or cheer from along the route. The walk begins at Village Courtyard, 2902-2914 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. facebook.com/groups/witchesofgulfport.

AMPED! Halloween Costume Party Dress as your favorite album cover, music video, concert moment, or musician’s red carpet look for Creative Pinellas’ Halloween party celebrating the closing of AMPED: Turn Up for the Arts. The party features a live band, a DJ, a costume contest, Halloween treats, and a cash bar. Group costumes are encouraged; tickets benefit Creative Pinellas. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., Building 5, St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. $15. creativepinellas.org, 727-228-0908.

Halloween at The Beach Theatre Spend Halloween night with Michael Myers at a screening of the 1978 horror classic Halloween. After escaping from a mental hospital, Myers returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, to kill again. The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15. thebeachtheatre.org, 727-340-2866.

Sunday, Nov. 1

LocalPalooza Browse local businesses, artists, and makers at the inaugural LocalPalooza, presented by St. Pete Is Super Cool. Leashed pups are welcome. USF St. Petersburg campus, 140 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. stpeteissupercool.com, 727-873-7748.

Gulfport Community Church Cookout Come out for a Sunday cookout from Gulfport Community Church. Join friends for free hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips, as well as music, face painting, and baptisms. Everyone is welcome. Gulfport Beach Waterfront Complex, Beach Pavilion #6, 5500-5600 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. 702-589-1981.

Boyd Hill Pioneer Settlement Tours Explore historic buildings and traditional trades on a guided tour of the Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill. Learn about the people, skills, and craftsmanship that shaped everyday life in the past. All ages are welcome. Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. $5. stpeteparksrec.org, 727-893-7326.

Monday, Nov. 2

Golden Years Trivia Game Test your knowledge of music, classic television, Florida, and more with Seniors in Service. Plus, there will be prizes! Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us. 727-893-5657.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday Scrappy Hour Bring your knitting and crochet projects for an evening of crafting and conversation at The Common Thread Yarn Shop & Café. This meetup includes light project help with patterns, charts, yarn substitutions, Ravelry, and more. Admission includes a $5 café beverage credit; BYOB is welcome for guests 21 and older. The Common Thread Yarn Shop & Café, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. facebook.com/commonthreadstpete, 727-210-5757.

Gulfport Run Club Blow off some steam, then grab a beer at Gulfport Brewery’s weekly run club, held every Tuesday night. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportbrewery, 727-954-4109.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Kinusaiga Pumpkins Create decorative pumpkins using foam board, adhesive, and fabric scraps in this Gulfport adult craft workshop. Registration is required! Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-3 p.m. mygulfport.us, library.programs@mygulfport.us.

Old Florida Author Series Discover Old Florida through the eyes of author and wildlife biologist James Chapin as he discusses his debut novel, Ride South Until the Sawgrass. The story explores the intertwined lives of cattle-ranching families and Florida’s wild landscapes during the state’s early years. Enjoy a presentation, reception, and book signing. Books will be available for purchase. Wild Space Gallery, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., Building 7C, St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m.; presentation 6-7 p.m. floridawildlifecorridor.org.

St. Pete Night Market This first-Wednesday market brings local vendors, live music, food trucks, and more to Ferg’s after the sun goes down. Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. stpeteissupercool.com, 727-822-4562.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Trivia Night Test your knowledge of pop culture, history, science, music, and art with trivia host Max Blowers. Explore the galleries for a special clue, and enjoy food and drinks from Café Clementine. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $21; includes Art After Dark admission. mfastpete.org, 727-896-2667.

Looking for more things to do Oct. 29-Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.