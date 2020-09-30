Things to Do: October 1

The weather is changing and Florida’s version of fall is upon us. Enjoy it with live music, and explore the food scene while you get your trivia fix. Make sure to bring your mask, keep your space and, when you can, make a reservation to keep your outing as smooth and safe as possible.

FRIDAYS: The City of St. Pete Beach Parks & Recreation Department is bringing back the popular October Concert Series. Every Friday, locals can gather to enjoy live music and entertainment. Due to social distancing, space is limited so be sure to purchase tickets in advance. The series kicks off with Titans of Rock with tributes to Bon Jovi and Journey, followed by Big Brother Band (10/9), 2 Dog night (10/16), Horny Toads (10/23), and finishing up with Stormbringer (10/30). Bring your own food as there are no vendors. $5 for a 10×10 lawn square, $10 for picnic table seating. Every Friday throughout October. 7-9 p.m. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. spbrec.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: The Taste of the Beaches event is back – with some 2020 twists. You can get your tickets and dine at the nearly 30 participating restaurants from shore to shore. Take your time – you might even find your new neighborhood hangout or date-night destination. $10 for three tastes. October 2-4. Locations vary. tampabaybeaches.com/taste

SUNDAYS: Need a little escape to get your football fix? After all, its a celebration in itself for sports to be back. Swing by Caddy’s to cheer on your team and grab some drinks by the water. There’s also daily live music and complimentary beach amenities. Every Sunday through January 31. 1-11:30 p.m. Caddy’s on the Beach, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. caddys.com

MONDAY: Local singer-songwriter Fiona Frensche is providing the entertainment with live music to start off your week. Indulge in some tropical drinks before taking a walk in the sand C Treasure Island at the Thunderbird Beach Resort. October 5. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thunderbird Ikki Woo Woo’s Tiki Hut, 10700 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. thunderbirdflorida.com

TUESDAYS: Know a bunch of useless facts and want to be rewarded with free beer and gift cards? Head to Boulevard Burgers any Tuesday to get your game on. They’re super dog-friendly, offering covered outdoor seating as well as indoor dining to escape the heat (or rain). Every Tuesday. 7-9 p.m. Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. blvdburgers.com

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Get over the mid-week hump at Billy’s Stone Crab with a cold one and live music by local talent. They also have a $9.99 fish and shrimp fry special on Mondays, and a Taco Tuesday deal for $4.99. Every Wednesday and Thursday. Billy’s Stone Crab, 1 Collany Rd., Tierra Verde. billystonecrab.com